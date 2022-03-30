Health
WHO, UNICEF hold meeting in Doha on priorities for Afghanistan health sector
The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF are holding a high-level meeting in Qatari capital Doha on interim priorities for the health sector in Afghanistan over the next 18-24 months.
The meeting started on Tuesday and will wrap up on Thursday.
It includes delegates from WHO, UNICEF, Qatar, Afghanistan, donors, and other humanitarian organizations. Afghanistan is represented at the meeting by the acting minister of public health.
The meeting is expected to review progress and persistent gaps in humanitarian response and emergency risk management (including COVID-19, disease outbreaks, acute malnutrition) and identify options for addressing them, according to a WHO statement.
It is also convened to identify and prioritize the elements of a health system, including health workforce, supply chain management, coordination and governance and others, requiring support and short-term solution.
Delegates are expected to agree on approaches to support the implementation of the Afghanistan National Emergency Action Plan for Polio Eradication and leverage polio assets in support of other humanitarian and development needs.
According to the United Nations, over 24 million people will need humanitarian assistance this year. They face displacement, drought, food insecurity and malnutrition, COVID-19, and many other health challenges.
“Investing in the health and education of Afghanistan is an investment in the future of people who have suffered so much,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the meeting. “WHO remains committed to working with all partners for a healthier, safer, fairer future for Afghanistan.”
Senior UN officials visit Kabul; raise concern over plight of children
High-ranking United Nations officials, who visited Kabul, have expressed concern about the situation of malnourished children in Afghanistan.
Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator warned during his visit to Afghanistan that many of these children could die.
In a series of tweets, Griffiths, highlighted the situation and said: “I began my visit to Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul. I struggle to put into words how profoundly affected I was by the plight of the babies I met. Tiny, listless newborns, two to an incubator, suffering from acute malnutrition.”
The Ministry of Public Health acknowledges that the rate of malnutrition is high and that acute malnutrition of children has been recorded in 28 provinces, with a total of 3.5 million children in Afghanistan in dire need of food assistance.
“Yes, in 2022, the number of people suffering from malnutrition has increased, and along with the problems of poverty, misery, measles, etc., it leads to malnutrition,” said Javid Hazhir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
Malnutrition is the worst enemy of children’s health. Doctors also say that the main reason for malnutrition is poverty, lack of food security along with fatal diseases such as persistent diarrhea and cold also cause malnutrition.
“Poverty is one of the main causes of malnutrition in Afghanistan. Our people get this disease from misery and lack of food,” said Haseb Ahmadzai Wardak, head of Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul.
WHO rolls out measles vaccination campaign to fight ongoing outbreak
More than 1.2 million children aged 6 to 59 months are earmarked to be vaccinated during the current measles vaccination campaign in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.
According to WHO, about 9,200 health workers, volunteers, supervisors, and monitors have been mobilized to cover 49 districts in 24 provinces in a week-long campaign that started on Saturday. The campaign will wrap up on Thursday.
WHO in Afghanistan is supporting the Afghan Ministry of Public Health and provincial health authorities in the management of the vaccination.
“This measles immunization campaign is part of the national response measure to stop the spread of the outbreak, save lives of young children and reduce the burden on health systems”, says Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, who joined the campaign in Malek Mohammad Khan District Hospital in Wardak province.
“I appeal to every parent to bring your kids for vaccination and give them the best gift of being protected from life-threatening but preventable disease. I also appeal to everyone to protect the health workers; they are protecting your children and it is your duty to ensure their safety.”
Afghanistan has been experiencing a measles resurgence that started at the beginning of 2021. From January 2021 to 13 March 2022, there have been 48,366 cases and 250 deaths.
In 2022 alone, there have been over 18,000 cases and 142 children have died of measles in the country.
“The rise in measles cases in Afghanistan is especially concerning because of the extremely high levels of malnutrition. Malnutrition weakens immunity, making people more vulnerable to illness and death from diseases like measles – especially children,” said Dapeng.
3.5 million Afghan children still need nutrition treatment: WFP
United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has expressed concern over the plight of children in Afghanistan and said that 3.5 million Afghan children currently need nutrition treatment.
In a tweet on Sunday WFP said: “Acute malnutrition rates in 28 out of 34 provinces are high with more than 3.5 million children in need of nutrition treatment support.”
The organization stated however that thanks to donors, “many children have access to life saving nutrition treatment.”
Last month, Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, said the organization has provided $2 billion in aid to Afghanistan since the fall of the former government.
She also said that the organization will continue its contribution to Afghanistan.
