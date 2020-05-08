Latest News
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
The $400 million grant by the World Bank is to alleviate the COVID-19 crisis in Afghanistan.
The World Bank approved $400 million Friday to sustain reform momentum and mitigate crisis caused by COVID-19 in Afghanistan. In a press release Friday, the World Bank announced that its board of executive directors approved a $400 million grant for Afghanistan.
The grant is aimed “to help Afghanistan sustain the pace of key economic and public finance reforms, and support the country to manage current risks and uncertainties compounded by the COVID-19 crisis”. The release highlights, “The Incentive Program Development Policy Grant comprises $160 million from the International Development Association (IDA).” “The World Bank Group’s fund for the poorest countries, and $240 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors,” said in the press release.
Business
Afghan customs agency increases tariffs on commercial goods without notice: ACCI
The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has claimed that new customs officials have increased tariffs on commercial goods.
The ACCI said that the officials have surged the tariffs on goods without sending a notice to the organization.
The Afghan businessmen have faced challenges following the appointment of a number of new customs chiefs, the ACCI added, urging the government to address the issues.
The ACCI has also expressed concerns about alleged extortion along the highways of the country.
Meanwhile, economists claimed that the government’s disregard for addressing the challenges of Afghan traders could make a ground for corruption.
The experts warn that Afghanistan could face an investment stagnation if the challenges ahead of Afghan trade continue.
The Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan yet comment on the matter.
Latest News
Ministry of Education launches distance learning website
The Ministry of Education has launched a distance learning website for school students, an alternative plan for education service delivery during the pandemic in Afghanistan.
The ministry said Thursday that it has launched the online education services as the lockdown continues across the country.
“This website is accessible from today and the educational programs have been uploaded in audio and video formats,” said Mirwais Balkhi, the Acting Minister of Education.
“According to this plan, a series of preparations have been made. The school’s subjects are divided into two sections: social sciences and science. Social sciences from grades 7 to 12 are self-taught and its guidelines have been prepared and will be announced soon. Students should read these subjects at home, including languages,” Balkhi added.
The plan is prepared only for those students who have access to the Internet, but the rest of the students would attend classes after considering precautions to prevent contracting with the virus, the ministry noted
“Education TV in 17 studios records up to 90 lessons a day in Persian and Pashto. These lessons are reviewed by another team and then uploaded to the website and broadcast on RTA,” Balkhi said.
Meanwhile, Balkhi points out that if the lockdown was ended 15 days ahead of the midterm exams, the students will be tested, otherwise, all courses that students take at home will be assessed and graded at the end of the year.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 3,563
The Ministry of Public Health announced Thursday that 171 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in 13 provinces in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest report, 45 people in Herat, 34 people in Kabul, 18 people in Paktia, 16 people in Kandahar, 15 people in Badghis, 10 people in Ghazni, 13 people in Bamyan, 9 people in Maidan Wardak, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 in Logar, 2 in Zabul and one in Khost have been infected by the Coronavirus.
It brings the total number of affected people to 3,563 in the country.
Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, two patients have died of COVID-19, bringing the total fatalities to 106, the ministry said.
So far, 467 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals across the country.
It comes as the Health Ministry has frequently urged people to comply with the travel restrictions and comply with health orders to contain the spread of the virus in Afghanistan.
