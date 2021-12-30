COVID-19
WHO’s Tedros concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants
The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a “tsunami of cases”, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Wednesday.
“Delta and Omicrom are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalisation and deaths,” said Tedros.
“I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.”
Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer nations short of jabs, Reuters reported.
He said the WHO was campaigning for every country to hit a target of 70% vaccine coverage by the middle of 2022, which would help end the acute phase of the pandemic.
New Year’s Eve will mark the second anniversary of China alerting the WHO to 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” of unknown origin in the city of Wuhan.
More than 281 million people have since been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.
COVID-19
UK’s daily COVID infections hit record high of 129,471
Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus, Reuters reported.
Johnson said on Monday he would not introduce new restrictions in England, but his ministers have urged people to celebrate the New Year cautiously and warned that the rules could be tightened if the health system was at risk of failure.
According to the report the British government manages lockdown restrictions for England, home to most of the UK population. Devolved authorities for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already tightened their rules, as have other European countries facing a surge in Omicron cases.
The previous British record high of daily infections was 122,186 on Dec. 24.
Tuesday’s data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holidays. The 12,378 cases reported for Wales included data that would normally have been reported in previous days, read the report.
British ministers are waiting for more evidence on how the health service is able to cope with high infection rates after early data suggested last week that the Omicron variant carried a lower risk of hospital admission.
According to the Reuters the latest data showed the number of patients in hospital in England with COVID-19 was 9,546, up from 6,902 a week ago, but well below record levels above 34,000 seen in January.
Britain’s high vaccination rates, the time lag between infections and hospitalisations, and the potentially less harmful effects of the Omicron variant have all been put forward by health experts as factors behind the lower hospital numbers.
The government said on Tuesday there had been 18 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test – well below the recent trend of more than 100 per day, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases surge 30%
Daily new coronavirus cases in Turkey surged 30% on Monday to 26,099, health ministry data showed, the highest percentage rise this year, as the health minister warned about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Turkey’s daily case levels have been below or about 20,000 in December, down from about 30,000 in October. The number of deaths due to coronavirus fell to 157 on Monday from 173 a day earlier, Reuters reported.
“The Omicron variant is spreading more quickly than the other variants,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter late on Monday. “You must be careful and get your booster shot done.”
At the weekend, Koca said that more than 10% of COVID-19 cases in Turkey were caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant. It announced its first six Omicron cases on December 11.
Last week, Turkey’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, received emergency use authorisation from Turkish authorities, Reuters reported.
Turkey has already administered more than 129 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech.
COVID-19
Nigerian president’s aide tests positive for coronavirus
The Nigerian president’s top media aide Garba Shehu said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was in isolation.
Shehu, who is in his late 50s, is in the immediate circle of 79-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari.
“I can only confirm that (I am) infected by COVID-19 and on treatment in isolation,” Shehu said, Reuters reported.
Several local newspapers reported that some of Buhari’s aides and top officials have contracted the virus, including Information Minister Lai Mohammed.
Mohammed did not respond to calls for comment while a presidency spokesman declined to comment on whether any other official or minister was infected and whether Buhari, who received a booster dose on Tuesday, has been tested, Reuters reported.
Buhari and some ministers recently attended summits in Dubai and Turkey after hosting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month just as the Omicron COVID-19 variant was detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong.
Nigeria, which has so far recorded 234,709 confirmed cases with 2,993 deaths, started to offer booster shots this month after confirming its first cases of the Omicron variant among travelers who arrived from South Africa.
