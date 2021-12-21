COVID-19
WHO sounds warning over fast-spreading Omicron
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, Reuters reported.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be “unwise” to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.
“… with the numbers going up, all health systems are going to be under strain,” Soumya Swaminathan told Geneva-based journalists.
According to the report the variant is successfully evading some immune responses, she said, meaning that the booster programmes being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems.
“There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing.
“And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected,” Tedros said.
Their comments echoed the finding of study by Imperial College London, which said last week the risk of reinfection was more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta.
WHO officials said however that other forms of immunity vaccinations may prevent infection and disease, Reuters reported.
While the antibody defences from some actions have been undermined, there has been hope that T-cells, the second pillar of an immune response, can prevent severe disease by attacking infected human cells.
WHO expert Abdi Mahamud added: “Although we are seeing a reduction in the neutralisation antibodies, almost all preliminary analysis shows T-cell mediated immunity remains intact, that is what we really require.”
However, highlighting how little is known about how to handle the new variant that was only detected last month, Swaminathan also said: “Of course there is a challenge, many of the monoclonals will not work with Omicron.”
She gave no details as she referred to the treatments that mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Some drug makers have suggested the same.
ENDING THE PANDEMIC
In the short term, Tedros said that holiday festivities would in many places lead to “increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths” and urged people to postpone gatherings, read the report.
“An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled,” he said.
But the WHO team also offered some hope to a weary world facing the new wave that 2022 would be the year that the pandemic, which already killed more than 5.6 million people worldwide, would end.
It pointed towards the development of second and third generation vaccines, and the further development of antimicrobial treatments and other innovations.
“(We) hope to consign this disease to a relatively mild disease that is easily prevented, that is easily treated,” Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergency expert, told the briefing.
“If we can keep virus transmission to minimum, then we can bring the pandemic to an end.”
However Tedros also said China, where the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first detected at the end of 2019, must be forthcoming with data and information related to its origin to help the response going forward, read the report.
“We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to push harder because we should learn from what happened this time in order to (do) better in the future,” Tedros said.a
COVID-19
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 271.9 mln as Omicron variant rages on
The cumulative number of global COVID-19 cases had exceeded 271.9 million with the death toll exceeding 5.33 million as of Friday, according to the latest data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Specifically, there had been 271,963,258 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,331,019 deaths, Reuters reported.
As of December 15, a total of 8,337,664,456 vaccine doses had been administered across the world, according to the WHO.
The United States has remained the worst-hit nation by the pandemic with the world’s most cases and deaths.
The country’s case count rose to 50,676,170 Friday, with the death toll reaching 805,410, according to data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Data shows that the daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. averaged over 120,000 in the past week, with the daily death toll averaging a staggering figure of 1,286, up 8 percent compared with the previous week, Reuters reported.
The White House COVID-19 Response Team said on Friday the situation is likely to worsen due to the raging Omicron variant. Jeffrey Zients, the response team coordinator said that the unvaccinated are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for themselves, their families, and hospitals may soon be overwhelmed.
Besides, a large number of Americans are planning to travel during the approaching holiday, adding to the uncertainty of the situation.
Britain reported 93,045 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the daily record for the third consecutive day and bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,190,354, according to official figures released Friday.
Another 3,201 Omicron cases have been found in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 14,909, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky News that Omicron is a “very serious threat” and that the country is seeing a “very serious wave coming through”.
France reported on Friday 58,128 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 8,518,840, according to the French Public Health Agency.
The country’s COVID-19 death toll had risen to 121,312 as of Friday.
According to statistics, the number of cases per 100,000 population in France is 515.4, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.
As of Friday, France had confirmed 310 Omicron cases.
Germany reported 50,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total cases to 6,721,375, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.
Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned Friday that Germany must assume it will be challenged by a massive fifth wave due to the Omicron variant.
Lauterbach said Germany is now at a “critical moment” in the fourth wave of the outbreak, and that the Omicron virus-related outbreak is expected to pose a huge challenge to German hospitals, intensive care units and society as a whole. Therefore, he believes that it is important to be prepared for the challenge and to conduct vaccination efforts as quickly and intensively as possible.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,733,194 on Saturday, as 7,145 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal Health Ministry’slatest data.
Besides, 289 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Friday morning took the total death toll to 477,158.
There are still 84,565 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was a fall of 1,850 active cases during the past 24 hours.
A total of 34,171,471 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 8,706 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
Twenty five new cases of the Omicron variant were logged in India Friday, the highest daily new cases since the country reporting the first Omicron cases.
India has now reported 113 cases of the Omicron variant in 11 districts.
The Indian Health Ministry has stressed the need to follow COVID-19 protocols, including using face masks, maintaining social distance and getting vaccination.
COVID-19
Unvaccinated COVID patients flood French ICUs as cases surge
Pressure on French hospitals has been steadily mounting over the past few weeks as France battles a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, which has been filling up ICUs with unvaccinated patients.
Of the 20 COVID patients of the Mulhouse hospital ICU, only three are vaccinated while the youngest is aged 19 years old, head of the Emile Muller hospital ICU, doctor Khaldoun Kuteifan, told Reuters on Thursday.
“The Mulhouse hospital ICU is currently at full capacity as patients have been coming in for the past 20 days. Seventy percent of the ICU patients are positive COVID cases.”
France had recorded 60,866 new cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday night, while 78.1% of French people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the French Health Ministry website.
“The waves keep coming and hitting us, and the more it goes on, the more tired we get,” nurse Aurelie Multhaupt told Reuters.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government expects to see around 4,000 patients in intensive care with COVID-19 by the Christmas holidays, Reuters reported.
Attal said new decisions on the reinforcement of border rules, the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and travel recommendations for the holidays could be announced in the coming days.
COVID-19
94 positive COVID-19 tests recorded among NFL players in US
The National Football League (NFL) recorded 94 positive COVID-19 tests from players from Monday through Wednesday evening, a source with knowledge of the testing told Reuters, adding that the number could change as more results come in.
The news comes as leagues across the United States scrambled to control outbreaks and the threat of widespread disruptions loomed, with COVID-19 hospitalizations having risen about 40% over the last month in the US, according to a Reuters tally.
The NFL faced numerous delays last season due to the pandemic but had enjoyed relative calm this time around, as it approaches the postseason in just a few weeks.
The NFL was not the only league impacted this week, with the National Hockey League (NHL) bracing for more headaches as four different teams confirmed players and staff were in COVID-19 protocols.
Japan pledges $109 million to Afghanistan and its neighbors to ‘address crisis’
WHO sounds warning over fast-spreading Omicron
Iran says envoy repatriated from Yemen dies of COVID-19
Saar: OIC conference on Afghanistan discussed
Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen’s Sanaa airport
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men’s Player award
Saar: OIC conference on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Turkish companies and traders to invest in Afghanistan
Tahawol: OIC conference out come for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US, Russia and Iran emphasize on formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s 2022 fiscal year budget discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
First two of 6 relief flights from Saudi Arabia arrive in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Drone strike on Pakistani Taliban leader fails to explode, TTP sources say
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Naseer Ahmad Faiq becomes Afghanistan’s envoy to UN, replacing Isaczai
-
Latest News4 days ago
China warns companies to get permits before ‘blindly’ visiting Afghanistan for minerals
-
World4 days ago
Japan police investigate arson after 27 feared dead in clinic blaze – media
-
Latest News3 days ago
Number of Afghan children without enough food rises to 3.3 million
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU head warns of sanctions with ‘massive cost’ if Russia invades Ukraine