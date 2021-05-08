Women MPs share concerns with US Congress in virtual meeting

(Last Updated On: May 8, 2021)

Women representatives of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) attended a video conference with key members of the U.S. Congress on Thursday evening where they discussed the latest political and security developments in Afghanistan.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Afghan delegation also shared with the US Congress members and Senators their concerns about the consequences of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops.

Members of the U.S. Congress meanwhile pledged to share the concerns raised with their fellow congressmen, the Senate, and the U.S. Government and continue to support and help Afghanistan preserve the achievements of the past two decades.

The Afghan parliamentarians in turn called on U.S. congressmen to help prevent the country from returning to the “dark days of Taliban rule”.

They said the escalation of violence, the targeted killings, the Taliban’s continued links with al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations was a clear violation of the Doha Agreement, as was the group’s unwillingness to seek a political solution.

The women called on their U.S. counterparts to help persuade the Taliban and their regional supporters to accept an immediate and permanent cease-fire in the country.

The meeting was attended by Acting Minister of Women’s Affairs Hasina Safi, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Women and Human Rights Nahid Farid, Member of Parliament Shinkai Karukhil, and Zohra Ahmadzai Deputy Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council and Advisor to the First Lady.

On the U.S. side, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith and U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, Young Kim, Steve Chabot, Andy Kim, and Michael Waltz attended the dialogue.