Women playing key role in peace talks: Fatima Gailani

(Last Updated On: March 1, 2021)

Fatima Gailani, a member of the Afghan Republic’s peace negotiating team said on Sunday women play a key role in achieving and sustaining peace and have through history helped with conflict resolution.

Addressing an online panel discussion on ‘Inclusivity and Diversity in the Afghanistan Peace Process’, organized by the Afghan Women’s Educational Center (AWEC) and the UN Women, Gailani said studies conducted in the field of peacebuilding would open a clear window for everyone to better understand the situation and capacities in the country.

The discussion started with the introduction of a study on the active role of women, especially local women, in the Afghanistan peace process and peacebuilding efforts.

Referring to the activities of female members of the negotiating team on working committees, Gailani said the role of these women has been influential and important.

Gailani praised women’s resilience in the face of problems they face and said that through history, Afghan women have played a role in conflict resolution.

According to the State Ministry for Peace, Gailani stressed the important role of women in Islamic countries in the Afghanistan peace process and the importance of their support of Afghan women.

“Peace makes sense with the active presence of women, as human rights and women’s rights, war victims’ and minorities’ rights must be acceptable to all parties and should be preserved in the process.”

She also said the support of the international community was extremely important and valuable for Afghan women.