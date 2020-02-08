Woman’s body found beheaded in Sar-e-Pul

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2020)

The body of a woman has been discovered decapitated in northern Sar-e-Pul province, a local official said, Saturday.

Zabehullah Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the body was found at Kork Arabia in the Sar-e-Pul-Jawzjan highway, Thursday evening.

“The victim yet to be identified. The body was found from the Taliban-controlled area and the tribal elders had delivered the corpse to the Afghan security forces,” Amani said.

Amani stressed that the 20-years old woman has been allegedly killed by the Taliban. So far the group has not commented on the matter.

He added the body has been taken to the provincial hospital.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Sar-i-Pul is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents highly operate in a number of its district.