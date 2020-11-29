Woman accuses Pakistan’s cricket captain of sexual, physical assault

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2020)

A Lahore-based woman has accused Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam of sexual and physical assault, and said he had also threatened to kill her.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the unidentified woman said that the two used to live together and went to the same school.

“I and Babar [Azam] grew up in the same society, we used to stay together and we were school friends. In 2010, he proposed to me at my place and I accepted it”, she said.

The woman also accused Azam of physically abusing her and threatening to kill her.

She said because Azam was from a poor family, she took care of his financial expenses in the early part of his career.

Neither the Pakistan Cricket Board nor Azam have responded to the allegations.

However, the Pakistan cricket team is under a 14-day quarantine in New Zealand ahead of their upcoming series.

But so far, seven of the team’s cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19. The names of the cricketers who have contracted the virus have not been revealed.

Pakistan, is expected to play three T20Is and two Test matches against New Zealand from December 18.