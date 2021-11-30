Business
World Bank works to redirect frozen funds for humanitarian aid only
The World Bank is finalizing a proposal to deliver up to $500 million from a frozen Afghanistan aid fund to humanitarian agencies, people familiar with the plans told Reuters, but it leaves out tens of thousands of public sector workers and remains complicated by U.S. sanctions.
Board members will meet informally on Tuesday to discuss the proposal, hammered out in recent weeks with U.S. and U.N. officials, to redirect the funds from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which has a total of $1.5 billion, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan’s 39 million people face a collapsing economy, a winter of food shortages and growing poverty three months after the the former government collapsed.
Afghan experts said the aid will help, but big gaps remain, including how to get the funds into Afghanistan without exposing the financial institutions involved to U.S. sanctions, and the lack of focus on state workers, the sources said.
The money will go mainly to addressing urgent health care needs in Afghanistan, where less than 7% of the population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, they said.
For now, it will not cover salaries for teachers and other government workers, a policy that the experts say could hasten the collapse of Afghanistan’s public education, healthcare and social services systems.
They warn that hundreds of thousands of workers, who have been unpaid for months, could stop showing up for their jobs and join a massive exodus from the country.
The World Bank will have no oversight of the funds once transferred into Afghanistan, said one of the sources familiar with the plans. A U.S. official stressed that UNICEF and other recipient agencies would have “their own controls and policies in place.”
“The proposal calls for the World Bank to transfer the money to the U.N. and other humanitarian agencies, without any oversight or reporting, but it says nothing about the financial sector, or how the money will get into the country,” the source said, calling U.S. sanctions a major constraint.
While the U.S. Treasury has provided “comfort letters” assuring banks that they can process humanitarian transactions, concern about sanctions continues to prevent passage of even basic supplies, including food and medicine, the source added.
“We’re driving the country into the dust,” said the source. Crippling sanctions and failure to take care of public sector workers will “create more refugees, more desperation and more extremism.”
A State Department spokesperson confirmed that Washington is working with the World Bank and other donors on how to use the funds, including potentially paying those who work in “critical positions such as healthcare workers and teachers.”
The spokesperson said the U.S. government remains committed to meeting the critical needs of the Afghan people, “especially across health, nutrition, education, and food security sectors … but international aid is not a silver bullet.”
Established in 2002 and administered by the World Bank, the ARTF was the largest financing source for Afghanistan’s civilian budget, which was more than 70% funded by foreign aid.
The World Bank suspended disbursements after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover. At the same time, Washington stopped supplying U.S. dollars to the country and joined in freezing some $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets and halting financial assistance.
One major problem is the lack of a mechanism to monitor disbursements of funds in Afghanistan to ensure Taliban leaders and fighters do not access them, a third source said.
Business
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Afghanistan Industrial Association said Monday that Kabul recently exported 500 tons of talc powder to a number of countries including China, Spain and the UK.
Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of the association, said: “Afghanistan has recently exported talc to Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, Spain, and the UK. Exports have resumed and we want to expand our exports.”
The association meanwhile also called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to focus on the mining sector and provide facilities for the extraction of minerals in order to boost investment.
They also called on government to establish new policies around mining, also to boost investment in the sector.
Safi meanwhile said that since the mid-August takeover by the IEA, “illegal extractions of mines, as well as smuggling, have been prevented.”
Business
TAPI project suspended in Afghanistan until situation ‘stabilizes’
The implementation of the TAPI (Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan – India) project has been suspended until the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan told Russia’s TASS news agency this week.
“The work on the TAPI, as well as on other projects like CASA-1000 (power transmission system project), is on hold due to the situation in Afghanistan.
“According to the information that we have, at the moment no one is working on this project in Afghanistan as well as on other projects. Many people have been evacuated, and representatives of the World Bank are no longer represented in Afghanistan,” Khan told TASS.
“After stabilizing the situation, we will be able to return to the issue of construction. But for now, the project has been suspended until the situation is cleared up,” he added.
Business
Afghani falls to record low amid pressing currency shortage
Economists are warning of an acute currency shortage in Afghanistan and the subsequent economic predicament as the Afghani has plummeted to its record low in trading.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) issued a report earlier this week urging prompt actions to prevent the Afghan banking system from collapsing, which is now “in disarray” featuring inadequate liquidity and decreased deposits.
The largest currency exchange market in Kabul now has been crowded with people and the Afghani has dropped to its all-time low.
Before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)’s takeover of Kabul in mid-August, one U.S. dollar was equal to about 70 Afghanis. But now the exchange rate hovers around 90 Afghanis to the dollar. The continued depreciation of the Afghan currency sparked fears among residents, with many flocking to the exchange market.
“Unfortunately in these two weeks the Afghan currency has been dropping down against foreign currencies with one dollar costing 95.5 Afghanis last week. Then the Afghanistan Bank released a statement that they will put 10 million U.S. dollars into the market, more than the 2.5 million dollars they actually took out. However, the price [of the U.S. dollar] didn’t go down but unfortunately have increased day by day,” said Zirak, spokesman from the all money dealers of Afghanistan.
Zirak said the country’s currency shortage was fueled by the combination of its assets frozen by the United States, the increasing domestic demand for U.S. dollars, as well as banks’ restrictions on dollar withdrawal.
The UNDP report noticed that non-performing loans in Afghanistan had increased from around 30 percent at the end of 2020 to 57 percent in September this year.
With the current trend and withdrawal restrictions, approximately 40 percent of the country’s deposit base will be lost by the end of 2021, said the report.
The currency shortage also comes along with rising prices. Some residents and businessmen in Kabul said that the prices of major commodities, such as food and fuel, have almost doubled compared with last year.
A Kabul resident is calling for the U.S. to release the frozen assets to save people’s lives.
“The U.S. blocked the money of Afghanistan, leading to the economic downturn. The poverty rate has reached its peak and people will die, so we urge the U.S. to release money of Afghanistan because [if not,] sure the people will die,” said Mustafa Bahram.
Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna
Tahawol: IEA and US delegations talks in Doha Discussed
Pakistan offers to host ‘urgent’ OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Five wounded in Kabul explosion
Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
We need to stand up against terror in Afghanistan: NATO chief
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Tahawol: IEA and US delegations talks in Doha Discussed
Zerbena: Export of Afghanistan’s talc powder to foreign counties discussed
Saar: Interview Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Zerbena: China’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Italy takes in National Geographic’s green-eyed ‘Afghan Girl’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghani falls to record low amid pressing currency shortage
-
Latest News5 days ago
Muttaqi to hold talks with US and other foreign envoys in Doha
-
World4 days ago
Death toll in Russian mine tragedy jumps past 50
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul hospitals receive more children suffering from malnutrition
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands take exams for Turkish-run schools in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU calls for support of Afghans to prevent economic and social collapse