Williams and Tiripano frustrate Zim’s bid to beat Afghanistan
Sean Williams hundred leads superb Zimbabwe fightback vs Afghanistan to leave second Test in balance
Zimbabwe’s captain Sean Williams scored a solid hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half century which delayed Afghanistan’s victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred — third as captain and third in successive Tests — and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, AFP reported
This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 — his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests — but Williams and Tiripano stood firm, AFP reported.
Williams and Tiripano kept the game alive and there could now be an intriguing fifth day in a Test match that Afghanistan have been in control of ever since posting 545-5 declared in their first innings.
Zimbabwe tumbled from 133-1 to 287 all out in their first innings and then stuttered following-on but a great escape could yet be on.
Govt confirms it will attend Moscow and Turkey peace summits
The Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib said Saturday that Afghanistan will attend the Moscow and Istanbul peace conferences scheduled to take place in the next few weeks.
The Russia-backed Moscow summit is scheduled for March 18, while the US-backed peace conference will be held in Turkey in April.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday Mohib said that government will attend both the Moscow and Turkey meetings.
Mohib meanwhile said the Taliban has no intention of ushering in peace in Afghanistan and that “they spread fear among the people.”
This comes after Russia said Friday that it is in favor of the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan that includes Taliban representation.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters: “The formation of an interim inclusive administration would be a logical solution to the problem of integrating the Taliban into the peaceful political life of Afghanistan.”
Zakharova stated that the decision should be made “by the Afghans themselves and should be resolved during negotiations on national reconciliation.”
Afghan NSA Mohib, however, stated that the formation of an interim government would not resolve the current issues in the war-weary country.
A source told ArianaNews that Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation will attend the Moscow meeting.
Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov sent out a letter earlier this week inviting Afghan leaders, politicians, and Taliban representatives to attend the Moscow peace meeting.
Kabulov told Russian news outlets that all the participants invited to attend the Moscow peace meeting next week have confirmed their attendance.
United Nations ready to mediate the Afghan peace process
The United Nations has announced that it was ready to participate in the mediation of the Afghan peace process.
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General stated in his daily briefing on Friday that the UN stands “ready to uh to assist the parties as requested our role must and will always be in support of the Afghan people must be agreeable to the parties in the conflict,”
The UN official’s comments come after the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said in a letter to the Afghan leaders that a meeting facilitated by the UN will be hosted in Turkey to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, meanwhile, said Friday that Turkey is ready to host an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul in April.
Stéphane Dujarric stated: “The secretary-general and others have been in touch with the Americans, the Russians, and the Qataris and the Turks and many other parties.”
“There is a positive momentum from the international community in terms of coordination and moving forward on helping the afghan parties find peace for the sake of the people of Afghanistan,” Dujarric said.
“We are continuing our discussions and we will do whatever we can to support and do what is requested of us within the framework I have already spoken about,” Dujarric added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday to discuss Afghanistan.
“On Afghanistan, Secretary Blinken thanked Secretary-General Guterres for his commitment to helping advance talks on a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” US State Department said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Russia has also planned to hold a conference on the Afghan peace process in Moscow on March 18.
Russian Special for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said last week that Russia had invited the United States, China, Pakistan, representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia), as well as Afghan political figures, to Moscow for consultations on a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.
Kabulove stated that all participants have confirmed to attend the peace summit.
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov regarding the conference stated: “We are genuinely interested in bringing an end to the Afghan tragedy as soon as possible.”
“We are not competing with Qatar or any other country in this regard. We have not adopted a stance that could become a bone of contention. As you are aware, before the Doha process, there was the Istanbul process and the Moscow format, and no one ever thought of reproaching our Qatari friends for stealing the show,” Lavrov said.
Death toll in Herat car bomb climbs to 8
The death toll in a deadly car bomb attack in Herat city rose to eight, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed early Saturday morning.
The MoI said that an explosive-laden vehicle detonated in PD14 of the city on Friday night.
At least eight people – including a policeman, three children, two women, and two men were killed in the blast.
According to the MoI, at least 54 people including 47 civilians were also wounded in the explosion.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI said in a tweet that as many as 14 houses were damaged in the blast.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming targeted attacks in Afghanistan
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Wali Hotak beats his Brazilian rival
