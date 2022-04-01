Latest News
Women gather outside UN office in Kabul to demand release of Afghan assets
Dozens of female protesters gathered outside the United Nations’ office in Kabul on Friday, demanding the international community put pressure on the United States to release frozen Afghan assets.
Chanting anti-US slogans, protesters slammed US President Joe Biden’s plan to use half of the $7 billion in frozen assets to compensate victims of the 9/11 attacks.
“They should release our money. Our children are hungry. They are collecting plastics on the streets,” a protester said.
Khatera Darweshi Saadat, a civil society activist, said: “We want the international community to pressure the US to release frozen Afghan assets. The US has committed many atrocities over the past 20 years in Afghanistan.”
Biden signed an executive order last month to take control of $7 billion in Afghan funds currently held in New York. Based on the order, half of the funds would be used for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and the other half to compensate victims of the 9/11 attacks.
The move was condemned by some governments and international rights organizations.
Last month, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that the US had agreed not to give the funds to charity organizations.
Latest News
Neighbors at China meeting call for inclusive political structure in Afghanistan
Neighboring countries noted the importance to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan through dialogue and negotiation and to establish a broad-based and inclusive political structure during their meeting in China on Thursday.
The third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan was held in Tunxi, Anhui province in China. Foreign ministers or senior representatives of seven countries, namely China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, attended the meeting.
They noted the importance of taking necessary continuing steps in Afghanistan on ensuring women’s rights and children’s education, among others, and called for further actions to be taken to improve people’s livelihoods, and safeguard the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including ethnic groups, women and children, according to a joint statement.
Participants also reaffirmed opposition to attempts at politicizing humanitarian assistance, and reiterated respect and support for the central role of Afghanistan in distributing and using humanitarian assistance to be rendered by the international community and international organizations to the people of Afghanistan.
On the same day, China also hosted a separate meeting focused on supporting Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction and practical cooperation, called the Tunxi Initiative.
“The Tunxi Initiative is rich in content and will play an important role in promoting Afghanistan’s peace, reconstruction, stability and development in the future,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference.
“The initiative embodies five features: First, not playing geopolitical games, but focusing on practical cooperation. Second, not imposing one’s will on others, but advocating equality and voluntariness. Third, not making high-profile empty promises, but pursuing tangible results. Fourth, not acting without coordination, but striving for regional connectivity. Fifth, not seeking isolation and antagonism, but advocating openness and inclusiveness,” Wang said.
All parties at the meeting decided to provide further humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and called on the international community to give more support to Afghanistan, to help it restore cash liquidity and avoid humanitarian disaster.
Latest News
UN raises $2.44 billion for Afghan aid amid concerns on girls’ education
A total of 41 donor countries pledged more than $2.44 billion towards the United Nations’ $4.4 billion appeal for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, the world body said on Thursday.
This comes as international concerns grow over the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to bar girls a secondary education.
Belgium’s minister of development cooperation Meryame Kitir said: “Education empowers women and girls and that’s what the Taliban (IEA) are afraid of.”
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the high-level conference urging donors to provide unconditional funding, saying that nine million Afghans faced famine and that families were selling children and organs to survive.
The humanitarian situation has “deteriorated alarmingly” since the Taliban (IEA) takeover in August and the economy has all but collapsed, he said.
“Some 95 percent of people do not have enough to eat. Nine million people are at risk of famine. UNICEF estimates that a million severely malnourished children are on the verge of death, without immediate action,” he said.
Britain, the European Union and the United States pledged funds, but along with Turkey and others voiced concerns about growing restrictions imposed by the IEA, Reuters reported.
“This humanitarian aid, like all aid from the United States, will go directly to NGOs and the United Nations. The Taliban (IEA) will not control our humanitarian funding,” said U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, pledging $204 million.
Ahead of the drive, Britain pledged 286 million pounds ($374 million) for Afghanistan, where six of every 10 Afghans need aid, much of it food.
The United Nations says funds under the appeal – three time the amount requested in 2021 – go directly to aid agencies and none are channelled through the de facto authorities.
Latest News
UN chief tells donor community that one million Afghan children are on verge of death
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that nine million people in Afghanistan are at risk of famine and that about 95 percent of people in the country do not have enough food to eat.
Addressing delegates attending the UN’s high-level Pledging Event on Afghanistan, Guterres said the massive humanitarian response in Afghanistan since August 2021 “undoubtedly saved many lives over the winter”.
He thanked donor nations for their contributions but added that despite collective efforts, the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated alarmingly over the past few months.
He warned that UNICEF estimates that without immediate action, a million severely malnourished children are on the verge of death.
