Sport
Women’s interest in Games on the rise – research report
Interest in the Olympic Games among women is rising, with nearly as many women as men now keen on the sports extravaganza due to begin in the Japanese capital at the end of next week, according to research released on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Data analytics company Nielsen Sports said 45% of women in the world’s largest economies have shown interest in the Games, which this year run from July 23 to Aug. 8, though with no spectators in venues due to coronavirus restrictions.
That figure is just three percentage points lower than the number of men who were interested in the event, which was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, when the survey was conducted in May.
“The Olympics provide a unifying moment with countries and athletes coming together to compete in what is the world’s largest sporting event,” said Lynsey Douglas, who is head of brands at Nielsen Sports.
“Although this year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be different from previous Games in many ways, the potential they bring to elevate gender equality in sport remains critical.
“With nearly equal medal opportunities for men and women, the Olympics provides the most gender balanced fan base among major events.”
According to Nielsen’s research, the Olympic Games is the world’s most popular sporting event, with 47% of respondents in 13 of the 15 wealthiest nations interested or very interested in the Summer Games, Reuters reported.
That figure far surpasses the next most-popular non-Olympic event, the NBA, which sees 33% of people expressing an interest. But only 17% of women are interested in the U.S. basketball league.
The Tokyo Olympics will see an increase in medals awarded to women as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) edges closer to gender parity.
Women’s events will account for 156 gold medals and 494 of the medals available in Tokyo while men’s events will account for 165 gold out of a total of 530.
The IOC has also introduced additional mixed events in which more women could win medals.
Latest News
Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England
Latest News
McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in another crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round.
As a thrilling first five-minute frame drew to a close, both fighters were still trying to land as McGregor stumbled backwards, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his leg.
Medics were immediately called into the octagon and it was clear that McGregor could not continue, prompting referee Herb Dean to declare a stop to the bout on the instructions of the doctor.
Interviewed in the octagon with his leg in a cast, McGregor raged about his misfortune.
“I was boxing the head off him, kicking the leg off him, (he was doing) the usual, diving to close the distance. This is not over – if I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside,” he roared.
With McGregor having won at featherweight in 2014 and Poirier extracting revenge at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January, the run-up to the third fight was punctuated by bad blood between the pair, in marked contrast to a face-off earlier this year where the pair paid each other compliments.
Though American Poirier was fighting on home turf, his entrance to “The Boss” by James Brown was greeted with boos from the sizeable portion of the crowd that was there to support McGregor, and there was no friendly touch of gloves before the fight began.
McGregor came out fast, switching between high and low kicks and dancing in and out of range as both fighters maintained a furious pace.
The Irish fighter tried a guillotine choke as the fight went to the mat with Poirier in top position, and when he had escaped the choke he rained down thunderous punches and elbows on McGregor.
Though McGregor struck back, Poirier looked set to finish the fight before abruptly breaking off his attack in the final seconds of the round to complain to referee Dean that the Irishman was grabbing at his gloves.
As McGregor swung and tried to back away, his footwork let him down, snapping his leg.
“He fractured it in one of the checks at the beginning of the fight and he broke it on a punch, for sure … I felt something, he was kicking me hard,” Poirier said in a post-fight interview.
The doctor’s stoppage is chalked up as a win for Poirier and a loss on McGregor’s record, his third defeat in his last four fights in the UFC.
Latest News
Messi lifts his first trophy with Argentina after 1-0 win over Brazil in Copa final
Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday (July 10) when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.
Di Maria started for just the second time in the Copa and he justified his selection by scoring the opener midway through the first half.
Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long ball forward from Rodrigo De Paul and Di Maria lobbed the stranded Ederson with aplomb.
Brazil piled on the pressure in an exciting second half but even with five strikers on the field they could not get an equaliser against an Argentine defence protected by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul.
Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours.
Messi finished the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was elected joint best player along with Neymar. But he was quiet throughout and uncharacteristically missed a golden opportunity to wrap the game up with two minutes remaining.
When the final whistle went, Argentina TV declared “Argentina Champions, Lionel Messi Champion!”
The victory was Argentina’s 15th Copa America triumph and means they draw level with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners.
Their win extended their sequence of undefeated matches to 20 under Lionel Scaloni and handed Brazil their first competitive defeat since they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.
Trending
