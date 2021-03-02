COVID-19
WHO warns vaccines alone won’t curb spread of Coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said governments and individuals cannot rely solely on vaccines to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.
The organization said vaccines alone will not keep them ‘safe’ and that basic public health measures remain the basis of the response.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a media briefing that: “Vaccines will help to save lives, but if countries rely solely on vaccines, they’re making a mistake. Basic public health measures remain the foundation of the response.”
For public health authorities, that means testing, contact tracing, isolation, supported quarantine and quality care, while for individuals, it means avoiding crowds, physical distancing, hand hygiene, masks and ventilation.
”This is a global crisis that requires a consistent and coordinated global response,” he added.
In the past week, Ghebreyesus noted, the number of reported cases of Covid-19 increased for the first time in seven weeks.
”Reported cases increased in four of WHO’s six regions: the Americas, Europe, South East Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean – so we don’t report increases in Africa and the Western Pacific.
”We’re working to better understand these increases in transmission. Some of it appears to be due to relaxing of public health measures, continued circulation of variants, and people letting down their guard,” he added.
Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire started vaccinating health workers against Covid-19, becoming the first countries to start vaccination campaigns with doses supplied through COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.
”A further 11 million doses will be delivered this week. Between now and the end of May, 237 million doses of vaccines will be allocated to 142 participating economies and countries in COVAX,” he said.
UAE’s Emirates SkyCargo and Etihad Cargo have signed separate agreements with UNICEF to prioritise the transport of Covid-19 vaccines, essential medicines, medical devices and other critical supplies to help fight the pandemic, gulfbusiness reported.
According to the report the UNICEF drive convenes a number of partners capable of distributing essential supplies to more than 100 markets in support of the COVAX Facility, the global effort aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.
In January 2021, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with three other Dubai-based entities- DP World, International Humanitarian City and Dubai Airports to form an alliance for the rapid transport of Covid-19 vaccines to the developing world through the emirate, report added.
The UAE has administered a total of 6,028,417 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till March 1.
COVID-19
China to donate 400,000 vaccines to Afghanistan
China has pledged to donate 400,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan, officials confirmed.
Acting Public Health Minister Wahid Majrooh met with the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Sunday.
“Chinese vaccines to numerous countries fulfill the Chinese commitment from President Xi Jinping about making the vaccine a global public good,” Wang Yu said.
Wang Yu stated that the Chinese vaccine has been approved for emergency use by more than 30 countries.
“These countries trust in the Chinese vaccine as its development is in strict compliance with international standards and relevant laws and regulations,” Wang Yu tweeted.
This comes after India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan earlier this month.
The Public Health Ministry said at the time that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.
The government officially launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign last week.
The Public Health Ministry (MoPH) said that 8,206 health workers have received doses of the Indian vaccine so far.
Health officials stated, so far, no recipient has shown any signs of an allergic reaction to the vaccine.
COVID-19
Afghanistan marks one year of Coronavirus
One year ago today, February 24, the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Herat, after which the virus gradually spread to all provinces of Afghanistan.
Over the course of the year, nearly 2,500 people have died from the disease in Afghanistan, and over 55,000 positive cases have been recorded.
Coinciding with the one-year infection anniversary, Afghanistan’s vaccine program was officially launched in Herat, with health workers receiving the first shots.
In the past year, 9,222 people were infected with the virus in Herat, of which 431 died. Of these, 296 are men and 135 are women. Officials at the Herat Public Health Department said to date seven doctors in Herat alone have died from the virus.
Herat meanwhile was not only the first hotspot in the country – but it has also suffered a serious second wave, which led to a total lockdown of the city.
As a result, government has, in just three weeks, completed a 100-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients.
New cases have meanwhile started to subside.
On Tuesday, the first vaccines – the Covishield vaccine supplied by India – were administered in Kabul at a ceremony attended by President Ashraf Ghani. The first recipients were health workers, security force members and journalists.
India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.
The Public Health Ministry said that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.
The vaccine is now being administered in three provinces – Kabul, Herat and Baghlan.
COVID-19
Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive
Afghanistan officially launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday aimed at immunizing hundreds of thousands of people across the country.
Health workers, Afghan Security Forces members, and journalists were the first volunteers to get doses of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the campaign, President Ashraf Ghani stated: “Efforts are underway to provide Coronavirus vaccine to cover 40 percent of the population in the second round.”
India donated 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.
The Public Health Ministry said that 250,000 people – mostly health workers and Afghan security forces and media workers – would be inoculated in the first stage.
Acting Health Minister Waheed Majroh stated: “The fair implementation of the Corona vaccine is the main responsibility of the Ministry of Public Health, and we call on the public, civil society, and the media to cooperate with the Ministry in terms of implementing this responsibility.”
Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Kabul Rudrendra Tandon called for global solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Outbreak of Coronavirus has had serious effects on the world. In addition to grave economic impacts, it left casualties; therefore, it is impossible to fight COVID-19 without global solidarity,” Tandon stated.
Afghanistan has officially registered 55,646 COVID-19 cases and 2,430 deaths
Gunmen shot dead female tv employees in Nangarhar
WHO warns vaccines alone won’t curb spread of Coronavirus
Ahmed Shah Pakteen becomes first on-field Test umpire from Afghanistan
Two former US defense secretaries advise against pulling out all troops
Efforts underway to safeguard Afghan women’s property rights
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021
Pakistan court moves killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
Nimruz celebrates Kamal Khan Dam progress as reservoir fills up
Musharikat: Opportunities & challenges regarding Afghan women discussed
Sola: Khalilzad’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Possible Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Challenges & opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
Tahawol: Implementation of UN sanctions on Taliban discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
International community depriving Afghanistan of peace: Ghani
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden revokes Trump ban on many green card applicants
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mohib says UN sanctions on Taliban to help strengthen peace efforts
-
Latest News5 days ago
Thousands of Afghans fleeing the country daily: Ministry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dostum gets warm welcome on return to Kabul after 20-month absence
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three killed in attack on slain Ghor journalist’s family
-
Latest News2 days ago
Khalilzad back on track with talks as he heads for region
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany committed to Afghan peace process, German minister says