Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials

Ariana News

Published

16 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)
Afghanistan Railways Authority (ARA) said that construction work on the Aqina-Ankhoi railway line in northern Faryab province is 85 percent complete and that the transport link is expected to be launched within the next few months. 
 
In a post on ARA’s Facebook page, the agency said the initial phase was completed last year and that construction work got underway this year. 
 
Aqina is a border crossing in northern Afghanistan into Turkmenistan and is also a train station. 
 
The new line from Ankhoi will connect to the existing railway line between Aqina and Atamyrat in Turkmenistan, which was officially opened in November 2016. 
 
This line will eventually form part of a railway corridor through northern Afghanistan, and is part of government’s greater project to construct and operate an eventual network of railway lines around the country in order to connect directly with other Central Asian and European countries. 
 
ARA officials meanwhile said the construction contract of the 31km-long stretch of the Aqina-Andkhoi railway line was signed between ARA and the Turkmenistan Ministry of Industries and Communications in February.
 
This latest development comes just over a week after the key Herat-Khaf railway line was officially inaugurated virtually by the presidents of Iran and Afghanistan.
 
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani both spoke online at the ceremony and said the Herat-Khaf railway line will strengthen relations between Afghanistan and Iran and will considerably boost trade to their respective countries and beyond.
Business

Kandahar red pepper yields increase in push to promote vegetable farming

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2020)

Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say that efforts to promote and encourage local farmers to plant red peppers have started to pay off and that by the end of this solar year, 3,500 acres of land would have been used to grow this popular vegetable.

Sayed Hafizullah Sayedi, head of agriculture, irrigation and livestock for Kandahar, said the fertile soil in Kandahar was extremely conducive to growing vegetables which is why red peppers, and other vegetables, grow so well in the province.

Sayedi said this year’s total yield, by end of March 2021, will be an estimated 2,000 tons after being harvested and dried.

Sayedi stated that dried red peppers sell for between 200 and 250 Afghanis per kilo on local markets, which, he said, provided a good income to farmers.

Business

Pakistan customs agents down tools at Torkham over ‘poor facilities’

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)
Pakistan clearing agents at Torkham border embarked on a strike on Monday in protest against the lack of facilities at the border crossing – bringing a halt to the export of Pakistani goods to Afghanistan. 
 
The protesters told Pakistani media the strike would continue until the authorities met their all demands.
 
According to Dawn News, Torkham Customs Clearing Agents president Hazrat Umar said they had long called for the border to be open 24 hours a day in order to speed up clearance process and for decent facilities in which to check goods crossing the border from both countries. 
 
Umar also said Pakistan’s government had failed to deliver on promises of improved  internet and electricity services – which were needed to clear goods through customs. 
 
He said most of the customs clearing agents did not have electricity in their offices, and the networked internet-based system was extremely slow. 
 
Sources meanwhile told Dawn News that the strike has also affected the import of fresh fruits and other items from Afghanistan and hundreds of vehicles loaded with goods remained stranded on both sides of the border.
 
Rejecting the official claim of a 30 percent increase in exports to Afghanistan via Torkham border, the local clearing agents insist that the overall number of loaded trucks and containers had dropped to only 100 a day compared to 600 to 800 a day in the past, Dawn News reported.
 
This comes after Pakistan announced in September last year that it would keep the Torkham border crossing open 24 hours a day so as to boost trade with Afghanistan.
Business

Lemon production on the rise in Nangarhar

Ariana News

Published

6 days ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2020)
According to the Nangarhar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, the number of lemon orchards in the province has increased in recent years.
 
Inamullah Safi, director of agriculture in Nangarhar, said: “The soil, water and climate of Nangarhar are suitable for the cultivation of citrus trees and the number of lemon orchards in the province is increasing year by year.”
 
According to Safi, lemon orchards have been established in many districts of the province, which has resulted in a significant increase in this year’s harvest.
 
Safi said that this year’s harvest of lemons in Nangarhar is around 5,900 tons, compared to 5,100 tons last year.
 
Nangarhar lemons not only sold on local markets but are also sent to markets around the country. 
 
There are many lemon orchards in Nangarhar province and people have planted lemon trees in their gardens at home and on farms in the last few years.
 
The Ministry of Agriculture has meanwhile also established some standard and commercial lemon orchards in the province.
 
The eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar in Afghanistan have a Mediterranean climate and a climate conducive to citrus farming.
Trending

