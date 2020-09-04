Connect with us

COVID-19

WHO reports widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2020)

The World Health Organization’s spokeswoman Margaret Harris said Friday they do not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year.

She said this was due to the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety, Reuters reported. 

None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent sought by the WHO, Harris said.

Reuters reported that Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.

Meanwhile, US public health officials and drug company Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October.

But Reuters quoted Harris as saying: “We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year.” 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

COVID-19

US COVID-19 cases top six million as Midwest states face outbreaks

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

United States has surpassed the six million mark of COVID-19 cases as many states reported an increasing number of infections, especially in the Midwest, according to a Reuters tally. 

Midwest states including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have all reported record one-day increases in new cases, Reuters reported. 

However, many new outbreaks have been reported at colleges and universities around the country after students returned to campus. 

Reuters reported that across the Midwest, infections have also risen after an annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota drew more than 365,000 people from across the country from August 7 to 16. 

According to the South Dakota health department, 88 cases have been traced to the rally.

More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing and the number of people tested has fallen in recent weeks.

Many health officials and at least 33 states have rejected the new COVID-19 testing guidance issued by the Trump administration last week that said those exposed to the virus and without symptoms may not need testing.

The United States also has the most deaths in the world at nearly 183,000.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

India sets global record with single-day rise of new COVID-19 infections

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2020)

India’s single-day tally of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic started. 

This surpassed the United States’ July 16 figure of 77,299 cases, a Reuters tally indicated. 

India, the world’s second-most populous nation is the third-worst affected country after the United States and Brazil. 

However, India’s daily tallies have surpassed those of both the US and Brazil for the past two weeks and continue to climb. 

On Saturday, India recorded a surge of 76,472 new cases over a 24 hour period but Sunday’s tally added over 2,000 more cases to that figure. 

India’s total now stands at 3,542,733.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

India records almost 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Ariana News

Published

6 days ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2020)

India recorded its highest single-day surge of 76,472 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said. 

This now takes the total number of cases to 3,463,972 with 62,550 deaths.

According to officials, India still has 752,424 active cases and has been recording an increase in single-day figures for almost a month. 

India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States and Brazil. 

In Delhi meanwhile, police have since June fined almost 200,000 people for not wearing masks in public. 

Addressing a press conference this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on people to wear masks and not take offense if they were fined for breaking the rule. 

“Confidence is good but it should not lead to complacency at any cost…… In case one is fined, one must understand that it is for a greater good,” he said adding that he has directed authorities to strengthen enforcement of rules.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending