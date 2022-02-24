COVID-19
WHO says more than 4 million Afghans have received COVID vaccine
Coinciding with a new wave of coronavirus in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a vaccination campaign is underway in the country and that more than 4.1 million Afghans have received the jab.
According to the organization, 50 percent of these people are women.
The World Health Organization (WHO) wrote in a message on its Twitter page on Thursday that 12.5 percent of the population has already received the full course of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The World Health Organization (WHO) also added that the vaccine prevents severe illness and death from coronavirus and called on people to get vaccinated against the virus.
Pakistan’s former minister Rehman Malik dies of COVID-19 complications
Pakistan’s former Interior Minister, senator and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik has died at the age of 70 due to complications arising from COVID-19.
He is survived by his widow and two sons.
Politicians took to Twitter to express their condolences while education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s father also mourned the death of the PPP veteran.
UK PM Johnson scraps COVID restrictions in England
British Prime Minister Boris on Monday said he would end all coronavirus restrictions in England including mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19 and free testing, drawing scepticism from some scientists and political opponents.
Johnson’s “living with COVID” plan has sparked alarm that it is too early.
Britain has reported 160,00 deaths from COVID-19, the seventh-highest death toll in the world.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth catches COVID
Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.
“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace said. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said.
Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.
The health of the queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest, Reuters reported.
Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.
