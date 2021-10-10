World Mental Health Day: doctors call for release of kidnapped doctor

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2021)

Doctors in Balkh province on Sunday, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, called for the release of a doctor in the province who was kidnapped three weeks ago.

Doctors in Balkh regional hospital said that security forces should accelerate their efforts to release the kidnapped doctor.

This comes after the doctor, specializing in mental health issues, was taken hostage last month by unknown gunmen in Balkh.

Local officials in Balkh province said that several people have been arrested in connection with this case and that efforts have been stepped up to find the doctor.

Family members of the doctor are not however willing to talk to the media.

In addition to this, a boy kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Balkh province a year ago has still not been released.

Doctors in Nangarhar province meanwhile also marked World Mental Health Day and said that the number of mental health patients have increased in the province.

The doctors said that many of the cases are unemployed youths.