World Bank says donors approve transfer of $280 million dollars to help Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2021)

The World Bank on Friday confirmed that donors have approved the transfer of 280 million U.S. dollars to UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) from the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), Reuters reported.

The aid aims to help Afghanistan respond to its humanitarian crisis, while bypassing the government formed by the Islamic Emirate or Afghanistan [IEA].

The IEA says the international community has not been realistic and must avoid mistakes of the past, Reuters reported.

The Islamic government is independent, responsible, committed to its pledges, Inamullah Samangani, deputy government spokesman said in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).

It’s a golden opportunity for the international community, particularly the powerful countries of the world, to interact with today’s Afghanistan and open a new chapter of relations that could benefit both Afghanistan and the international community, he said.

Soon after the IEA took power on August 15, the U.S. blocked access to 9.5 billion dollars in Afghanistan’s central bank reserves held in the U.S.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) paused the release of more than 400 million dollars in funds, citing “a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan.”

According to the report the World Bank also stopped disbursing aid money reserved for the country.

“We request the international community to put pressure on the US to unfreeze our money. This money belongs to the people,” said Mohamad Mangal, a Kabul resident.

“As a human being, I urge the international community to assist people of Afghanistan, based on the values of humanity,” said Sher Agha, another resident.

According to the Reuters Afghan experts welcome the aid but insist that it is not enough to help millions of people in need.

“As much as this money is helpful, it’s not enough unless the international community engages with the Taliban [IEA], we find a working relationship, and the federal reserves of Afghanistan can be released. This is never going to be enough,” said Obaidullah Baheer, a civil society activist.

“Economic development is not possible without money. So it is my request the world community, World Bank, IMF and US government and European Union to come forward and help Afghanistan to ease the economic crisis,” said Alam Khan Hamdard, an economic expert.

Many experts believe that this winter will be the harshest of all times for millions of Afghans, Reuters reported.