Latest News
Wolesi Jirga to summon senior officials, including Saleh, over university attack
Members of the Afghan Lower House of Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) on Wednesday said they will summon a number of high-ranking officials to appear before them and answer questions over the recent spate of violent attacks in Kabul – specifically the attack on Monday on Kabul University.
According to Fahim Fetrat, a senior advisor to the Wolesi Jirga, members will on Saturday question First Vice President Amrullah Saleh; Acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid; Acting Minister of Interior Massoud Andarabi and acting head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Zia Saraj.
Fetrat said on his Facebook page the Wolesi Jirga took the decision to summon officials after ISIS (Daesh) insurgents went on a shooting rampage and gunned down at least 20 students.
Gunmen reportedly wearing in police uniforms, walked into the Law Faculty and embarked on a six-hour siege until special forces eventually killed them.
In a further development, the ministry of interior has confirmed 13 police officers, including the PD3 police chief, have been taken into custody on charges of negligence in ensuring security at Kabul University.
Kabul police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz also confirmed this and said the police officers have been referred to court.
Business
Ghani meets with ADB executives to discuss Afghanistan’s priorities
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed ADB’s ongoing and planned assistance for the country’s development and infrastructure priorities, including efforts to support the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic recovery.
According to Chen: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including the people of Afghanistan. However, 2020 also has the potential to bring new hope and opportunities for the country, including with the peace talks and the upcoming 2020 Afghanistan Conference.”
In a statement issued by ADB, Chen added: “This year has also brought an important commitment from our Asian Development Fund donors to continue the special allocation for Afghanistan during 2021–2024. This will help improve the lives of Afghans by addressing critical socioeconomic constraints and support important development agendas, including the post-COVID-19 recovery.”
Chen, who was joined in the meeting by other ADB officials, commended Afghanistan’s efforts to support economic development and manage the severe impact of COVID-19 on the people and economy.
ADB has supported Afghanistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus through a $40 million emergency assistance grant.
This grant has enabled an integrated approach to improve patient treatment and management through the construction of hospitals and medical facilities, provision of essential medicines and medical equipment, and capacity development of frontline health workers.
Ghani in turn expressed his appreciation for ADB’s support for infrastructure development, regional integration, and reform priorities and also thanked the ADB for its timely support to the country’s fight against COVID-19.
Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and ADB Governor for Afghanistan and Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal also attended the meeting.
Discussions also focused on areas for future ADB assistance, including regional connectivity projects such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridors 5 and 6 Road and Border Services Improvement Project.
Ghani emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to lift Afghanistan’s economy and requested ADB’s support for regional cooperation programs in energy and transport sectors.
ADB is one of Afghanistan’s largest development partners and has provided $5.9 billion in assistance since 2002.
Latest News
86 new coronavirus cases reported in Afghanistan in past 24 hours
The Afghan Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that in the past 24 hours 86 new cases of COID19 had been reported in the country.
According to ministry data, in the same period, four deaths were recorded from the virus and 49 others had fully recovered.
The ministry said the total number of positive cases now in Afghanistan is 41,814, with 1,548 deaths.
The new cases were reported in Balkh (33), Kabul (11), Kandahar (1), Nangarhar (11), Kunduz (4), Baghlan (13), Parwan (5), Kapisa (5) and Zabul (3) provinces.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 1,212,844 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 47,348,201, according to Johns Hopkins University.
An uptick in cases in Afghanistan comes after government on Monday made wearing face masks mandatory in public places across the country.
Speaking at a news conference in Kabul on Monday, Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Afghanistan’s acting health minister, said the coronavirus situation in the country is “satisfactory” but said the wearing of face masks is necessary to stem the spread of the virus.
He also said Afghanistan has taken steps to prepare for a second wave in the event of a surge in infections.
Latest News
Trump falsely claims victory before vote counting finalized
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the US election with millions of votes still uncounted.
Speaking to supporters Trump said: “Frankly, we did win this election.”
“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said without providing any evidence to support the claim.
Reuters reported that election laws in all US states require all votes to be counted before the winner is declared.
However, more votes still stood to be counted this year than in the past as people voted early by mail and in person in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Biden said on Wednesday morning: “We feel good about where we are.”
Trump meanwhile has repeatedly and without evidence suggested that an increase in mail-in voting will lead to an increase in fraud, although election experts say that fraud is rare and mail-in ballots are a long-standing feature of American elections, Reuters reported.
Wolesi Jirga to summon senior officials, including Saleh, over university attack
Ghani meets with ADB executives to discuss Afghanistan’s priorities
86 new coronavirus cases reported in Afghanistan in past 24 hours
Trump falsely claims victory before vote counting finalized
US vote counting underway, process expected to be slower this year
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car
Russia gets Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree to a truce
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
- Featured4 days ago
Saudi man crashes car into gate at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan civil society appeals to EU to push for a ceasefire
- Featured2 days ago
Female students among at least 19 killed in Kabul attack
- Featured2 days ago
Casualties feared as insurgents attack Kabul University
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed