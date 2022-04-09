World Bank says Afghanistan private sector adversely affected due to economic crisis

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2022)

A World Bank survey has said that Afghanistan’s ongoing economic crisis has adversely affected economic activities in the country with the private sector suffering the most.

The survey was carried out in October and November and was made public on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The survey indicates that most Afghan traders complain about the lack of demand in markets, which has reduced economic activities and investment in the country.

One in three respondents of the survey has said that they have suspended their businesses after August 2021.

Based on the findings of the survey, 38 percent of small firms have suspended their operations, 35 of medium firms have been closed, and 25 percent of big firms have stopped their activities.

In the meantime, the existing economic situation has also impacted women-run businesses, and 42 percent of these businesses have been suspended.

Private sector members also approved the findings of the survey.

“We believe that some post-transformation economic problems have arisen, but the cause is the World Bank itself. Had they not stimulated Afghanistan’s economic systems, Afghanistan’s economy would not have been in trouble,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, CEO of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The Afghan Ministry of Finance rejected the report and questioned its accuracy. Its officials said that economic activities in the country have increased over the past few months and that Afghanistan is still developing economically.

“First of all, we have to see how accurate this report is. The other thing is that the World Bank itself is to blame for the economic crisis in Afghanistan. Our assets have been blocked and sanctions have been imposed. These are all the problems,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the finance ministry’s spokesman.

The World Bank survey also points to unemployment after the 15th of August 2021 and says that companies in Afghanistan have laid off more than half of their employees, majority of them being women.