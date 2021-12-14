Business
World Bank says donors approve transfer of $280 million dollars to help Afghanistan
The World Bank on Friday confirmed that donors have approved the transfer of 280 million U.S. dollars to UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) from the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), Reuters reported.
The aid aims to help Afghanistan respond to its humanitarian crisis, while bypassing the government formed by the Islamic Emirate or Afghanistan [IEA].
The IEA says the international community has not been realistic and must avoid mistakes of the past, Reuters reported.
The Islamic government is independent, responsible, committed to its pledges, Inamullah Samangani, deputy government spokesman said in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).
It’s a golden opportunity for the international community, particularly the powerful countries of the world, to interact with today’s Afghanistan and open a new chapter of relations that could benefit both Afghanistan and the international community, he said.
Soon after the IEA took power on August 15, the U.S. blocked access to 9.5 billion dollars in Afghanistan’s central bank reserves held in the U.S.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) paused the release of more than 400 million dollars in funds, citing “a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan.”
According to the report the World Bank also stopped disbursing aid money reserved for the country.
“We request the international community to put pressure on the US to unfreeze our money. This money belongs to the people,” said Mohamad Mangal, a Kabul resident.
“As a human being, I urge the international community to assist people of Afghanistan, based on the values of humanity,” said Sher Agha, another resident.
According to the Reuters Afghan experts welcome the aid but insist that it is not enough to help millions of people in need.
“As much as this money is helpful, it’s not enough unless the international community engages with the Taliban [IEA], we find a working relationship, and the federal reserves of Afghanistan can be released. This is never going to be enough,” said Obaidullah Baheer, a civil society activist.
“Economic development is not possible without money. So it is my request the world community, World Bank, IMF and US government and European Union to come forward and help Afghanistan to ease the economic crisis,” said Alam Khan Hamdard, an economic expert.
Many experts believe that this winter will be the harshest of all times for millions of Afghans, Reuters reported.
Hairatan customs officials record increase in export volumes
Balkh Customs officials said Sunday that export volumes from Afghanistan to central Asian countries via Hairatan port have increased considerably in recent weeks.
According to officials, hundreds of cargo trucks loaded with pine nuts, raisins, almonds, and potatoes have crossed the border in the last solar month.
Officials said in order to handle the increase in vehicles they have extended their working hours from 8 to 13 hours a day and that they are processing 600 vehicles a day.
“The export level is excellent. We sent 937 vehicles loaded with pine nuts, almonds, raisins, and potatoes recently. Efforts are underway to increase the export volume,” said Mawalawi Mohammad Matin, head of Balkh Custom’s Office.
Members of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment meanwhile said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has assisted traders in the province and that they ironed out problems with some neighboring countries.
“Exports have increased against the past,” said Asadullah Asadi, acting head of the chamber.
“We had some problems with neighbors that have now been solved,” he said.
Balkh Chamber of Industries and Mines said that some factories have resumed operations in the province in recent weeks.
“We had almost 500 factories in Balkh, most of them stopped, but now some factories resumed their activities; we are optimistic for the future,” said Sayed Ismail Hussaini, a member of the chamber.
Afghan pine nuts worth $700 million smuggled abroad
The Afghanistan Pine Nuts Production Union said on Monday hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Afghan products and produce including sought-after pine nuts have been smuggled out of the country over the past few years due to the lack of control.
According to union officials, pine nuts worth about $700 million have been smuggled out of the country since April alone, the start of this solar year.
“Pine nuts worth $700 million have been smuggled to other countries and have been sold on world markets under the name of other countries,” said Mahbubullah Gardezi, head of the union.
Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock meanwhile said that 1,000 tons of Afghan pine nuts have been exported legally to China since trade resumed between the two countries last month.
However, Mirwais Hajizada, the deputy head of the chamber, said: “The [volume] of exports doesn’t meet our expectations.”
Economists have in turn called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the export of pine nuts and support national traders.
