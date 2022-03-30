Latest News
World Bank freezes Afghan projects after IEA bans girls from high school
The World Bank has put four projects in Afghanistan worth $600 million on hold amid concerns over a decision by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ban girls from returning to public high schools, the bank said.
The projects, to be funded under the revamped Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, were being readied for implementation by United Nations agencies to support projects in agriculture, education, health, and livelihoods, Reuters reported.
But the bank’s guidance requires all ARTF-financed activities to support access to – and equity of services for – women and girls in Afghanistan, the bank said, citing its deep concerns over the IEA’s ban on girls attending high school, read the report.
As a result, the bank said, the four projects will be presented to ARTF donors for approval only “when the World Bank and international partners have a better understanding of the situation and confidence that the goals of the projects can be met.”
It was not immediately clear when that could occur, Reuters reported.
U.S. officials last week cancelled planned meetings in Doha with the IEA over the decision to keep girls out of secondary school.
According to Reuters the executive board of the World Bank on March 1 approved a plan to use more than $1 billion from the ARTF fund to finance urgently needed education, agriculture, health and family programs that would bypass sanctioned Islamic Emirate authorities and disburse the money through U.N. agencies and aid groups.
The ARTF was frozen in August when the IEA took power as U.S.-led international troops departed after 20 years of war.
Foreign governments also ended financial aid comprising over 70% of government expenditures, accelerating the country’s economic collapse, Reuters reported.
When it agreed to free up ARTF funds for new projects to be implemented by UN agencies, the World Bank had stipulated that it expected a “strong focus on ensuring that girls and women participate and benefit from the support.”
The IEA has unraveled gains in rights made by women during the last two decades, including restricting them from working and limiting their travel unless accompanied by a close male relative. Most girls were also barred from going to school beyond seventh grade.
But IEA leaders had said all girls would be allowed to return to classrooms later this month, Reuters reported.
Latest News
Britain pledges funds to UN aid work in Afghanistan ahead of donor meeting
Britain on Wednesday pledged an additional 286 million pounds ($374 million) for life-saving food and other aid in Afghanistan, a day ahead of an international conference seeking $4.4 billion, even as concerns mount over Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rule, Reuters reported.
The U.N. humanitarian appeal, the largest ever launched for a single country, is only 13% funded, U.N. spokesperson Jens Laerke said ahead of Thursday’s pledging conference.
According to Reuters, funds go directly to aid agencies implementing projects on the ground and none is channeled through the de facto authorities, who took power in August, he said.
The virtual conference from Geneva coincides with concerns over the IEA rulers backtracking last week on their announcement that secondary schools would open for girls.
Roughly 23 million people are experiencing acute hunger and 95% of Afghans are not eating enough, while 10 million children are in urgent need of aid to survive, according to the United Nations, which will co-host the talks with Britain, read the report.
“The UK is rallying countries in support of the Afghan people and helping lead the way in providing life-sustaining food, shelter and medical supplies. Together with allies and partners, we can do more and will do more to help Afghanistan,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in announcing the pledge that matches its latest annual commitment.
The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the IEA in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said last Friday, after the IEA reversed the decision on girls returning to high school classes, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters the cancellation was the first concrete sign that recent IEA moves on human rights and inclusivity could directly impact the international community’s willingness to help the IEA.
Latest News
China, U.S., Russia, Pakistan to hold talks on Afghanistan – China, U.S. say
A top U.S. diplomat will meet this week in China to discuss issues in Afghanistan with his Chinese, Russian and Pakistani counterparts, the Chinese foreign ministry and the State Department said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The United States understands that China has invited Taliban representatives to the talks in Tunxi, a State Department spokesperson said.
Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong will host the meeting, said Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Tunxi for the talks, Interfax news agency cited a ministry spokeswoman as saying late on Tuesday. Lavrov has largely stayed in Russia since last month’s invasion of Ukraine but did travel to Turkey for talks with his counterpart from Kyiv, Reuters reported.
Tom West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, will attend the talks of the so-called Extended Troika: the three world powers plus Pakistan, the State Department spokesperson said.
The talks come against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as Afghanistan suffers an economic and humanitarian crisis worsened by a financial aid cutoff following the Islamic Emirate (IE) takeover as U.S.-led troops departed in August, read the report.
They also come amid widespread condemnation of the IE’s U-turn last week on allowing girls to attend public high schools, which has sparked consternation among funders ahead of a key aid donors conference, a U.N. official said on Tuesday.
The retention of the ban prompted U.S. officials to cancel talks in Doha with the IE and a State Department warning that Washington saw the decision as “a potential turning point in our engagement” with the Islamic Emirate, Reuters reported.
The United States believes that it shares with other Extended Troika members an interest in the IE making good on commitments to form an inclusive government, cooperate on counterterrorism and rebuild the Afghan economy, the State Department spokesperson said.
According to Reuters the meeting takes place while foreign ministers from Afghanistan’s neighbors meet on Wednesday and Thursday in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, Wang said.
That meeting will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and attended by Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and diplomats from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Qatar, Reuters reported.
Latest News
Passport distribution process to return to ‘normal’ next week: officials
Passport offices across Afghanistan will resume normal services from next week, officials said on Tuesday.
Shafiullah Tasal, a spokesman for the General Directorate of Passports in Kabul, told reporters that citizens in the capital and provinces can apply online for passports from April 5.
He said that 3,000 passport applications will be processed in Kabul daily, while the number may vary in each province according to their capacity.
According to the official, around 6,000 passports were distributed on Monday alone.
The process of issuing passports has gone through several periods of suspension since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over in August last year.
Many of the applicants cite medical issues as the reason for applying for travel documents.
Tasal said that they are trying to eliminate the practice by Afghans of seeking medical help outside the country – whether it be for diagnostic purposes or for treatment.
He also said that people applying on medical grounds will be checked carefully before they are issued passports.
Meanwhile, passport officials said on Tuesday they arrested a group of six people for forging documents.
Mohammad Naeem, head of internal security of the Passport Directorate, said the group was charging each passport applicant between $1,000 and $2,000.
According to officials, more than 200 individuals have been arrested so far for forgery and bribery
