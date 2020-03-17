Woman shot killed for having affair – Baghlan

(Last Updated On: March 17, 2020)

A woman, who was pregnant and was mothering two children, was shot killed yesterday by local people in Dara-e Ashraf village of Tala-e Barfak district, Baghlan, on charges of having illegal marital affairs.

Speaking to Ariana News, Abdul Ahad Barfaki, governor of Tala-e Barfak, confirmed the incident and said that the area where the killing has taken was ruled by the Taliban.

He added, “The people who killed the women in a desert court on 16th March are local Taliban men. The man with whom the woman was accused of having affairs is also a Taliban member and have escaped.”

Khadija Yaqin, the head of Baghlan Women Affairs, has also confirmed the incident and told Ariana News that the killing had been conducted by illegal armed men in a Taliban-controlled area. She added that the relatives of the woman were warned to bury the corpse without reading her funeral.

The Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, however, denies the Taliban’s involvement in the case noting that the killing was a personal matter and that the man who has been accused in the affair, is not a Taliban member.