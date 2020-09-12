Latest News
World leaders band together for Afghan women to have a voice
Over 100 formidable leaders from around the world have joined together as signatories to an open letter calling for meaningful participation of Afghan women in the peace process that started in Doha Saturday.
They stated that substantive involvement of women in peace talks makes agreements more likely to be attained and upheld.
Among those who signed the letter, issued by Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, are Madeleine Albright, Former United States Secretary of State; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates; Laura Bush, Former First Lady of the United States; Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former United States Secretary of State; Ban Ki-moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations; and John Kerry, Former United States Secretary of State among others.
In total, 104 leaders signed the letter that called on “all relevant national, regional and international actors to pursue a peaceful, stable Afghanistan by ensuring women’s full participation in the peace process.”
They stated that after 40 years of conflict, there may finally be an opportunity for peace but that the international community has an obligation to assist with ensuring that the peace forged is durable and this opportunity is not squandered.
“As global leaders and foreign policy experts, we have seen clear proof that women’s involvement is key to establishing a lasting and sustainable peace,” the letter read.
“The substantive involvement of women in peace talks makes agreements more likely to be attained and upheld. We have seen evidence of women’s powerful influence in peace processes in recent times, from Colombia to the Philippines.
“The direct impact women’s participation has on ensuring stability makes their inclusion an international security issue, which the UN Security Council recognized when it adopted the landmark resolution on Women, Peace and Security (UNSCR 1325) twenty years ago this fall.”
The letter went on to state that the international community should prioritize women’s meaningful inclusion in order to help obtain the long-term security goals the world has been working towards for decades.
The progress made in Afghanistan since women have begun to be integrated into society was also noted and the Taliban’s ban on girls being educated was raised.
“Women went from being virtually erased under Taliban rule to becoming policewomen, teachers, public officials, mayors and entrepreneurs,” they stated.
In 2019, women accounted for 28 percent of the Afghan parliament – a proportion higher than 67 percent of countries tracked by the World Bank.
“Guaranteeing the preservation of equality, democracy, and inclusivity will promote stability and help to protect future generations from the threat of extremism. Afghanistan, the region, and the world would all be safer as a result,” their letter stated.
Outlining what needs to be done, the group of leaders stated the following:
Given the key role of women in ensuring durable peace, the following measures are necessary:
- Women need to be party to the negotiations, not just an issue to be discussed.
- Women must be involved throughout every step of the process.
- The perspective of women and youth must be reflected in any agreement.
To ensure these goals are met, we call on the international community to do the following:
- Persuade negotiators to preserve equal rights for all its citizens as guaranteed by the Afghan constitution.
- Condition international aid on the preservation of the rights and liberties currently enjoyed by Afghan citizens, especially women’s rights.
- Implement legitimate and established monitoring mechanisms for ensuring the maintenance of rights. Ensure these mechanisms are outlined in the peace agreement and that women are part of the development, implementation and monitoring of such mechanisms.
The full list of signatories is as below:
Karen AbuZayd, Commissioner of the UN Inquiry on Syria and Former Commissioner-General of UNRWA
- María Elena Agüero, Secretary-General of the Club de Madrid
- Shamshad Akhtar, Former UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP
- Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates
- Madeleine Albright, Former United States Secretary of State
- Amat Al Alim Alsoswa, Yemen’s Former Minister for Human Rights, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Assistant Administrator
- Valerie Amos, Former UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator
- Mayu Ávila, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador
- Lloyd Axworthy, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada
- Ali Babacan, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey
- Jan Peter Balkenende, Former Prime Minister of The Netherlands
- Carol Bellamy, Former Executive Director of UNICEF
- Mohamed Benaissa, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco
- Catherine Bertini , Former Executive Director of the UN World Food Program
- Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden
- Julie Bishop, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia
- Irina Bokova, Former Director-General of UNESCO
- Lakhdar Brahimi, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria and UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan
- Gro Harlem Brundtland, Former Prime Minister of Norway
- Laura Bush, Former First Lady of the United States
- Margaret Chan, Former Director-General of the World Health Organization
- Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Administrator of UNDP
- Joe Clark, Former Prime Minister of Canada
- Sean Cleary, Chief Director of the Office of the Administrator General of Namibia
- Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former United States Secretary of State
- Kathleen Cravero, Former UNDP Assistant Secretary-General for Conflict Prevention and Recovery
- Staffan de Mistura, Former Under Secretary-General and UN Special Envoy to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria
- Isabel de Saint Malo, Former Vice President of Panama
- Erik Derycke, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium
