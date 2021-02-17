Latest News
World Bank approves $97 million grant to increase food security
The World Bank has approved a grant of $97.50 million, from the International Development Association (IDA), to provide regular and predictable cash support to Afghans affected by drought and COVID-19 and improve food and nutrition security.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the World Bank stated that the grant will also help build Afghanistan’s drought early warning and response systems.
“The grant will help finance the Drought Early Warning, Early Finance, and Early Action Project (ENETAWF),” the statement said.
According to the statement, the project will complement regular humanitarian relief efforts and provide unconditional cash support and cash-for-work benefits to about 2.2 million Afghans in the 78 districts most affected by food insecurity and drought.
“The project will provide regular targeted financial assistance to households to build resilience and scale-up support across the country before and during droughts. It will also support the Government of Afghanistan to deliver critical weather, water, and climate information services, disseminate early warnings, and strengthen disaster preparedness within communities,” the statement read.
“The IDA grant complements grants of $115 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, a multi-donor trust fund managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors, plus $8 million from the Global Risk Financing Facility, and $2 million from the program for Asia Resilience to Climate Change Multi-donor Trust Fund.”
“Afghanistan is one of the countries most affected and vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters, and its weak response system has further contributed to this vulnerability,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“This new financial assistance will help the Government of Afghanistan lessen drought impacts that have displaced millions of Afghans and pushed them into poverty. The project’s support to Afghan rural households will contribute to overall poverty reduction and economic recovery,” Kerali added.
The organization stated that Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to intense and recurring droughts, which further undermine its growth and stability.
“Natural disasters have spurred displacement, poverty, and food insecurity among rural Afghans, which the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated. Rural households, dependent on subsistence agriculture in drought-prone, rainfed areas, are especially vulnerable to food and nutrition insecurity,” the World Bank said.
The World Bank noted that the project will be implemented by the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, under which the National Emergency Operations Center in the disaster management agency will be strengthened.
“In addition, a Disaster Risk Management Resource Center will be established at the ministry.”
“In line with the World Bank Group’s institutional strategy on Fragility, Conflict, and Violence, the investments outlined in this project will seek to mitigate drivers of fragility by addressing some of its root causes and it will seek to strengthen the institutions necessary to transition the country out of fragility,” the statement concluded.
New Zealand will wrap up military mission in Afghanistan
New Zealand has announced that the country will conclude its military mission in Afghanistan by May 2021.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, and Defense Minister Peeni Henare announced Wednesday morning that the country will conclude “its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021.”
“After 20 years of an NZDF presence in Afghanistan, it is now time to conclude our deployment,” Jacinda Ardern said.
“The deployments to Afghanistan have been one of the longest-running in our history, and I wish to acknowledge the 10 New Zealanders who lost their lives in the line of duty, and the more than 3,500 NZDF and other agency personnel, whose commitment to replace conflict with peace will always be remembered,” Jacinda Ardern said.
New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta stated that although the environment remains complex, the intra-Afghan peace process affords Afghanistan the best prospect of an enduring political solution.
“New Zealand’s decision to conclude its deployment to Afghanistan in 2021 has been discussed with our key partners, with whom we have cooperated closely over the last twenty years,” she said.
“New Zealand will continue to be supportive of the Afghan Government and its people in the years to come, including as they work through the intra-Afghan peace process in an effort to resolve the decades-long conflict,” Nanaia added.
Meanwhile, the country’s Defense Minister Peeni Henare said the current deployment consists of six NZDF personnel – three deployed to the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy, and three deployed to the NATO Resolute Support Mission Headquarters.
“Together with our partners, New Zealand helped to establish the conditions for the current intra-Afghan peace process. We’ve supported regional security, and helped to improve the lives of the people of Afghanistan, particularly in Bamyan Province.
“Another important element of New Zealand’s support for Afghanistan has been our contribution to training and mentoring a new generation of Officers in the Afghanistan Army. The success of the mentoring program being conducted with the Afghanistan National Army Officer Academy means it is now self-sufficient enough for New Zealand’s contribution there to conclude,” Henare said.
MoFA welcomes NATO’s stance ahead of defense ministers meeting
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed NATO’s conditions-based approach to Afghanistan.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, just two days before the NATO defense ministers meeting, that NATO’s presence in Afghanistan is “conditions-based.”
“While no Ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, we will not leave before the time is right,” Stoltenberg said.
He called on the Taliban to reduce violence, negotiate in good faith and live up to their commitment to stop cooperating with international terrorist groups.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the Afghan government has fully implemented its commitments towards peace, including the goodwill gesture of releasing thousands of Taliban prisoners.
The ministry added that the Taliban has failed to meet its obligations to reduce violence, cut ties with terrorist groups, continue the peace talks in good faith, and prevent the released prisoners from returning to the battlefield.
“We believe that all involved parties must fulfill their commitments and obligations for the peace process to move forward.”
“We further reiterate that the conditions-based approach is highly essential for the success of the peace process, preserving the hard-won democratic and human rights gains of the last two decades, and honoring our shared sacrifices in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Seven policemen killed in IED explosion in Faryab
At least seven policemen were killed in an IED explosion in the Almar district of Faryab province, police said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the statement, an IED targeted a Humvee belonging to the National Security and Defense Forces in the Bazaar of the district on Tuesday.
Sources said the security forces were on their way to the Almar district while one of their vehicles hit a mine.
Meanwhile, another IED blast targeted soldiers in the Dashti Qala district of Takhar province Tuesday afternoon.
Sources said at least three soldiers were killed and four others wounded in the blast.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
