Wolesi Jirga Mainly Responsible for Bloodshed, Poverty in the Country: MPs

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2018 6:13 pm)

In reaction to the recent security challenges, a number of Afghan lawmakers on Wednesday said that Wolesi Jirga (Lower House) is mainly responsible for killings, murders, and poverty in the country.

They said giving a vote of confidence to “incompetent” ministers has created many challenges the country.

“The Wolesi Jirga is mainly responsible for the bloodshed, murders, and poverty [in the country], because of giving a vote of confidence to incompetent and unprofessional ministers. They made civil engineers as chief of national directorate of security and Interior Minister,” said MP Ramazan Bashardost. “Our MPs only seek their personal interests.”

His remarks come as most of the parliament members were not present to hold today’s session.

Some MPs, meanwhile stressed that a session should have been held to discuss the security situation and address the concerns of people.

“Considering the recent security challenges in the country including in Farah province, the MPs should have been present to hold today’s session in Wolesi Jirga,” said MP Aziza Jalees.

This comes a day after the Taliban attacked the capital of Farah in a bid to take over the city from the government, leaving dozens of soldiers killed.