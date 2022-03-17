COVID-19
WHO says global rise in COVID cases is ‘tip of the iceberg’
Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus.
After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.
A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, and the lifting of public health and social measures, Reuters reported.
“These increase are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we’re seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” WHO’s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
Low vaccination rates in some countries, driven partly by a “huge amount of misinformation” also explained the rise, WHO officials said.
New infections jumped by 8% globally compared to the previous week, with 11 million new cases and just over 43,000 new deaths reported from March 7-13. It is the first rise since the end of January.
The biggest jump was in the WHO’s Western Pacific region, which includes South Korea and China, where cases rose by 25% and deaths by 27%.
Africa also saw a 12% rise in new cases and 14% rise in deaths, and Europe a 2% rise in cases but no jump in deaths. Other regions reported declining cases, including the eastern Mediterranean region, although this area saw a 38% rise in deaths linked to a previous spike in infections.
A number of experts have raised concerns that Europe faces another coronavirus wave, with case rising since the beginning of March in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, Reuters reported.
The WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove said at the briefing that BA.2 appears to be the most transmissible variant so far.
However, there are no signs that it causes more severe disease, and no evidence that any other new variants are driving the rise in cases.
The picture in Europe is also not universal. Denmark, for example, saw a brief peak in cases in the first half of February, driven by BA.2, which quickly subsided.
But experts have begun to warn that the United States could soon see a similar wave to that seen in Europe, potentially driven by BA.2, the lifting of restrictions and potential waning immunity from vaccines given several months ago.
“I agree with the easing of restrictions, because you can’t think of it as an emergency after two years,” said Antonella Viola, professor of immunology at Italy’s University of Padua.
“We just have to avoid thinking that COVID is no longer there. And therefore maintain the strictly necessary measures, which are essentially the continuous monitoring and tracking of cases, and the maintenance of the obligation to wear a mask in closed or very crowded places.”
COVID-19
India rolls out COVID vaccine doses for children aged 12 to 14
India started administering on Wednesday doses of COVID-19 vaccine to young people aged between 12 and 14 as public and private schools re-opened, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters the government aims to swiftly expand vaccine coverage by also dropping a restriction on booster doses for those older than 60 only if they had a co-morbidity condition.
“Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, adding that those aged 12 to 14 were eligible for vaccines.
The children, estimated by the government to number 50 million, will receive the Corbevax vaccine, made by Biological E, a domestic firm that secured emergency approval for its use in children, read the report.
Wednesday 2,876 new infections took India’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,998,938, while the number of active cases dipped to 32,811, the health ministry said. The death toll stood at 516,072.
COVID-19
China’s COVID cases rise as Jilin outbreak grows
China posted a steep jump in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the country’s northeast.
A total of 3,507 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported on Monday across more than a dozen provinces and municipalities, the National Health Commission said, up from 1,337 a day earlier, Reuters reported.
China’s case load is still tiny by global standards, but health experts said the rate of increase in daily cases over the next few weeks will be a crucial factor in determining whether its tough “dynamic clearance” approach – which aims to contain each outbreak – is still effective against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
A COVID-19 forecasting system run by Lanzhou University in China’s northwest predicted that the current round of infections would eventually be brought under control in early April after an accumulated total of around 35,000 cases.
The university said in its latest assessment published on Monday that while the current outbreak was the most serious on the mainland since Wuhan in 2020, China could bring it under control as long as stringent curbs remained in place, Reuters reported.
In the financial hub of Shanghai, authorities battling an outbreak across the city were cordoning off individual apartment buildings and testing all residents.
China’s aviation regulator said that 106 international flights scheduled to arrive in Shanghai will be diverted to other domestic cities from March 21 to May 1 due to COVID.
Confirmed symptomatic infections in Shanghai stood at 21 on Monday, including 12 imported from overseas, with an additional 130 asymptomatic cases.
Nearly 90% of the mainland’s confirmed new symptomatic cases on Monday were found in the northeastern province of Jilin, which has banned its 24.1 million population from traveling in and out of the province and across different areas within the province without notifying local police.
COVID-19
Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.
“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”
IEA has two options, rule by force or submit to a govt recognized by people: EU
UNHCR chief appeals for global engagement to address Afghanistan’s needs
IEA introduces caretaker ambassador to Turkmenistan
WHO says global rise in COVID cases is ‘tip of the iceberg’
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghan travelers’ claims of extortion by Pakistan police discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s remarks on non-use of Afghanistan as center for rivalry discussed
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
Saar: Turkish FM’s remarks on IEA recognition discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal with Turkey and Qatar
-
Latest News5 days ago
US diplomat asks IEA to change policy on women if it wants recognition
-
Regional3 days ago
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
-
Latest News5 days ago
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
-
Featured5 days ago
US rushing $200 million in weapons for Ukraine’s defense
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan Acting FM’s remarks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum discussed
-
World4 days ago
Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russian invasion: Zelenskiy
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival