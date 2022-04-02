Latest News
Window of opportunity to negotiate for Afghan women’s rights rapidly closing: Amnesty
The window of opportunity to negotiate for the rights of Afghan women is rapidly closing, Amnesty International warned on Friday.
Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s South Asia director, said that women and girls in Afghanistan have almost disappeared from the public life since the Islamic Emirate seized power seven months ago.
“It’s crucial that during negotiations and discussions with the Taliban (IEA), women and girls’ rights are made a non-negotiable issue,” Yamini said. “This may well be the last chance we have to ensure that half the population are not permanently vanished.”
Yamini said that the failure up until now to leverage decades of support to secure respect for women’s rights in Afghanistan is “unacceptable.”
“The international community must use every available lever to pressure the Taliban authorities to respect women and girls’ rights including their rights to education, work and equal participation in political and public life,” she said.
“Once the Taliban (IEA) can access international aid and if formally recognized by the world – there will be little scope to negotiate for girls’ access to education and respect for all other rights of women and girls. Failure to do so will be a catastrophe we must avoid at all costs, or the next generation of Afghan girls will never forgive us,” Yamini said.
Last month, IEA decided against opening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a previous promise. The decision was condemned by foreign governments and international rights organizations.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called the move “an unjustifiable violation of equal rights that damages the entire country.”
“Support for the rights of Afghan women & girls is support that lifts children out of hunger & communities out of poverty,” Guterres said on Twitter.
IEA has said that the issue of schools is a domestic issue of Afghanistan and any pressure from the outside on the matter would be considered as an interference in the internal affairs of the country.
US urges int’l community to remain united in Afghanistan approach
It is critical that the international community remain united in its approach to Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
Price said this after China hosted the meeting of the so-called extended “Troika” that included the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan.
He said that the countries have a good degree of leverage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“It is incumbent on all of these countries to use that leverage to push the Taliban (IEA) in the right direction,” Price said.
In a separate statement announcing additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, Price said that US continues to “press Taliban (IEA) leadership to abide by its commitments to respect the human rights of all of Afghanistan’s citizens, including the right of Afghan girls to receive an education.”
“The reversal of this commitment by the Taliban, if it is not swiftly corrected, will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s ambition to improve their relations with the international community,” Price warned.
IEA had promised to allow all girls to return to classrooms as school year begins in March, but those beyond sixth grade were told to wait until a second notice. In reaction, US cancelled planned talks with IEA in Doha and the World Bank projects in Afghanistan worth $600 million.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA, said that IEA is open to negotiating with foreign governments on issues that have external dimension.
“But as a responsible government and as a sovereign nation, we have the right to own our country and have a system that is based on our traditions, culture, national and Islamic values,” Karimi said.
Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghanistan, regional stability
Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday (April 1, 2022), Pakistani media outlets reported.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said that the two discussed issues related to mutual interest and regional security situations including Afghanistan and Pakistan-US bilateral cooperation in various fields, read the reports.
Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff said Afghanistan’s looming humanitarian catastrophe needs global convergence and sincere efforts while thanking Zalmay Khalilzad for attending Islamabad Security Dialogue.
Khalilzad on his part expressed gratitude for having been invited to the Dialogue and added that he will play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
Afghan dire humanitarian situation demands urgent support from int’l community: official
Afghanistan has faced a dire humanitarian situation over past few months, which urges the international community to take immediate actions to support the humanitarian response in the region, said an official of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Last August, the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan added more woes to the country following two decades of war.
According to Reuters following the hasty pullout, the U.S. government quickly froze nearly 9.5 billion U.S. dollars in national foreign exchange assets from the Afghan central bank held in the United States, further aggravating the already dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Last year, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned that Afghanistan is facing “an avalanche of hunger and destitution”, with 98 percent of the population lacking adequate food.
The ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini elaborated on his experience in Afghanistan after visiting there in February of last year, read the report.
“It is very severe. It’s very difficult to have exact figures. But we see more and more people in the streets, selling their few belongings to be able to put food on the table. We see more and more people seeking daily jobs. The situation is very dire. The economic system is on the brink of collapse. The vast majority of banks are not working. It’s very hard for people to get funds. The vast majority of civil servants today in Afghanistan are simply not getting their salaries. So, you can imagine the ripple effect when a family relies on, eight members of a family rely on a salary, how hard daily life is for Afghans today,” he said.
He believes that the current extreme situation in Afghanistan should be attributed to a combination of factors including warfares and climate change.
“This is the consequence of four decades of armed conflict that really brought the country in a very dire state. And then the effects of climate change are also at the same time and concurrently hitting Afghanistan, with the cycles of drought and floods that are more intense, more frequent. And of course, this is putting huge pressure on the food production in the country and the ability of Afghans to sustain their own needs. And the fact today that the international community and the vast majority of development agencies unplugged their support to Afghanistan since August last year, a country that relies heavily on international aid, of course, is bringing many of the critical services that 40 million Afghans rely on, at the brink of collapse,” he said.
The ICRC director-general also called on the international community to scale up support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the region, Reuters reported.
“Afghans have experienced four decades of armed conflict, repeated cycles of drought, putting their food security at risk. And I think it’s fair to say that no family has been spared by the effect of war. And while the day-to-day security has improved over the past months, Afghans face acute needs in humanitarian, but also in socio-economic terms. And this is not the time for the international community to forget Afghanistan. The well-being of the Afghan people should really lie above politics. And the ICRC is really committed and will consistently call for proper international attention and funding to ensure that public services that are critical to the survival of the civilian population be preserved in the country and the economic collapse is avoided,” said Mardini.
