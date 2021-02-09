COVID-19
WHO expert says Wuhan lab leak ‘very unlikely’ as COVID source
The head of the World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19, Peter Ben Embarek, said on Tuesday that it was “very unlikely” that the source of the Coronavirus pandemic was due to a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The team has in the past two weeks visited a number of locations in the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged.
One facility visited was the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been the subject of a number of conspiracy theories that claim a lab leak caused the city’s outbreak.
In a summary of their investigation, Embarek said the Coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and most probably jumped to humans via an intermediary species.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to unproven allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community.
China has strongly denied that possibility and has promoted unproven theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere.
Along with the institute, the WHO team that includes experts from 10 nations has visited hospitals, research institutes, a traditional market tied to the outbreak and other sites.
According to ABC, the visit by the WHO team took months to negotiate after China only agreed to it amid massive international pressure at the World Health Assembly meeting last May, and Beijing has continued to deny calls for a strictly independent investigation.
Chinese authorities have kept a tight hold on information about the possible causes of the pandemic that has now sickened more than 105 million people and killed more than 2.2 million worldwide, ABC reported.
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
Afghanistan received its first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirmed.
The shipment was transported from Mumbai, India to Kabul by Air India early Sunday morning.
Wahid Majroh, Acting Minister for the MoPH stated that Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of the Indian-made Covishield vaccine.
Majroh told reporters that health workers and frontline workers will be the first to get the vaccine.
“Senior citizens and patients with chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes will receive the vaccine from this batch in the second phase,” Majroh said.
Afghanistan has recorded 24 new COVID-19 active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of affected people to 55,359.
The cases were registered in Kabul (4), Herat (2), Balkh (2), Nangarhar (8), Kunduz (2), Nimroz (3), Kunar (1), Faryab (1), and Panjsher (1).
In the daily Coronavirus update, the MoPH said that three patients – one in Kabul, one in Takhar, and one in Kunduz – have died of the virus in the last 24 hours, while 14 others were discharged from hospitals.
So far, 2,413 people have died of COVID-19, and 48,041 others have recovered since the first case was detected last year.
Global coronavirus cases surpass 100 million
As countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls, the global COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 100 million mark on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.
Almost 1.3 percent of the world’s population has now been infected with COVID-19, and more than 2.1 million people have died.
One person has been infected every 7.7 seconds, on average, since the start of the year. Around 668,250 cases have been reported each day over the same period, and the global fatality rate stands at 2.15 percent, Reuters reported.
The worst-affected countries – the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom – make up more than half all reported COVID-19 cases but represent 28 percent of the global population, according to a Reuters analysis.
It took the world 11 months to record the first 50 million cases of the pandemic, compared to just three months for cases to double to 100 million.
Around 56 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus, administering at least 64 million doses. Israel leads the world on per capita vaccinations, inoculating 29 percent of its population with at least one dose.
With over 25 million cases, the United States has the highest death toll and has reported just under 425,00 deaths, almost twice as many deaths as Brazil, which has the second-highest death toll in the world.
In India, the nation with the second-highest number of cases, infections are decreasing, with almost 13,700 new infections reported on average each day. The world’s second-most populous country inoculated more than one million people within a week of starting its vaccination campaign.
WHO pledges $112 million for COVID vaccines
The World Health Organization’s COVAX programme has pledged $112 million for COVID-19 vaccines to reach 20 percent of Afghanistan’s population, an Afghan health official said on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists, the deputy health minister, Waheed Majroh, said it would take about six months to get the vaccines.
The COVAX programme is a global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle income countries against the coronavirus and aims to deliver at least two billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20 percent of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries.
Reuters reported that aside from COVAX, the country has also received a pledge of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.
Dr Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at Afghanistan’s health ministry told Reuters that the “AstraZeneca brand which is manufactured in India will arrive soon in Afghanistan.”
Nazari said government was only concerned about the WHO approval of the vaccine and that the pre-qualification process has already started.
Afghanistan has registered a total of 54,854 infections and 2,390 deaths – but experts say the actual numbers are much higher and are underreported due to low testing and limited access to medical facilities in the war torn country.
