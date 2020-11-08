World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris on election win

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2020)

Afghanistan’s leaders, along with presidents and prime ministers from around the world congratulated president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their US Election 2020 win.

President Ashraf Ghani congratulated Biden and said Afghanistan looks forward to a continued and deeper strategic partnership with the US including on matters on counter-terrorism efforts and on bringing peace to Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also congratulated Biden and Harris and congratulated the American people for their historic election turnout.

Sarwar Danesh, Second Vice President also sent his congratulations and welcomed the “historical choice of the great American people.”

According to Danish he hopes the new US administration will assist Afghans in protecting the achievements made over the past 19 years.

In addition to Afghanistan’s leaders, others also sent messages of congratulations including Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister (PM); Narendra Modi, India Prime Minister; Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister; Boris Johnson, UK’s Prime Minister; French President Emmanuel Macron and many others.

Biden crossed the winning line with 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing.

Trump however refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting, VOA reported.

However, all indications point towards Trump not giving up easily with media reports stating there could potentially be a turbulent transfer of power.

Overnight Trump said his campaign would take legal action and in a tweet that was all in caps stated: “I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES.”

Twitter however immediately flagged it as misleading.