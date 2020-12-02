Latest News
World Bank suspends $200 million in funding to Afghanistan
The World Bank has suspended the payment of about $200 million in funding to Afghanistan as the country’s Central Bank has failed to provide the World Bank with necessary information.
The head of the World Bank in Afghanistan, Henry Crowley, reportedly stated in a note to President Ashraf Ghani, that the reason for holding back the money was because the Central Bank had not provided them with necessary data and information as requested.
In the letter, Crowley said written requests by the WB to the Central Bank had gone unanswered and in turn he called on Ghani to intervene.
According to the World Bank, it has pledged a total of $600 million to Afghanistan for this year. Of this, $400 million has been paid over to the Afghan government bu the remaining $200 million is being withheld.
Featured
NATO chief says decision to stay or leave will be made in February
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday night elaborated on his comment earlier this week about troops withdrawal and said NATO and its allies will “face a turning point early next year.”
Addressing a virtual press conference after the first day of the meetings of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Stoltenberg said ministers discussed NATO2030 and how to further adapt the Alliance for the future and addressed the situation in Afghanistan.
“NATO supports the Afghan peace process. And as part of that, we have adjusted our presence. While the United States has decided to further reduce its troop numbers to 2,500, NATO’s training mission continues. And over half of our forces are, now, non-US.
“Ministers made clear that all Allies remain committed to the mission. And to supporting Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism. As we continue to assess the situation in Afghanistan, it is clear that we will face a turning point early next year,” he said.
“If we stay, we risk continued fighting. And an even longer-term engagement.
“If we leave, we risk Afghanistan once again becoming a safe haven for international terrorists. And the loss of the gains made with such sacrifice.
“So there is a price for staying longer. But there is also a price for leaving too soon. We will have to take some hard decisions when NATO defense ministers meet next February.
“But whatever we decide, we must do it in a coordinated and orderly way,” he said.
Stoltenberg however emphasized that although NATO is committed to continue supporting the Afghan security forces the organization and its Allies have “stated many times that we will not stay in Afghanistan with our military presence for longer than necessary.”
He also said NATO and its Allies welcome that for the first time in two decades, there are now direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
“It’s far too early to say whether these talks will succeed, but they are the only path, they are the only real possibility, chance, for a political settlement of the crisis in Afghanistan.
“And, therefore, we will have to make an assessment next year about whether we deem the situation, what should I say . . . or the conditions in place for us to further reduce and eventually leave Afghanistan, or whether we have to stay.”
He said that is a decision NATO will take based on consultations between all NATO Allies.
“The defense ministerial meeting in February will be an important meeting. And we have to remember that this is something that the whole of NATO and, actually, also several partners are part of.”
He pointed out however that until this year the US, which is NATO’s biggest Ally, had the largest number of troops in Afghanistan over the years, but now the majority of the foreign troops in Afghanistan are from European Allies and partner countries – non-US troops.
He again called on the Taliban to reduce violence but said this was just the first step. “What we need to see is a lasting peace agreement. And part of that has to be a ceasefire. So, the reduction of violence should only be the first step.”
Latest News
Lack of female judges in provinces raises concerns
Security threats have posed a major challenge in terms of appointing female judges in the provinces of Afghanistan, especially in rural areas.
Hasina Safi, acting minister of women affairs, said opportunities should be provided to women in provinces to work as judges to ensure justice is carried out.
“All women need female judges in provinces to ensure justice. Work opportunities should be provided to women in the provinces,” said Safi.
Currently 256 women work as judges, 300 women work as administrative employees and 100 others work within the structures of the high court across the country.
The Secretary of the high court meanwhile said that women in this field mainly work in secure provinces.
“Women are represented in all provinces but most of them are in secure provinces. If we earned the trust of women we will have judges in all provinces,” said Javid Rashidi, head of the High Court Secretariat.
Women in Afghanistan can’t share their problems with male judges because of some limitations.
The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) said that the presence of women judges in provinces is crucial.
“We have 815 female prosecutors who work as judges. Providing work opportunities for women in provinces is very important. We suggest that traveling and working in provinces will be easy for women if their brothers or husbands can go with them,” said Sina Shina, deputy head of the AGO.
This comes as women deal with more legal cases in provinces in the country, however, the female judges can’t operate in all areas of provinces due to the lack of security.
Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan Formed New Military Committee: Envoy
Pakistani envoy said in an interview with Ariana News that Pakistan and Afghanistan has formed a joint committee to address security and military affairs related to both countries.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistani ambassador in Kabul, said that the current peace opportunity in Afghanistan is due to Pakistan’s efforts.
“Afghan owned and Afghan led peace under inclusive peace negotiations should find a solution. We are glad that our, US and other countries efforts improved peace process in Doha,” said Mansoor Ahmad Khan.
According to the envoy Pakistani will accelerate its efforts to bring a ceasefire and peace to Afghanistan.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan also welcomed the recent release of Pakistani prisoners from Afghan detention centers, adding that the move would strengthen Afghan-Pak political relations.
According to Khan 600 Pakistani national are jailed in Afghan prisons.
The envoy said that the Pakistani nationals were not arrested in connection with terrorist acts.
“We have shared no list with the Afghan government, when there is releasing matter as it was in the past both sides share information with each other and the process takes place,” said Khan.
The envoy also emphasized that both sides should forget the past and should open new doors to strengthen bilateral relations in different sectors.
Trending
