Latest News
Women MPs share concerns with US Congress in virtual meeting
Women representatives of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) attended a video conference with key members of the U.S. Congress on Thursday evening where they discussed the latest political and security developments in Afghanistan.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Afghan delegation also shared with the US Congress members and Senators their concerns about the consequences of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops.
Members of the U.S. Congress meanwhile pledged to share the concerns raised with their fellow congressmen, the Senate, and the U.S. Government and continue to support and help Afghanistan preserve the achievements of the past two decades.
The Afghan parliamentarians in turn called on U.S. congressmen to help prevent the country from returning to the “dark days of Taliban rule”.
They said the escalation of violence, the targeted killings, the Taliban’s continued links with al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations was a clear violation of the Doha Agreement, as was the group’s unwillingness to seek a political solution.
The women called on their U.S. counterparts to help persuade the Taliban and their regional supporters to accept an immediate and permanent cease-fire in the country.
The meeting was attended by Acting Minister of Women’s Affairs Hasina Safi, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Women and Human Rights Nahid Farid, Member of Parliament Shinkai Karukhil, and Zohra Ahmadzai Deputy Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council and Advisor to the First Lady.
On the U.S. side, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith and U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham, Young Kim, Steve Chabot, Andy Kim, and Michael Waltz attended the dialogue.
COVID-19
India records another record number of COVID cases
India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu announced new lockdown measures on Saturday as officials reported a nationwide record number of single-day COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to surge.
India’s health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 240,000. Cases rose by 401,078, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 21.9 million, Reuters reported.
Officials in Tamil Nadu said the state-wide lockdown would begin on Monday and last until May 24. Shops and other businesses will be allowed to open on Saturday and Sunday to give residents time to prepare for the sweeping shutdown.
Neighbouring Karnataka, home to India’s tech capital Bengaluru, announced late on Friday it was extending movement restrictions, also until May 24.
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India has brought the country’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse, with a scarcity of hospital beds and oxygen, Reuters reported.
Morgues and crematoriums have struggled to handle the number of dead and makeshift funeral pyres burn in parks and car parks.
Medical experts say the real numbers of COVID-19 cases and fatalities are likely to be far higher than official tallies.
Latest News
US sends more warplanes to protect troop withdrawal
Washington has deployed a dozen additional warplanes to bolster protection of American and coalition troops making a final withdrawal from Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents step up pressure on Afghan government forces, top Pentagon officials said Thursday.
AP reported that General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said F-18 attack planes have been added to a previously announced package of air and sea power — including the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea and six Air Force B-52 bombers based in Qatar.
Also, several hundred Army Rangers have also been deployed to Afghanistan as part of the support package.
“There continue to be sustained levels of violent attacks” by the Taliban against Afghan security forces, Milley said, speaking alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a Pentagon news conference.
However, he said there have been no attacks against U.S. or coalition forces since they began pulling out of the country on May 1, and he described the Afghan forces as “cohesive,” even as speculation swirls around Kabul’s ability to hold off the Taliban in the months ahead.
“They’re fighting for their own country now, so it’s not a foregone conclusion, in my professional military estimate, that the Taliban automatically win and Kabul falls, or any of those kinds of dire predictions,” Milley said.
“That’s not a foregone conclusion. There’s a significant military capability in the Afghan government. We have to see how this plays out.”
Milley said the Pentagon is considering options for continued support of Afghan government forces after the troop withdrawal is complete, including possibly training Afghan security forces in another country, AP reported.
That would be in addition to urging the Congress to authorize continued financial assistance to the Afghan forces, which has been in the range of $4 billion a year for many years, and possibly providing aircraft maintenance support remotely from another country.
“We haven’t figured that out 100% yet,” Milley said.
Milley said Afghanistan’s air force is central to the strategy for holding off the Taliban, but the durability of those planes is in some doubt.
The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in an April 30 report that without continued foreign contractor support, none of the Afghan air force’s airframes can be sustained as combat effective for more than a few months.
Austin acknowledged that holding off the Taliban without American support on the ground “will be a challenge” for the Afghans.
“We’re hopeful that the Afghan security forces will play a major role in stopping the Taliban,” Austin said. “What we’re seeing unfold is what we expected to unfold — increased pressure” on the Afghan forces.
He confirmed that government forces launched a counterattack this week against the Taliban in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province, and that they were “performing fairly well.”
Latest News
Khalilzad wraps up regional trip, highlights need to keep republic intact
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets he has wrapped up his latest trip – to Tashkent, Doha, Kabul, and Dushanbe – with a stop in Berlin – which was focused on building regional consensus on the Afghan Peace Process.
Khalilzad said there is “a unique international consensus for peace, rooted in the support for a negotiated settlement, an end to violence, and rejection of any attempt to impose a military solution”.
He said: “Afghan leaders from all sides of the conflict should seize this opportunity and negotiate a political settlement to end their 40 yearlong war.”
Khalilzad also stated that “if the Taliban do not choose peace, a future based on consensus and compromise, then we will stand with Afghans who strive to keep the Republic intact. Republic political unity is a must.”
“International consensus does not stop at peace. The world remains steadfast in its support of Afghanistan as the country enters a new phase,” Khalilzad said.
In addition to this, the US State Department also issued a joint communique by the US, the European Union, NATO, Norway and the UK on the Afghan Peace Process.
According to the communique, special envoys and special representatives of the United States of America, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, Norway, and the United Kingdom met in Berlin on Thursday where they exchanged views on the current status of the Afghanistan peace process and discussed ways to support the Afghan people’s desire for a just and lasting peace.
The participants confirmed that such a peace can only be achieved through an inclusive, negotiated political settlement among Afghans and highlighted the need to accelerate the pace of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace negotiations and committed to work with the Afghan government and the Taliban, and other Afghan political and civil society leaders to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement and political compromise that ends the war.
The participants called for the immediate resumption, without pre-conditions, of substantive negotiations on the future of Afghanistan with the aim to develop and negotiate realistic compromise positions on power sharing that can lead to an inclusive and legitimate government and a just and durable settlement.
They also strongly condemned the continued violence in Afghanistan “for which the Taliban are largely responsible” and demanded all parties to take immediate and necessary steps to reduce violence and in particular, to avoid civilian casualties in order to create an environment conducive to reaching a political settlement.
Participants called upon the Taliban to stop their undeclared spring offensive, to refrain from attacks against civilians, and to stop immediately all attacks in the vicinity of hospitals, schools, universities, mosques and other civilian areas.
In particular, participants demanded an immediate end to the campaign of targeted assassinations against civil society leaders, religious scholars, journalists and other media workers, human rights defenders, healthcare personnel, judicial employees and other civilians.
The participants also reiterated that during the withdrawal of foreign troops, the safety of international forces must be ensured and that any Taliban attacks on the troops during this period will be met with a forceful response.
Participants stressed that the process of the troop withdrawal must not serve as an excuse for the Taliban to suspend the peace process and that good-faith political negotiations must proceed in earnest.
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
India records another record number of COVID cases
Women MPs share concerns with US Congress in virtual meeting
US sends more warplanes to protect troop withdrawal
Khalilzad wraps up regional trip, highlights need to keep republic intact
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Morning News Show: UN role in Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Afghan conflicts and peace process discussed
Tahawol: Efforts underway to convene Istanbul conference in Afghan peace
Tahawol: intensifying war in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hillary Clinton warns of ‘huge consequences’ once troops withdraw
-
World4 days ago
Heeding complaints, Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500
-
Latest News5 days ago
US prepared for every scenario in Afghanistan: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23
-
Latest News3 days ago
Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders, Musk says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban carry out strategic attacks close to three key cities
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19