Health
WHO chief warns situation in Afghanistan is ‘dire’
World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom has described the “health situation” in Afghanistan as “dire”.
According to Adhamom he met with acting Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Qalandar Ebad on Tuesday in Genoa to discuss the “serious health and humanitarian crisis” in Afghanistan.
Ebad is part of the IEA delegation currently in Switzerland. This meeting comes after the two met in Kabul in September.
“Despite some improvements since then, the health situation in Afghanistan is still dire and the acute humanitarian crisis is still threatening lives,” said Adhanom on Thursday.
According to him, health needs in the country, strengthening the system, emergency preparedness and training of the health workforce in which women play a key role were also discussed.
He said there is an urgent need in Afghanistan to provide diagnostic tools to detect the COVID-19 virus, and in particular the Omicron type; because the number of cases is increasing.
“We also discussed the advancement of girls’ education at all levels, including higher education and support for joining the health workforce,” he said.
WHO has called on the international community to continue dialogue in support of the Afghan people in order to improve the health and well-being of the Afghan people.
A delegation from the IEA-led government is in Switzerland at the invitation of the Voice of Geneva.
From Monday to Friday, it hosts closed-door talks between the board and government officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations.
COVID-19
Health officials raise concern over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
Ministry of Public Health officials said Sunday that in the past week 800 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, with Kabul, Kapisa and Maidan Wardak provinces registering the highest number of new infections.
Javid Hazhir, the spokesman for the ministry of public health, said: “Public hospitals will now also be used to treat [patients],” adding that with Omicron, the death toll is lower than with other variants.
An official at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they are concerned about the situation. Until now, this hospital been the primary health facility in Kabul treating patients with the virus,
This official said they are dealing with a shortage of diagnostic kits, oxygen and other equipment, and are not able to admit new patients.
Hashmat Faizi, the head of the intensive care unit at the Afghan-Japan hospital said they had seen a sharp increase in the number of cases recently. He also said the hospital is struggling financially and has appealed to the international community for help.
He said unless help was given to the hospital, they would not be able to continue with their work.
Relatives of patients have also complained about the poor conditions at hospitals and stated that medicines are not available.
Ghulam Dastagir, a relative of a patient, said: “We have come here. There are doctors but we buy medicine from outside the hospital, the government should help us.”
Health
Kunduz steps up vaccine campaign, urges residents to get jabbed
Eighty thousand people in Kunduz have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the past six months, officials confirmed Friday.
Health officials in Kunduz province say that since the new government came in to power, 80,000 people in the provincial capital and districts have received the vaccine.
“More than 80,000 people received the vaccine in Kunduz. We call on the other compatriots to get the [COVID-19] vaccine,” said Qari Mohammad Anwar Bashir, head of Kunduz public health directorate.
“We have vaccinated more than 80,000 of the males and females [in Kunduz]. We have sites in the city and districts,” said Jamshid Sarwari, an official from Kunduz district hospital.
According to the officials, this shows an increase of 20 percent of vaccinations against the previous six months.
However, officials at the COVID-19 treatment hospital in Kunduz say that in the past three days, out of 175 corona specimens tested, 35 have been reported to have signs of a mutation or Omicron variant.
The director of public health in Kunduz also confirmed that more than 80,000 people have received the vaccine in the past six months.
He called on Kunduz residents to get vaccinated in order to prevent a fourth wave of the virus.
Meanwhile, vaccinators at the Kunduz District Hospital, are optimistic that people are willing to get vaccinated.
“More people are coming. People understand about the value of the vaccine. The people who received vaccines are safe and healthy,” said Sayed Mehran Hashimi, a vaccinator.
On the other hand, doctors at the COVID-19 Hospital in Kunduz report an increase in the number of positive cases in recent days, and say that the lack of diagnostic kits for mutations has made it difficult for them to diagnose the variant.
Health
Scores of children succumb to pneumonia as health system collapses
Pneumonia cases have spiked in Afghanistan, leaving an untold number of children dead due to the lack of healthcare facilities in the country, Save the Children, a leading humanitarian organization for children, said on Monday.
“Child pneumonia is surging in the middle of a hunger crisis that is ravaging young immune systems,” the organization said in a statement. “The collapse of the health system, driven largely by frozen financial assets and withdrawn aid, comes at a deadly cost for Afghan children.”
According to one doctor at a hospital, he had never seen so many cases of child pneumonia and severe malnutrition. He said 135 children had died in or on their way to the hospital last December.
The statement noted that “clinics across the country have been forced to close as wages for health workers have dried up” and that “crumbling health services is one of the direct impacts of global assets freezes and suspended development aid, both of which are choking the healthcare system.”
In addition, the aid agency called on the international community to unlock vital funding.
