Woman killed by husband for giving birth to another daughter
Kabul police said on Saturday that a woman from the Yaka Toot area in the capital was killed by her husband after giving birth to a baby girl.
Police said the woman was killed on Friday in PD9 after she gave birth to the couple’s second daughter.
According to police, the husband and his family members fled the area but efforts are underway to track him down and arrest him.
Neighbors meanwhile said Feraidon had also been involved in several other crimes recently.
The murder of the women for failing to give birth to a boy has prompted an outcry among women’s rights advocates and the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) stated that the act is indicative of the high levels of domestic violence and violence against women in Afghanistan.
IEC announces Ghazni to go to the polls in October
The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said Saturday that the delayed parliamentary elections in central Ghazni province will be held in October next year.
Addressing a press conference, Hawa Alam Nuristani, the chairperson of the IEC, stated that the provincial council, municipal, and parliamentary elections will be held in Ghazni simultaneously.
The parliamentary elections were held on October 28, 2018, but elections in Ghazni were canceled due to security issues.
Nuristani meanwhile urged the government to provide the budget and maintain security around the process.
“Operational plans for Ghazni and the provincial council was submitted to the Presidential Palace. The elections are set to be held in Mizan, 1400, Persian Calendar, (October 2021). We have signed the document of the project with UNAMA.
Nuristani said the problems that besieged the 2018 elections will be prevented from recurring during next year’s elections.
The IEC stated that election results would be announced after the first round.
“No changes have been made in Ghazni elections and it will take place as it was planned. The elections will not have a second round, and the election budget will be much lower than the previous elections,” a member of the IEC, Maulana Mohammad Abdullah said.
The IEC stated that elections in Ghazni would cost $19 million while the rest of the elections would cost $80 million.
Habiburrahman Nang, head of the IEC secretariat stated: “$19 million has been allocated for Ghazni and another $80 million for provincial and district council elections, but this budget is not final and changes could be brought. We have the support of our partners, including the government and UNAMA, and our meetings are ongoing.”
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Nine people are reported to have died in a fire in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of a hospital in Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the fire broke out in a private hospital and that it is believed to have started after an oxygen ventilator exploded.
Other patients receiving treatment were transferred to nearby hospitals, Koca said.
The Anadolu news agency said the fire took place at the Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep. It cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85 years old.
Anadolu Agency reported officials from the provincial governor’s office said 19 patients were in the unit when a “high-pressure oxygen device” exploded at 4.45 am.
UNICEF strikes deal with Taliban to set up informal schools
UNICEF has struck an agreement with the Taliban to establish thousands of informal schools in areas controlled by the insurgent group – schools that will reach up to 140,000 children.
According to Sam Mort, the agency’s chief of communications, advocacy and civic engagement in Afghanistan, UNICEF will support the establishment of 4,000 community-based education classes across Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Faryab provinces.
Mort said currently there are 680 such informal classes already taking place across these provinces.
She said that each class could accommodate up to 35 students, and classes are expected to start in March, when the new school year begins in Afghanistan.
Mort said the plan aims to ensure that every child, especially girls, in remote areas, can go to school safely and securely.
“Currently, 60 percent of the children that are out of school are girls and that increases to 80 percent in some hard-to-reach areas,” Mort said.
According to Mort, the agreement is the result of about two years of negotiations with local Taliban leaders and those based in Doha.
She told VOA news that ongoing UN-led polio vaccination drives had prompted the discussions about what other services the Taliban and their community wanted.
“The fact that the Taliban asked UNICEF to support them with other services, beyond polio drops, to help their children survive and thrive, is a breakthrough moment,” she said.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the insurgent group’s agreement with UNICEF.
“We believe it is a good step and we will prepare the ground for the establishment of these schools in areas under our control,” Mujahid told VOA.
