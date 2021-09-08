Latest News
Women protest against all-male government appointments
Afghan women on Wednesday voiced their dissatisfaction over the absence of women in Afghanistan’s new interim government, adding that without the participation of women the government will not be inclusive.
The women protested in Kabul city and called on the Taliban to uphold their commitments made in the past to ensure women’s rights are preserved.
The protestors said that government should appoint women in high-ranking government positions.
“Unfortunately, the announcement of cabinet reveals that no women are in the cabinet,” said one activist.
“We are not women of yesterday. We want our rights. We faced violence yesterday, but will continue our fight,” said Diba Farahmand, another activist.
“The cabinet was announced yesterday. Unfortunately no women have been appointed to the cabinet,” said Masooma Rasooli, another protestor.
Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, said on Tuesday that the new government is an interim government and that changes will be brought soon.
Women meanwhile also called on the Taliban to review the lack of women representation in government.
Latest News
Biden says China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was certain China would try to work out an arrangement with the Taliban.
Asked if he was worried that China would fund the Taliban, Biden told reporters, “China has a real problem with the Taliban. So they’re going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I’m sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They’re all trying to figure out what do they do now.”
The United States and its Group of Seven allies have agreed to coordinate their response to the Taliban, and Washington has blocked the Taliban’s access to Afghanistan’s reserves, most of which are held by the New York Federal Reserve, to ensure they live up to their pledges to respect women’s rights and international law, Reuters reported.
But experts say much of that economic leverage will be lost if China, Russia or other countries provide funds to the Taliban.
Italy, current president of the Group of 20 major economies – which include China and Russia – has been trying to set up a virtual G20 meeting on Afghanistan, but no date has been announced, suggesting discord among the G20 group, Reuters reported.
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on August 29 that the international community should engage with the Taliban and “positively guide” them.
China has not officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new rulers, but Wang in July hosted Mullah Baradar, who has since been appointed as deputy prime minister, and has said the world should guide and support the country as it transitions to a new government instead of putting more pressure on it.
Latest News
China says it will maintain communication with new Afghan government
China said on Wednesday it is ready to maintain communication with the leaders of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, calling its establishment a “necessary step” in reconstruction.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily briefing in Beijing when asked if China would recognize the new government, whose leaders were named on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The Taliban drew from its inner high echelons to fill top posts in Afghanistan’s new government, including an associate of the Taliban’s founder as premier.
China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Wang said.
After the Taliban took power in August, China had called for an “open and inclusive” government to be established.
“We hope the new Afghanistan authorities will listen broadly to people of all races and factions, so as to meet the aspirations of its own peoples and the expectations of the international community,” said Wang.
Latest News
Afghans call for Taliban forces to wear uniforms
Afghans from around the country have called for Taliban forces to wear uniforms in order to make them easily identifiable and to stop opportunists from committing crimes.
Members of the public have said by wearing uniforms, criminals will not be able to take advantage of the situation and that the necessary coordination will be established between the people and the Taliban.
A Taliban spokesman, meanwhile, said the responsibility of providing security has been given to those with uniforms and that other Taliban forces without uniforms are not allowed to interfere in security matters.
Although the Taliban is said to be effective in securing cities, a number of residents in the capital say it is difficult to distinguish between these forces and criminals, especially armed robbers, and that Taliban responsible for maintaining order must wear uniforms in order to reassure the people.
“There are many armed people in the city and we do not know who is a Taliban and who is not a Taliban and it should be determined for us with special clothes,” a Kabul resident said.
The residents of Kabul emphasize that some thieves pretend to be Taliban to harm the people and rob them.
“The Taliban who are for security must wear military uniforms and the people must know them and not be deceived,” said another resident.
A Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, meanwhile, said more security was currently being provided by special forces in military uniforms, and that efforts were being made to remove non-security forces from Kabul and to prevent them from being involved in security.
“Special units are activated and have special uniforms. These forces can either operate and stop or try to stop the criminals, and those who do not have a uniform will soon either leave Kabul or will not be allowed to interfere in people’s lives and intervene in the security sector,” said Mujahid.
The Taliban say that in the past few days, nearly 50 people have been arrested on charges of theft and harassment and that efforts are being made to ensure security so that members of the public do not feel threatened.
