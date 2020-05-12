Latest News
WHO examines ‘potentially positive data’ on COVID-19 cure
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that some treatments emerge to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease, Reuters reported.
A global initiative is being led by the Geneva-based WHO to advance effective and safe vaccines to prevent, diagnose, and cure Coronavirus which has infected more than 4.19 million people around the world.
“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said Margaret Harris, WHO Spokeswoman.
“We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100% confident that we can say this treatment over that one,” she added.
Harris underlined that more research is needed and planned.
More than 100 potential Coronavirus vaccines are under development including clinical trial vaccines.
This comes as WHO back in April said that a vaccine would take at least 12 months.
Harris called the Americas as the current “center” of the pandemic. She also talked about the rising cases in Africa, however, she noted that Africa has a “big advantage” compared to other continents having little experience of infectious disease outbreaks.
In the meantime, U.S. President Donald Trump is working to reopen the economy quickly against recommendations from health experts to move cautiously to avoid a resurgence of the virus that has so far killed more than 80,000 people in the United States, the highest death toll in the world, Reuters added.
It comes as positive cases have risen to 4,205,801 across the world with 286,940 deaths and 1,470,451 recoveries.
Latest News
Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded
At least 13 people including one policeman were killed and 15 others were injured in an armed men attack in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi today.
Confirming the attack, the ministry interior affairs said three attackers had been killed in the attack on a 100-bed hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi.
The ministry added that 12 civilians and one policeman were killed, 15 others were injured and some 80 people were rescued from the premises.
Locals said that the attackers were led by an explosion into the 100-bed service hospital.
Public Health Ministry Spokesperson Waheed Majrooh said eight people, including a trooper, had been killed and 11 others wounded. Immediately after, the scene was sealed by the Afghan forces – there is no information on the exact number of the attackers.
The Taliban have denied any involvement in the incident. Kabul has seen a number of similar attacks lately – mostly claimed by Daesh.
It is noteworthy that there were four explosions in the Tahya-e-Maskan area of Kabul and in PD^4 yesterday.
Latest News
Worker infected 533 others with COVID-19 at a factory – Ghana
Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Add0 said that 533 workers at a fish processing factory have been infected with the Coronavirus.
Addressing to the nation on Sunday, the country’s president said that all the factory workers were infected by one person.
“It is important to stress that 533 out of the 921 new cases recorded between last Wednesday and Thursday are factory workers from a fish processing factory,” Nana said.
The workers have contracted with the COVID-19 by a person at a fish processing plant in the port city of Tema, Ghana.
So far, 4,700 people have been tested positive for the Coronavirus in the country with 22 and 323 recoveries.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Kabul
The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has donated food packages to a number of needy families in the Suroobi district of Kabul province.
The food packages contain flour, wheat, and rice which were distributed to the poorest residents of Suroobi district, the Bayat Foundations’ officials underlined.
Bayat Foundation provides Ramadan food packages to families living in the Surobi district of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/zQFmr3H3bx
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 10, 2020
In the meantime, the residents of Suroobi welcomed the Bayat’s aids, saying that the organization donates to them every year.
They have also urged the other traders to help the vulnerable families amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
Officials in the Bayat Foundation confirmed that their donations in the fields of health, food, and construction are underway all across Afghanistan.
Bayat Group and AWCC frequently disinfected various regions of Kabul city to contain the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.
WHO examines ‘potentially positive data’ on COVID-19 cure
Morning News Show: Challenges blocking Intra-Afghan talks
Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded
Zerbena: Government implements emergency projects in some provinces
Arg, Sapidar continue negotiate to finalize political agreement
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Morning News Show: Challenges blocking Intra-Afghan talks
Zerbena: Government implements emergency projects in some provinces
Arg, Sapidar continue negotiate to finalize political agreement
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show – Herat state of affairs post-lockdown
Trending
- Business4 days ago
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Indian officials
- Business4 days ago
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 215 new cases, total 3778
- Latest News5 days ago
Ministry of Education launches distance learning website
- Business5 days ago
Afghan customs agency increases tariffs on commercial goods without notice: ACCI
- Elections4 days ago
Arg, Sapidar likely to reach political agreement
- Latest News4 days ago
Barcelona players test negative for Coronavirus