He also stated that as global food prices skyrocket, as a result of the war in Ukraine, “this spells catastrophe for both Afghans struggling to feed their families”, and for UN aid operations.
Without immediate action, we face a starvation and malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan, he said adding that people are already selling their children and their body parts, in order to feed their families.
Guterres noted that “Afghanistan’s economy has effectively collapsed” and that “there is very little cash”.
He went on to state that more than 80 percent of the population is in debt and that key workers in vital services, including schools and hospitals, have not been paid for months.
Listing the hardships faced by Afghans he went on to state that businesses cannot operate; international aid agencies can barely function; and local partners face even greater hurdles.
In addition, livelihoods have evaporated and farmers cannot buy seeds or fertilizers, he said.
“The UN Development Programme has warned that unless we take action, 97 percent of Afghans could be living below the poverty line by the middle of this year. Humanitarian needs have tripled since last June. Yes, tripled.
And they are growing, day by day and month by month,” he warned.
Guterres stated that the international community must find ways to spare the Afghan people from the impact of the decision to halt development support to Afghanistan, and to freeze nearly $9 billion in Afghan assets overseas.
He said the international community “must make cash available, so the Afghan economy can breathe, and the Afghan people can eat.
“Wealthy, powerful countries cannot ignore the consequences of their decisions on the most vulnerable.
“The first step in any meaningful humanitarian response must be to halt the death spiral of the Afghan economy.
“Without that, even the best-funded and most effective aid operation will not save the people of Afghanistan from an unimaginable future,” he warned.
“We stayed, we delivered, and we are determined to keep delivering. Humanitarian aid is providing a fragile lifeline for millions of Afghans,” he said.
Last year, UN humanitarian partners reached nearly 20 million people across the country with life-saving assistance including food, clean water, health care, protection, shelter, education and winterization.
So far this year, the World Food Programme has reached more than 14 million people with food, nutrition and resilience support.
In February alone, UNICEF reached close to four million people across the country with health services. UNICEF personnel screened nearly one million children for malnutrition in February alone and UNHCR, working in areas prioritized for the return of refugees and internally displaced people, has provided support to more than half a million people so far this year.
Guterres stated that UNFPA reached more than a quarter of a million people between August and December last year with reproductive health and protection services, while OCHA’s funding mechanisms, including the Central Emergency Response Fund and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, were integral to getting funds quickly to where they were most needed.
“Our funding appeal for Afghanistan this year is $4.4 billon – the world’s largest appeal for a single country.
“Together with our partners, we aim to reach 22 million people with food, water, health care, protection, shelter, education and other forms of life-saving aid.
“So far, the appeal is currently less than 13 percent funded,” he said.
In line with this, Guterres appealed to the donor community to “provide unconditional and flexible funding as soon as possible”.
He also voiced his disappointment that high school girls have been barred from going to school.
“I deeply regret that girls’ education above sixth grade remains suspended – a violation of the equal rights of girls that damages the entire country and leaves girls more exposed to violence, poverty and exploitation.
“There is simply no justification for such discrimination.
“Educated girls become educated women who lift their families and communities into a better future.
“I call on those with influence to use it to pressure the de facto authorities to fulfil their promise to reopen schools for all students, without discrimination or further delay,” he stated.
However, he said that while waiting for girls to return to school, the world cannot use this issue as a bargaining tool. He said there is no rationale for withholding humanitarian aid based on this decision by the de facto authorities. “The Afghan people cannot be doubly punished,” he said.
In conclusion, he said: “In the weeks and months ahead, I count on coordinated action to find creative solutions to set the Afghan economy back on its feet.”
Women gather outside UN office in Kabul to demand release of Afghan assets
Exclusive Interview with Asadullah Sa’adati, Former Deputy Chairman of Afghan Reconciliation Council
Neighbors at China meeting call for inclusive political structure in Afghanistan
UN raises $2.44 billion for Afghan aid amid concerns on girls’ education
Zerbena: Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
AWCC expands communication, internet services in southern Afghanistan
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Exclusive Interview with Asadullah Sa’adati, Former Deputy Chairman of Afghan Reconciliation Council
Zerbena: Humanitarian aid for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Troika Plus meeting in China discussed
Tahawol: China meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan private sector discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dozens of weapons seized while being smuggled to Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qureshi urges the world to see Afghanistan as a ‘shared responsibility’
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic push discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Security Council asks IEA to allow Afghan girls to attend school
-
Latest News4 days ago
10,700 tonnes of Indian wheat reaches Afghanistan through Wagah
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
-
Latest News4 days ago
ICRC says millions of people in Afghanistan do not have access to health services