- Rut Diamint, Chief of Cabinet and Advisor to the Argentine Ministry of Defense
- Lamberto Dini, Former Prime Minister of Italy
- Paula J. Dobriansky, Former United States Under-Secretary of State for Global Affairs
- Alexander Downer, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia
- Mikuláš Dzurinda, Former Prime Minister of Slovakia
- Jan Eliasson, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden
- María Fernanda Espinosa, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of National Defence of Ecuador
- Christiana Figueres, Former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
- Joschka Fischer, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice-Chancellor of Germany
- Louise Fréchette, Former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations
- Robert Gates, Former United States Secretary of Defense
- Rose Gottemoeller, Former Deputy Secretary-General of NATO
- Dalia Grybauskaitė, Former President of Lithuania
- Rebeca Grynspan, Ibero-American Secretary-General and Former Vice President of Costa Rica
- Geeta Rao Gupta, Former Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF
- Stephen Hadley, Former United States National Security Advisor
- Chuck Hagel, Former United States Secretary of Defense
- Lord William Hague, Former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom
- Tarja Halonen, Former President of Finland
- Ameerah Haq, Former UN Under-Secretary-General for the Department of Field Support
- Stephen J. Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada
- Noeleen Heyzer, Former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations
- John Howard, Former Prime Minister of Australia
- Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Former President of Estonia
- Igor Ivanov, Former Foreign Minister of Russia
- Atifete Jahjaga , Former President of Kosovo
- Angelina Jolie , Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Medhi Jomaa, Former Prime Minister of Tunisia
- Ivo Josipović , Former President of Croatia
- Marina Kaljurand, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
- John Kerry, Former United States Secretary of State
- Rima Khalaf, Former UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCWA
- Ban Ki-moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations
- Aleksander Kwaśniewski, Former President of Poland
- Rachel Kyte, Former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All
- Zlatko Lagumdžija , Former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Tzipi Livni, Former Foreign Minister, Vice Prime Minister, and Minister of Justice of Israel
- Jessie Rose Mabutas, Former Assistant President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development
- Peter MacKay, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of National Defence of Canada
- Susana Malcorra, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina
- Purnima Mane, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UNFPA
- Mara Marinaki, EEAS Principal Advisor on Gender and on the Implementation of UNSCR 1325 on Women, Peace and Security
- Cindy McCain, Chair of the McCain Institute Board of Trustees
- Sir Donald McKinnon, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand
- Monica McWilliams, Former Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission and Signatory to the Northern Ireland Good Friday Peace Agreement
- David Miliband, Former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom
- Laura Chinchilla Miranda, Former President of Costa Rica
- Amr Moussa, Former Secretary-General of the Arab League and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt
- Marwan al-Muasher, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan
- Roza Otunbayeva, Former President of Kyrgyzstan
- Ana Palacio, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Spain
- Leon Panetta, Former United States Secretary of Defense
- George Papandreou, Former Prime Minister of Greece
- Colin L. Powell, Former United States Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
- Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former Prime Minister of Denmark and Secretary-General of NATO
- Òscar Ribas Reig, Former Prime Minister of Andorra
- Condoleezza Rice, Former United States Secretary of State
- Malcolm Rifkind, Former Secretary of State for Scotland, Defence Secretary, and Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom
- Lord George Robertson, Former NATO Secretary-General and UK Defense Secretary
- Mary Robinson, Former President of Ireland
- Fatiha Serour, UN Deputy Special Representative for Somalia
- Karin Sham Poo, Former Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF
- Natan Sharansky, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Israel and Political Prisoner of the Soviet Union
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia
- Gillian Sorensen, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General for External Relations
- Cassam Uteem, Former President of Mauritius
- Jozias van Aartsen, Former Mayor of Amsterdam and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands
- Hubert Védrine, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of France
- Ann Veneman, Former Executive Director of UNICEF
- Melanne Verveer, Former United States Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues
- Knut Vollebæk , Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway
- Alexandr “Sasha” Vondra, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic
- Margot Wallström, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden
- José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Former Prime Minister of Spain
- Miomir Žužul, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Croatia
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Afghanistan’s long-awaited intra-Afghan talks got underway Saturday morning in Doha, Qatar after years of behind-the-scenes activity to get to this historic point.
Opening the ceremony officially was Qatar’s deputy premier and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who was then followed by Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.
Abdullah said the Afghan team has come to Doha with a clear intention to hold honest talks with the Taliban in order to end 40 years of bloodshed and bring lasting peace.
