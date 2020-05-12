WHO examines ‘potentially positive data’ on COVID-19 cure

(Last Updated On: May 12, 2020)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that some treatments emerge to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease, Reuters reported.

A global initiative is being led by the Geneva-based WHO to advance effective and safe vaccines to prevent, diagnose, and cure Coronavirus which has infected more than 4.19 million people around the world.

“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said Margaret Harris, WHO Spokeswoman.

“We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100% confident that we can say this treatment over that one,” she added.

Harris underlined that more research is needed and planned.

More than 100 potential Coronavirus vaccines are under development including clinical trial vaccines.

This comes as WHO back in April said that a vaccine would take at least 12 months.

Harris called the Americas as the current “center” of the pandemic. She also talked about the rising cases in Africa, however, she noted that Africa has a “big advantage” compared to other continents having little experience of infectious disease outbreaks.

In the meantime, U.S. President Donald Trump is working to reopen the economy quickly against recommendations from health experts to move cautiously to avoid a resurgence of the virus that has so far killed more than 80,000 people in the United States, the highest death toll in the world, Reuters added.

It comes as positive cases have risen to 4,205,801 across the world with 286,940 deaths and 1,470,451 recoveries.