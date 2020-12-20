Business
Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials
Business
Kandahar red pepper yields increase in push to promote vegetable farming
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say that efforts to promote and encourage local farmers to plant red peppers have started to pay off and that by the end of this solar year, 3,500 acres of land would have been used to grow this popular vegetable.
Sayed Hafizullah Sayedi, head of agriculture, irrigation and livestock for Kandahar, said the fertile soil in Kandahar was extremely conducive to growing vegetables which is why red peppers, and other vegetables, grow so well in the province.
Sayedi said this year’s total yield, by end of March 2021, will be an estimated 2,000 tons after being harvested and dried.
Sayedi stated that dried red peppers sell for between 200 and 250 Afghanis per kilo on local markets, which, he said, provided a good income to farmers.
Business
Pakistan customs agents down tools at Torkham over ‘poor facilities’
Business
Lemon production on the rise in Nangarhar
Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials
Interior Ministry confirms 8 killed in Kabul explosion
Member of Parliament targeted in Kabul explosion
Khalilzad calls on ‘all sides’ to reduce violence
IEC announces Ghazni to go to the polls in October
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Tahawol: UN calls on parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban against holding peace talks in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban delegation visits Pakistan at invitation of Islamabad
-
Latest News4 days ago
13 security forces killed in Taliban attack in Baghlan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghor’s deputy provincial head killed in magnetic IED explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Conflicting reports emerge over fall of Dehraud district to the Taliban
-
Featured4 days ago
Afghanistan and Pakistan to work together to fight polio
-
Latest News5 days ago
Watchdog accuses govt and Taliban of violating human rights