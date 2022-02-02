World
Wife of N.Korea’s Kim makes first public appearance since Sept
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, appeared in state media for the first time in nearly five months on Wednesday, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim and Ri attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital Pyongyang celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, the official KCNA news agency said.
She was last seen publicly on Sept. 9 ,when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim’s late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country’s founding.
“When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of ‘Hurrah!'” KCNA said, adding the couple took the stage after the show to shake hands and take a photo with the artists.
Ri had once garnered international attention as she often accompanied Kim on social, business and even military outings, in a stark break from his father, Kim Jong Il, who was rarely seen in public with any of his wives.
She had disappeared from state media for more than a year before being seen attending a concert last February, fuelling speculation over her health and potential pregnancy.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told lawmakers that she apparently refrained from outside activities to prevent COVID-19 infections but was “playing well with their kids.”
The spy agency believes Kim and Ri have three children, but little is publicly known about them.
North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 outbreaks, but closed its borders and taken strict curbs including travel restrictions.
World
IEA rejects claims of Afghan interference in Kazakhstan unrest
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Wednesday said in a statement there was no truth in allegations that Afghanistan was in any way involved in the recent unrest in Kazakhstan.
Some media outlets have quoted Russian officials as saying that some individuals from Afghanistan also took part in the protests in Kazakhstan, read the statement.
“We strongly reject the claim that the Islamic Emirate allows anyone to use Afghanistan’s territory to the detriment of any other country, or to interfere in the affairs of other countries, nor has there been any evidence available,” the statement read.
While we want a reasonable and peaceful solution to the problems in Kazakhstan, we assure all parties that there is no threat to any country from Afghan soil, the statement quoted Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as saying.
World
UK PM to visit Ukraine in show of support, urges Russia to step back from conflict
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Ukraine on Tuesday as part of diplomatic efforts to deter a possible Russian invasion, urging Moscow to step back from the brink of conflict.
Johnson will meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed in and near Ukraine that the West fears could be preparing to invade, Reuters reported.
The United States, the European Union and Britain say Russia now has the capability to act against Ukraine, and Johnson has warned of a catastrophe if Moscow were to do so.
“We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed,” Johnson said in remarks ahead of his arrival.
“It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.”
Johnson’s visit reflects his desire to position Britain as a player in world affairs, even as he deals with a political scandal at home over gatherings at his offices and residence during COVID-19 lockdown that could force him from office.
Britain on Monday said that any incursion would trigger unprecedented sanctions against Russian companies and people with close links to the Kremlin.
The government plans to target Russia’s richest men, include the ability to freeze their assets and to turn them back at the border.
Johnson will discuss with Zelenskiy what strategic support Britain can offer to Ukraine, according to a statement from his office.
Britain has supplied defensive weapons and training personnel to Ukraine, though ministers have said that the deployment of combat troops is unlikely.
World
Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally
President Joe Biden said on Monday (January 31) he plans to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, granting a special status to a key ally in the Middle East.
Biden made the announcement as he met Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the Oval Office. The emir told reporters that he would discuss regional security with Biden as well as push for equal rights for the Palestinian people.
Boeing Co secured a launch order from Qatar Airways for a new freighter version of its 777X passenger jet and a provisional order for 737 MAX jets in a Washington ceremony on Monday coinciding with a visit by the Gulf state’s ruling emir.
Reuters reported last week that the U.S. planemaker was in advanced negotiations with the Gulf carrier for around 34 of the planned twin-engined freighters in a deal provisionally estimated to be worth $14 billion at list prices.
Qatar is also bridging to the new cargo version of the upgraded 777X with a handful of extra current-generation 777 freighters.
Qatar Airways also signed a provisional order for up to 50 737 MAX jets, making Monday’s deal a potential 100-plane, $30 billion-plus package. Reuters reported the 737 MAX deal earlier on Monday.
Qatar has told the European Union the bloc would need to restrict the resale of gas outside the EU so major suppliers can provide gas in case of a Russia-Ukraine conflict and prevent a short-term crisis, a person briefed on the talks said.
The Gulf Arab state says it is also necessary to resolve a long-running EU probe into Qatar’s long-term gas contracts, for the EU to be less dependent on spot sales and more on long-term contracts to boost its energy security, the person added.
The discussions between the EU and major suppliers go to the core of EU’s gas market liberalisation.
