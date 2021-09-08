Women protest against all-male government appointments

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2021)

Afghan women on Wednesday voiced their dissatisfaction over the absence of women in Afghanistan’s new interim government, adding that without the participation of women the government will not be inclusive.

The women protested in Kabul city and called on the Taliban to uphold their commitments made in the past to ensure women’s rights are preserved.

The protestors said that government should appoint women in high-ranking government positions.

“Unfortunately, the announcement of cabinet reveals that no women are in the cabinet,” said one activist.

“We are not women of yesterday. We want our rights. We faced violence yesterday, but will continue our fight,” said Diba Farahmand, another activist.

“The cabinet was announced yesterday. Unfortunately no women have been appointed to the cabinet,” said Masooma Rasooli, another protestor.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, said on Tuesday that the new government is an interim government and that changes will be brought soon.

Women meanwhile also called on the Taliban to review the lack of women representation in government.