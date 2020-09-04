COVID-19
WHO reports widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021
The World Health Organization’s spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Friday they do not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year.
She said this was due to the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety, Reuters reported.
None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, Harris said.
Reuters reported that Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.
Meanwhile, US public health officials and drug company Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October.
But Reuters quoted Harris as saying: “We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year.”
US COVID-19 cases top six million as Midwest states face outbreaks
India sets global record with single-day rise of new COVID-19 infections
India’s single-day tally of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic started.
This surpassed the United States’ July 16 figure of 77,299 cases, a Reuters tally indicated.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation is the third-worst affected country after the United States and Brazil.
However, India’s daily tallies have surpassed those of both the US and Brazil for the past two weeks and continue to climb.
On Saturday, India recorded a surge of 76,472 new cases over a 24 hour period but Sunday’s tally added over 2,000 more cases to that figure.
India’s total now stands at 3,542,733.
India records almost 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
India recorded its highest single-day surge of 76,472 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said.
This now takes the total number of cases to 3,463,972 with 62,550 deaths.
According to officials, India still has 752,424 active cases and has been recording an increase in single-day figures for almost a month.
India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.
In Delhi meanwhile, police have since June fined almost 200,000 people for not wearing masks in public.
Addressing a press conference this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on people to wear masks and not take offense if they were fined for breaking the rule.
“Confidence is good but it should not lead to complacency at any cost…… In case one is fined, one must understand that it is for a greater good,” he said adding that he has directed authorities to strengthen enforcement of rules.
