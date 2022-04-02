Sport
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
The World Cup draw revealed on Friday (April 1) that United States will face England and Iran in Group B at the World Cup finals while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E, Reuters reported.
Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D while the tournament will kick off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador.
For the U.S., the draw pits them against their former colonial rulers England and the Iranians, a country they have had long-running political disputes with.
The U.S. faced Iran at the 1998 World Cup in France, losing 2-1 to the Gulf nation, read the report.
Group G was one of the toughest, pitting five-times World Cup winners Brazil against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.
According to Reuters the draw came after a 45 minute musical and video show as FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised the event would “simply be the best tournament ever”.
The decision in 2010 to hand the hosting rights to Qatar was heavily criticised and there has been intense scrutiny of the human rights situation in the country.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed the guests who included national team coaches, World Cup-winning players and football officials all waiting to discover the group stage match-ups during a ceremony presented by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.
The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 — the first time soccer’s top prize has been competed for in the Middle East and there was a distinct Arabian feeling to the show, Reuters reported.
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s national men’s cricket team.
According to the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB), Thorpe, who played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, will step into the role of head coach ahead of Afghanistan’s upcoming matches.
After retiring as a cricket player, Thorpe took to coaching roles at different levels, the biggest of them being the batting coach for the English National team from April 2011 to September 2019.
He worked with England players across international formats, completed six England Lions tours and 12 England senior men’s tours. He has also worked as a lead batting coach.
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
Afghanistan’s national futsal team drew 2-2 today in a warm-up match against the powerful Asian champions Iran.
The Afghan national futsal team is in Group B of the Asian Cup qualifiers and will play Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Nepal.
The tournament will be held in Kyrgyzstan from April 1 to 15, 2022 (next month), with the first and second teams from each group advancing to the Asian Cup.
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
The Indian Premier League cricket got underway Saturday for its 15th edition as 10 teams battle it out for the Twenty20 title.
This year, all matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.
For local cricket fans, Ariana Television will bring the matches to them live throughout the tournament after ATN secured the rights to broadcast in Afghanistan.
Today, Sunday, fans can tune in to Ariana Television from 2pm to watch Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians.
On Sunday, AFP Sport highlighted the five players to watch in the two-month extravaganza.
Among the five is Afghan cricketing hero, Rashid Khan, who continues to make his country proud.
The five players to watch, according to AFP Sport, are:
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
The recently dethroned India captain will be desperate to end his recent dry run with the bat, having not scored an international century since November 2019, and finally win an IPL title.
Kohli, who has also stepped down as Bangalore skipper, has been the team’s go-to batsman alongside the now-retired AB de Villiers. This season they will have veteran fellow South African Faf du Plessis.
Commentator Harsha Bhogle believes Bangalore will be in contention for their maiden title if “King Kohli” delivers 75 percent of his 973 runs in 2016 when his team finished runners-up.
Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings)
Punjab broke the bank for the England batsman and occasional spinner as the 28-year-old became the most expensive player in this season’s auction at $1.52 million.
Livingstone, who hit England’s fastest T20 century, in 42 balls, in a game against Pakistan last year, adds muscle to a Punjab batting line-up that includes skipper Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and England teammate Jonny Bairstow.
But former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said having Livingstone, who had an ordinary last season with Rajasthan Royals, will be a “gamble” for Punjab.
David Warner (Delhi Capitals)
The swashbuckling opener parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad after a poor season last year and joins Delhi Capitals under coach and fellow Australian Ricky Ponting.
The 35-year-old silenced his critics with a key role in Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup triumph.
With 5,449 runs in 150 IPL matches, Warner will boost the batting-line up for Delhi, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who are still searching for their maiden IPL title.
Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
It was a coup for the IPL newcomers to get the Afghan spin wizard for $2.3 million in the draft pick ahead of the auction.
He has bagged 105 wickets in 58 T20 internationals with his leg-spin and was a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 93 scalps in 76 IPL matches.
Rashid is one of the hottest properties in world cricket and beats the best with a deadly googly. He is also an excellent fielder and useful lower-order batsman.
Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)
A veteran of nearly 400 T20 matches, the bowling all-rounder will be key to Kolkata’s hopes of going one better than their runners-up finish last year.
Narine’s mystery spin and his ability to score quick runs as a left-handed batsman in the top or middle order helped Kolkata to title wins in 2012 and 2014.
The 33-year-old was retained along with fellow West Indian Andre Russell by Kolkata.
Pundit Harsha Bhogle called him a “T20 franchise beast”.
Afghan dire humanitarian situation demands urgent support from int’l community: official
Scientists publish the first complete human genome
Women gather outside UN office in Kabul to demand release of Afghan assets
Exclusive Interview with Asadullah Sa’adati, Former Deputy Chairman of Afghan Reconciliation Council
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
AWCC expands communication, internet services in southern Afghanistan
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Exclusive Interview with Asadullah Sa’adati, Former Deputy Chairman of Afghan Reconciliation Council
Zerbena: Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Troika Plus meeting in China discussed
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan private sector discussed
