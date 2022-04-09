Business
World Bank says Afghanistan private sector adversely affected due to economic crisis
A World Bank survey has said that Afghanistan’s ongoing economic crisis has adversely affected economic activities in the country with the private sector suffering the most.
The survey was carried out in October and November and was made public on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
The survey indicates that most Afghan traders complain about the lack of demand in markets, which has reduced economic activities and investment in the country.
One in three respondents of the survey has said that they have suspended their businesses after August 2021.
Based on the findings of the survey, 38 percent of small firms have suspended their operations, 35 of medium firms have been closed, and 25 percent of big firms have stopped their activities.
In the meantime, the existing economic situation has also impacted women-run businesses, and 42 percent of these businesses have been suspended.
Private sector members also approved the findings of the survey.
“We believe that some post-transformation economic problems have arisen, but the cause is the World Bank itself. Had they not stimulated Afghanistan’s economic systems, Afghanistan’s economy would not have been in trouble,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, CEO of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
The Afghan Ministry of Finance rejected the report and questioned its accuracy. Its officials said that economic activities in the country have increased over the past few months and that Afghanistan is still developing economically.
“First of all, we have to see how accurate this report is. The other thing is that the World Bank itself is to blame for the economic crisis in Afghanistan. Our assets have been blocked and sanctions have been imposed. These are all the problems,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the finance ministry’s spokesman.
The World Bank survey also points to unemployment after the 15th of August 2021 and says that companies in Afghanistan have laid off more than half of their employees, majority of them being women.
Mullah Baradar inaugurates Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, including the country’s deputy prime minister, on Friday inaugurated the Qashqari oil field in Sar-e-Pul province.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of the current caretaker government, said that Qashqari oil field is an important project and part of development plans the IEA has.
Baradar said this project will benefit all of Afghanistan as revenue generated from the oil will go towards other development projects.
The acting minister of mines and petroleum said that about 200 tons of fuel oil will be extracted from the mine a day, and that the project will generate substantial revenue for the country.
“Two hundred tons of oil will be extracted daily for the people Inshallah; the revenues of all Afghanistan’s mines will be collected by the Central Bank,” Shahabadin Delawar, acting minister of Mines and Petroleum said.
Sar-e-Pul and Faryab provinces have three oil fields; they are Qashqari, Qom Bazaar and Zamarod. According to official statistics, the amount of proven reserves in this area is estimated at 87 million barrels.
China’s National Petroleum Corporation mulls investing in Afghanistan
During a visit to Kabul, officials from a Chinese company said they are interested in investing in Afghanistan.
The head of the corporation (CNPCI), said Wednesday in a meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, that the company wants to invest in Afghanistan.
During the meeting, Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the company’s interest and said that now, with the provision of security, the grounds for domestic and foreign investments in Afghanistan has been prepared.
Hanafi has stated that the Islamic Emirate (IE)
is cooperating with foreign businessmen and investors in providing security and facilitating the investment process.
CNPCI is China’s state-owned oil and gas company, which is China’s largest energy company.
China, meanwhile, recently hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who attended the meeting asked international companies to invest in Afghanistan.
21st package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
The country’s Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) – said on Thursday that another shipment of $32 million in cash has arrived in Kabul.
“This is the 21st package of cash aid that arrived in Kabul and was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid [campaign] to Afghanistan,” tweeted DAB.
DAB welcomes the aid and said that it wants to engage with the world.
Afghanistan has received over $600 million in cash assistance since the collapse of the former government in mid-August year.
