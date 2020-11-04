Wolesi Jirga to summon senior officials, including Saleh, over university attack

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2020)

Members of the Afghan Lower House of Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) on Wednesday said they will summon a number of high-ranking officials to appear before them and answer questions over the recent spate of violent attacks in Kabul – specifically the attack on Monday on Kabul University.

According to Fahim Fetrat, a senior advisor to the Wolesi Jirga, members will on Saturday question First Vice President Amrullah Saleh; Acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid; Acting Minister of Interior Massoud Andarabi and acting head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Zia Saraj.

Fetrat said on his Facebook page the Wolesi Jirga took the decision to summon officials after ISIS (Daesh) insurgents went on a shooting rampage and gunned down at least 20 students.

Gunmen reportedly wearing in police uniforms, walked into the Law Faculty and embarked on a six-hour siege until special forces eventually killed them.

In a further development, the ministry of interior has confirmed 13 police officers, including the PD3 police chief, have been taken into custody on charges of negligence in ensuring security at Kabul University.

Kabul police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz also confirmed this and said the police officers have been referred to court.