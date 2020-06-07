Latest News
Withdrawing without Taliban commitment to peace would be “rash”: former NATO SCR
Former NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Sir Nicholas Kay, has warned that withdrawing international troops without a full Taliban commitment to peace would be “rash”.
In an interview with the Forces News, Kay said, “It would be very rash for us to have a comprehensive military withdrawal from Afghanistan before there is a comprehensive political peace agreement.”
The US and Taliban signed an agreement for bringing peace in Afghanistan on February 29, in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
According to the deal, the Afghan government would release up to five thousand Taliban and the US forces would leave Afghanistan within 14 months after the deal.
In exchange, the Taliban militant group would release 1,000 prisoners of the Afghan government and it promised to stop al-Qaeda operating in the areas of its control.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Kay told the Forces News that the only commitment on the NATO side is “for this first stage of withdrawal down to 12,000 and then there would be a stocktake.”
Kay, however, said that the deal is conditions-based, adding, “If the Taliban do not live up to their commitments, then there will not be a deal.”
“Those commitments have to be demonstrated,” he noted.
One of the commitments the Taliban are expected to fulfill is the reduction of violence, but this is not the reality at the moment.
“Yes, the Taliban stopped attacking coalition forces. Yes, they stopped attacking high-profile targets in cities […] but they were killing Afghan security forces, Afghan civilians in rural areas [and] districts across the country at a very high rate.”
The next step of the process, the former ambassador explained, should be the beginning of actual negotiations between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and the wider Afghan society.
Earlier, sources said that the first round of talks between the Afghans is scheduled to take place on June 15, but sources close to the Taliban have said that talks would not begin unless all 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released.
MFA Afghanistan denies Pakistan’s claim that India supports Pakistani Taliban
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied Pakistan’s claim that India is cooperating with the Pakistani Taliban on the Afghan soil.
After India said Pakistan was a safe haven for terrorist groups in the region; Pakistan now claims that India supports the Pakistani Taliban on Afghan soil and is using them against Pakistan.
Moreover, Pakistan believes that India obscures the situation in Afghanistan.
Ayesha Farooqi, the spokeswoman for Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that India wants to divert the world’s attention from its support for the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan adding that In fact, India is trying to muddy the Afghan peace process.
In the meantime, Kabul has reacted strictly to Pakistan’s remarks. In a statement, the Afghan Foreign Ministry denied Pakistan’s claim that India supported the Pakistani Taliban and its activities against Pakistan, assuring that Afghan territory would never be used against any country.
“No group is allowed to use Afghan territory against another nation. We urge countries in the region to cooperate in the Afghan peace process and play a constructive role,” the statement said, “lasting peace in Afghanistan means that terrorist groups cannot pose a threat to the region.”
Meanwhile, Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, supports India’s policy toward Afghanistan, saying that New Delhi has played a key role in the recent peace efforts between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
“I believe that New Delhi’s policy of avoiding any engagement with the Taliban has had its day, especially in view of the upcoming launch of intra-Afghan talks and eventual transformation of the Taliban movement into an influential legal political force in Afghanistan,” said Kabulov.
However, after the signing of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, there are signs of the emergence of other militant groups.
The Afghan government says the anti-government militants have direct Pakistani support; while Pakistan claims to have played a key role in the peace efforts.
COVID-19
Coronavirus in Afghanistan; 582 new cases, 19,551 total
The Coronavirus in Afghanistan grows with the course of every day – a total of 582 infections have been reported, with 18 deaths, in the past 24 hours.
The total number of the Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has reached 19,551, and the Ministry of Public Health says if people do not cooperate, the number of people infected with the virus will increase dramatically.
“In the past 24 hours, 761 samples have been tested, of which 582 have been positive, 18 patients died and 68 others recovered,” said Wahidullah Majrooh, MOPH deputy minister.
Meanwhile, the MOPH emphasizes that if people want to decrease the risk of the virus, they should pay serious attention to the medical instructions.
The ministry underlined that there weren’t sufficient gears to effectively fight the virus in Afghanistan.
On the other hand, the government has extended the restriction on movement for another three months.
Officials from the ministries of Labor and Social Affairs, Interior Affairs, Public Health, and the Governor of Kabul have presented a new quarterly plan in a joint meeting to impose restrictions on movements in the city.
According to the government’s new quarterly plan, it is mandatory to wear a mask, avoid social gatherings, prevent elders from leaving the home, and follow the health guidelines.
Also, service providers must perform their activities with strict health care measures.
Afghan refugees killed in Iran; MFA investigating the case
The Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that they have been investigating the burning of a vehicle carrying Afghan nationals in the Iranian city of Yazd.
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Iran blames the human traffickers for their failure to comply with traffic rules which led to the burning of the Afghan refugees’ transport.
One day after the burning of a car carrying Afghan refugees in Yazd province of Iran, the Afghan ambassador, who went to Yazd to investigate the incident, met with the injured, said that the car caught fire because of the human trafficker’s negligence on following the traffic rules.
“First, the Iranian police shoot at the car’s tire, and the smuggler speeds up until the car hits the roadside barrier and catches fire,” said Ghafoor Liwal, Afghan ambassador to Iran.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three Afghan refugees were killed and five others were injured in the incident.
“Iran’s treatment of Afghan refugees is against human rights law,” said Naeem Nazari, deputy commissioner for human rights.
The incident has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with users highlighting the incident and criticizing Iranian leaders.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has never taken a long-standing action regarding the plight of Afghan refugees,” said Faramarz Tamana, a former head of the MoFa’s Center for Strategic Relations.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry added that it would proceed with the matter with its counterpart as per the outcomes of the investigation.
It is worth mentioning, weeks ago, reports indicated that the Iranian border guards had thrown and killed a number of Afghan refugees in the Harirud River. This was followed by the Afghan and Iranian governments assigning a joint delegation to look into it; however, the results are pending.