“The legitimate demand of our people and the goal of peace is to end all forms of war and violence through political means,” he said.
He told delegates Afghans want a constitutional system and stability.
“The current war has no winner through war, but a political solution according to the will of the nation has no loser!” he said.
On the issue of the deal signed between the United States and the Taliban, he said people had hoped for peace after this.
“Unfortunately, since then, more than 12,000 Afghans have been killed and about 15,000 wounded in the conflict,” he said.
Addressing the Taliban, he said: “We have released a large number of your prisoners from our prisons for peace and thank you for releasing the prisoners of state.”
He also called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” with the Taliban.
“We have to stop violence and agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want a humanitarian ceasefire,” said the former minister who chairs the High Council for National Reconciliation.
In conclusion, he said: “I believe that if we all give each other the hand of brotherhood with honesty and sincerity, the current torn edge of grief will bring lasting peace to all and to the country.”
Taliban’s head of their negotiating team, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, then delivered his speech and said the Taliban assures Afghans that they will conduct the negotiations sincerely but stated that Afghanistan should have an Islamic system.
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also addressed delegates and noted the importance of the day.
Pompeo urged warring Afghan sides to seize the opportunity to strike a peace deal.
“The choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make,” he said, adding that he hoped the solution would protect the rights of all Afghans and protect social progress, including the presence of women in public life.
“I cannot strongly enough urge you, seize this opportunity”, he added.
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
TODAY – Saturday, September 12, 2020
15:40 – Afghan and Taliban negotiating team members chat amicably on the sidelines of the intra-Afghan negotiations that got underway today.
15:10 – High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar. He than him and his country for organizing and hosting today’s historic event and for supporting peace efforts
15:00 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and acting foreign minister Haneef Atmar, on the sidelines of the peace negotiations in Doha this afternoon. Pompeo assured them of the US’s continued support in efforts to achieve peace and bring an end to war and violence in Afghanistan.
14:50 – Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation for Afghanistan, said on Twitter he had attended the historic opening ceremony on intra-Afghan talks and is “looking forward to successful talks & a peaceful future.”
14:00 – Over 100 formidable leaders from around the world have joined together as signatories to an open letter calling for meaningful participation by Afghan women in the peace process that started in Doha Saturday. They stated that substantive involvement of women in peace talks makes agreements more likely to be attained and upheld.
Among those who signed the letter, issued by Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, are Madeleine Albright, Former United States Secretary of State; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates; Laura Bush, Former First Lady of the United States; Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former United States Secretary of State; Ban Ki-moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations; and John Kerry, Former United States Secretary of State among others.
13:15 – Speaking on the sidelines of the peace talks meeting in Doha, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak said talks would focus on restoration of the Islamic system in the country and the release of the remaining 7,000 to 8,000 Taliban prisoners.
13:00 – The British Embassy in Kabul issues a statement saying the UK welcomes the start of historic Intra-Afghan negotiations. They say a political solution is the only way to achieve lasting peace and that talks between Afghans on how to end the conflict and build a better future, are the core element of this solution.
12:30 – Live broadcast of talks end. Meeting now behind closed doors.
12:20 – Key global leaders continue to address the opening ceremony including NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg
11:30 – Global leaders address delegates including representatives from Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.
11:20 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Afghans to strike a peace deal. “The choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make,” he said, adding he hoped the solution would protect the rights of all Afghans.
WATCH LIVE as representatives from foreign countries, Afghanistan’s neighbors and other stakeholders address the opening ceremony of the historic peace talks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mZKOZZ_ikM
11:15 – Pompeo notes the importance of today – a day that Afghans have been able to enter into a dialogue together. “We will not allow al-Qaeda and other groups to use Afghan territory and Afghanistan to be a safe haven for them. You are all responsible for these conversations,” he said.
11:10 – US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also address the delegates.
11:00 – Taliban’s head of their negotiating team Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar delivers his opening speech and says the Taliban assures Afghans that they will conduct the negotiations sincerely but notes that Afghanistan should have an Islamic system.
10:45 – Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah gives his opening speech. He makes it clear that lasting peace will only come when it reflects the will of all Afghans. He emphasized that an end to the war is what all Afghans want.
10:30 – Opening ceremony gets underway. Qatar officials welcome all delegates.
Looking back at the Afghan war on the day peace talks start
Saturday, September 12, 2020 will be remembered in history as a historic day for Afghanistan as long-awaited peace talks finally get underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
After months of challenges, particularly around the release of Taliban prisoners, negotiating teams from both sides, along with high-ranking foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, have converged on Doha in Qatar for the opening ceremony – a momentous occasion not only for Afghanistan but for all its international partners and stakeholders.
