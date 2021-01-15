COVID-19
WHO team in Wuhan to probe Coronavirus origin
The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent a team of scientists to China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, to probe the origins of the Coronavirus, WHO confirmed.
The WHO stated in a tweet a 13-member team of expert has arrived in Wuhan on Thursday.
“The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, China, today,” WHO tweeted.
The organization stated that the experts will begin their work immediately during the two weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers.
The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, #China, today.
The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers.
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2021
The WHO added that 13 team members have arrived in Wuhan, but two others have been tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving Singapore to China.
“Two scientists are still in Singapore completing tests for COVID-19. All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to traveling,” the organization said.
“They were tested again in #Singapore and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies.”
In early 2020, the virus spread in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, and soon the virus spread worldwide.
China has sought to keep information about the spread of the virus under tight control. The country has also punished people for publishing information. The Chinese officials allowed the international team to Wuhan after months of diplomatic disputing.
In December last year, a Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in jail for reporting the spread of the virus from Wuhan.
Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge used by the Chinese government against the critics.
According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, so far, 93,075,435 people around the world have been infected with the virus and 1,993,164 people have died of the virus.
COVID-19
Kabul COVID patient survives despite serious underlying conditions
Afghan-Japanese hospital officials say a 56-year-old coronary patient was able to defeat coronavirus despite other illnesses including diabetes and high blood pressure.
According to the officials, the patient, who had coronavirus and had reached the stage of “ARDS”, a “dangerous type of respiratory problem”, recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital after a month and a half.
To thank the staff and doctors the relatives of the patient celebrated by taking cakes and sweets to the doctors.
The Afghan-Japanese Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Kabul, which diagnoses and treats COVID-19 patients.
Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 52,909, while 2,230 patients have died, but another 42,405 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry.
COVID-19
One person dies in US of COVID-19 every 33 seconds
COVID-19
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Nine people are reported to have died in a fire in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of a hospital in Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the fire broke out in a private hospital and that it is believed to have started after an oxygen ventilator exploded.
Other patients receiving treatment were transferred to nearby hospitals, Koca said.
The Anadolu news agency said the fire took place at the Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep. It cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85 years old.
Anadolu Agency reported officials from the provincial governor’s office said 19 patients were in the unit when a “high-pressure oxygen device” exploded at 4.45 am.
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
WHO team in Wuhan to probe Coronavirus origin
Zakhilwal says govt is being ‘forced to compromise’
Saleh scraps consecutive digits 3 and 9 from vehicle plates
Security forces thwart Taliban attack, kill 36 in Kandahar
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
Tahawol: Establishment of interim government discussed
Sola: Challenges regarding 2nd round of peace talks discussed
Zerbena: Arabia Air Airlines Investment in Afghanistan Discussed
Sola: Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
Pas Az Khabar: 18 civilians killed in Nimruz airstrike
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
-
Latest News4 days ago
43 Taliban killed, incl 9 Pakistanis, in airstrikes in Farah and Nimroz
-
Latest News5 days ago
Govt to distribute more than 5 million ID cards by April
-
Latest News4 days ago
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
-
Featured4 days ago
Govt says NYT claims of misinforming media are baseless
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalili heads for Islamabad to discuss peace process
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani appoints critics to avoid interim govt: politicians
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pompeo calls for Yemen’s Houthi movement to be classed a foreign terror group