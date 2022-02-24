WHO says more than 4 million Afghans have received COVID vaccine

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2022)

Coinciding with a new wave of coronavirus in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a vaccination campaign is underway in the country and that more than 4.1 million Afghans have received the jab.

According to the organization, 50 percent of these people are women.

The World Health Organization (WHO) wrote in a message on its Twitter page on Thursday that 12.5 percent of the population has already received the full course of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also added that the vaccine prevents severe illness and death from coronavirus and called on people to get vaccinated against the virus.