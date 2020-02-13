Woman stabbed to death – Baghlan

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2020)

A woman was stabbed to death by unknown men in Baghlan province, local officials confirmed.

Khadija Yaqin, the head of Baghlan Women Affairs, told Ariana News that the incident took place3 at Pol-e-Khumri city, Wednesday night.

Yaqin added that the perpetrators had gotten away and that the police were investigating to find the motives behind the crime.

However, residents said that the lady had been reportedly killed by armed robbers.

They say that the robbers broke into the house while the woman was alone with her four children and her husband had left.