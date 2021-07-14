Connect with us

Women’s interest in Games on the rise – research report

Ariana News

Published

10 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: July 14, 2021)

Interest in the Olympic Games among women is rising, with nearly as many women as men now keen on the sports extravaganza due to begin in the Japanese capital at the end of next week, according to research released on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Data analytics company Nielsen Sports said 45% of women in the world’s largest economies have shown interest in the Games, which this year run from July 23 to Aug. 8, though with no spectators in venues due to coronavirus restrictions.

That figure is just three percentage points lower than the number of men who were interested in the event, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, when the survey was conducted in May.

“The Olympics provide a unifying moment with countries and athletes coming together to compete in what is the world’s largest sporting event,” said Lynsey Douglas, who is head of brands at Nielsen Sports.

“Although this year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be different from previous Games in many ways, the potential they bring to elevate gender equality in sport remains critical.

“With nearly equal medal opportunities for men and women, the Olympics provides the most gender balanced fan base among major events.”

According to Nielsen’s research, the Olympic Games is the world’s most popular sporting event, with 47% of respondents in 13 of the 15 wealthiest nations interested or very interested in the Summer Games, Reuters reported.

That figure far surpasses the next most-popular non-Olympic event, the NBA, which sees 33% of people expressing an interest. But only 17% of women are interested in the U.S. basketball league.

The Tokyo Olympics will see an increase in medals awarded to women as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) edges closer to gender parity.

Women’s events will account for 156 gold medals and 494 of the medals available in Tokyo while men’s events will account for 165 gold out of a total of 530.

The IOC has also introduced additional mixed events in which more women could win medals.

Latest News

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

July 12, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: July 12, 2021)

Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time.

The giant goalkeeper saved from Jadon Sancho and, decisively, Bukayo Saka after Marcus Rashford hit the post, as Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians in the shootout.

Luke Shaw had given England a dream start with a superb goal after two minutes but Italy, who offered almost nothing in response in the first half, gradually took command and deservedly leveled through Bonucci after 67 minutes.

It was the first final decided on penalties since Czechoslovakia beat West Germany in 1976 and was wildly celebrated in Italy after they lost the final in 2000 and 2012.

For England coach Gareth Southgate, who missed from the spot when they lost in the Euro96 semi-final to Germany, it was another shootout horror show.

The two players he sent on late in extra time with penalties in mind missed their penalties, as did 19-year-old Saka, who crumpled under the pressure of taking the final kick.

Italy has now won five and lost six of their 10 major tournament shootouts, including one win and one loss in World Cup finals, while England’s dismal record now reads seven losses from nine.

But England fans dreaming of a second title to add to the 1966 World Cup can hardly complain they were robbed this time after their team followed a strong start by surrendering the initiative despite the support from most of the 67,000 crowds.

The match statistics told the story as Italy had 66% possession and 19 shots to England’s six and, until the shootout, Donnarumma barely touched the ball.

Italy is now unbeaten in 34 matches, underlining the stunning turnaround fashioned by coach Roberto Mancini who took over after the country’s humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“It was impossible even to think about this, but the guys were extraordinary,” Mancini said. “I don’t have words for them, this is a magnificent group. We were great, we conceded an early goal and had some problems but then we dominated.”

BRIGHT START

It had all started so well for England when Harry Kane spread the ball wide to Kieran Trippier and he instantly repaid coach Southgate’s faith in recalling him by sending over a curling deep cross that Shaw met on the half volley to hammer inside the post for his first international goal.

England had taken an early lead in their 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia before being outplayed and losing in extra time but for a while, they stayed on top, with the Italians arguing and running to Mancini for instructions as they struggled for a foothold.

England’s well-drilled defense, which had conceded one goal, via a Denmark free-kick, in their six previous tournament games, looked safe enough but the players in front gradually began to concede more and more territory.

Jordan Pickford had to save from Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa as Italy cranked up the pressure and it paid dividends when Bonucci pounced from close range after the keeper had turned Andrea Belotti’s header onto a post.

England could have no complaints after inviting their opponents on and offering almost nothing in attack.

It was a similar story in extra time, though England did briefly force their way back into the game, albeit without creating much to reward the crowd for their waves of noise.

England briefly sensed glory in the shootout when Pickford saved from Belotti, and Kane and Harry Maguire put them 2-1 ahead. The keeper kept the hosts in it again when he saved from Jorginho, only for Donnarumma to have the final word when he blocked Saka’s weakly-struck shot.

“The penalty takers are my call,” said Southgate. “We know they were the best takers we had left on the pitch, and we tried to get those players on to the pitch.

“The players have given everything, not only tonight but throughout the whole tournament. They should hold their heads high… but the devastation of getting so close is difficult to put into context.

“At the moment the pain of the defeat is huge, we wanted to give our nation one more special night and a first European championship and we haven’t quite been able to do it.”

Latest News

McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

July 11, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2021)

Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in another crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round.

As a thrilling first five-minute frame drew to a close, both fighters were still trying to land as McGregor stumbled backwards, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his leg.

Medics were immediately called into the octagon and it was clear that McGregor could not continue, prompting referee Herb Dean to declare a stop to the bout on the instructions of the doctor.

Interviewed in the octagon with his leg in a cast, McGregor raged about his misfortune.

“I was boxing the head off him, kicking the leg off him, (he was doing) the usual, diving to close the distance. This is not over – if I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside,” he roared.

With McGregor having won at featherweight in 2014 and Poirier extracting revenge at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January, the run-up to the third fight was punctuated by bad blood between the pair, in marked contrast to a face-off earlier this year where the pair paid each other compliments.

Though American Poirier was fighting on home turf, his entrance to “The Boss” by James Brown was greeted with boos from the sizeable portion of the crowd that was there to support McGregor, and there was no friendly touch of gloves before the fight began.

McGregor came out fast, switching between high and low kicks and dancing in and out of range as both fighters maintained a furious pace.

The Irish fighter tried a guillotine choke as the fight went to the mat with Poirier in top position, and when he had escaped the choke he rained down thunderous punches and elbows on McGregor.

Though McGregor struck back, Poirier looked set to finish the fight before abruptly breaking off his attack in the final seconds of the round to complain to referee Dean that the Irishman was grabbing at his gloves.

As McGregor swung and tried to back away, his footwork let him down, snapping his leg.

“He fractured it in one of the checks at the beginning of the fight and he broke it on a punch, for sure … I felt something, he was kicking me hard,” Poirier said in a post-fight interview.

The doctor’s stoppage is chalked up as a win for Poirier and a loss on McGregor’s record, his third defeat in his last four fights in the UFC.

Latest News

Messi lifts his first trophy with Argentina after 1-0 win over Brazil in Copa final

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

July 11, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2021)

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday (July 10) when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.

Di Maria started for just the second time in the Copa and he justified his selection by scoring the opener midway through the first half.

Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long ball forward from Rodrigo De Paul and Di Maria lobbed the stranded Ederson with aplomb.

Brazil piled on the pressure in an exciting second half but even with five strikers on the field they could not get an equaliser against an Argentine defence protected by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul.

Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours.

Messi finished the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was elected joint best player along with Neymar. But he was quiet throughout and uncharacteristically missed a golden opportunity to wrap the game up with two minutes remaining.

When the final whistle went, Argentina TV declared “Argentina Champions, Lionel Messi Champion!”

The victory was Argentina’s 15th Copa America triumph and means they draw level with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners.

Their win extended their sequence of undefeated matches to 20 under Lionel Scaloni and handed Brazil their first competitive defeat since they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