It has been a long and treacherous road, leading to this point, but the juncture now has been welcomed by all – Afghans in particular.
In the past month, much has happened. President Ashraf Ghani called a Loya Jirga, or grand council, to decide on the fate of 400 high-risk Taliban prisoners as their release had been a precondition to the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban in February.
This agreement had been the first concrete step towards the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
In the weeks that followed the Loya Jirga, prisoners were released – except for six that were transferred to Qatar.
This was seen as the last stumbling block in the way of talks and after Thursday’s sudden move to fly the prisoners to Doha, announcements were made by the US, the Afghan government, the Qatar government and the Taliban that talks would start Saturday.
With that, all parties to the talks immediately headed for Doha – on the 19th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks in the US.
Since then, Afghanistan has been at war – with more than 100,000 civilians having been killed.
Here is a chronology of Afghanistan’s history over the past 19 years.
Septenber 11, 2001 – US involvement in Afghanistan is triggered by the twin suicide attacks on the United States plotted in Afghanistan by al Qaeda militant leader Osama bin Laden, a Saudi who was there under Taliban protection.
October 7, 2001 – US forces begin air campaign with strikes on Taliban al Qaeda forces. Small numbers of US special forces and CIA agents soon slip into Afghanistan to help direct the bombing campaign and organise Afghan opposition forces.
November 13, 2001 – US-backed Northern Alliance forces enter Kabul as the Taliban withdraw south. Within a month, Taliban leaders have fled from southern Afghanistan into neighbouring Pakistan.
December 2001 – US forces bomb the Tora Bora cave complex in eastern Afghanistan where bin Laden is hiding, but he slips over the border into Pakistan and disappears.
December 22, 2001 – Hamid Karzai, an ethnic Pashtun opponent of the Taliban, is sworn in as interim leader.
May 2, 2003 – US officials declare an end to major combat operations in Afghanistan.
President George W. Bush turns the US focus to preparing for the invasion of Iraq. This allows the Taliban to gradually return, at first in the south and east.
February 17, 2009 – Barack Obama, in his first major military decision as president, orders 17,000 more combat troops to Afghanistan to tackle an intensifying insurgency. The 17,000 reinforce 38,000 US troops and 32,000 from some 40 NATO allies and other nations already in Afghanistan.
August 20, 2009 – Second Afghan presidential election. Karzai retains power after a dispute with his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, fuelled by allegations of major election fraud.
May 1, 2011 – Bin Laden is killed in a raid by US forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
2011 – The number of US forces in Afghanistan peaks at about 100,000 as part of a surge that involves intensified CIA drone attacks on Taliban and other militants in Pakistan.
December 2011 – US officials say US diplomats have held about half a dozen secret meetings with Afghan Taliban contacts over 10 months, mostly in Germany and Qatar.
December 28, 2014 – The US combat mission is officially concluded after the withdrawal of most combat troops and a transition to an “Afghan-led” war. Nearly 10,000 US troops remain, though, with a focus on training Afghan forces and counter-terrorism.
August 21, 2017 – Eight months after being sworn in, US President Donald Trump announces his administration’s new strategy on Afghanistan following a “comprehensive review”. He says the US “must seek an honorable and enduring outcome” to the longest war in American history. “We will no longer use American military might to construct democracies in faraway lands, or try to rebuild other countries in our own image. Those days are now over.”
September 4, 2018 – Afghan-born US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad is appointed US special representative to seek negotiations with the Taliban.
October 12, 2018 – Khalilzad is reported to have met Taliban representatives in Doha, where they have set up their political office. There are said to already have been earlier meetings, including US State Department officials meeting insurgent leaders earlier in July to have “talks about talks”.
February 29, 2020 – After months of on-off talks, the United States signs a troop withdrawal agreement in Doha with the Taliban. The deal includes a 14-month timeline for the withdrawal of all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan as well as guarantees from the Taliban that it will prevent militant groups including al-Qaeda from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.
April 9, 2020 – After initially resisting releasing prisoners demanded by the Taliban on security grounds, the Afghan government releases around 100 of the 5,000 demanded by the insurgent group. Over the following months it continues to release prisoners, but the process stalls at the final 400, who are accused of some of Afghanistan’s greatest crimes.
August 9, 2020 – President Ashraf Ghani agrees to release the final 400 prisoners after consulting with the Loya Jirga, paving the way to peace negotiations with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha.
– Chronology source: Reuters
