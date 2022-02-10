WHO chief warns situation in Afghanistan is ‘dire’

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2022)

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom has described the “health situation” in Afghanistan as “dire”.

According to Adhamom he met with acting Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Qalandar Ebad on Tuesday in Genoa to discuss the “serious health and humanitarian crisis” in Afghanistan.

Ebad is part of the IEA delegation currently in Switzerland. This meeting comes after the two met in Kabul in September.

“Despite some improvements since then, the health situation in Afghanistan is still dire and the acute humanitarian crisis is still threatening lives,” said Adhanom on Thursday.

According to him, health needs in the country, strengthening the system, emergency preparedness and training of the health workforce in which women play a key role were also discussed.

He said there is an urgent need in Afghanistan to provide diagnostic tools to detect the COVID-19 virus, and in particular the Omicron type; because the number of cases is increasing.

“We also discussed the advancement of girls’ education at all levels, including higher education and support for joining the health workforce,” he said.

WHO has called on the international community to continue dialogue in support of the Afghan people in order to improve the health and well-being of the Afghan people.

A delegation from the IEA-led government is in Switzerland at the invitation of the Voice of Geneva.

From Monday to Friday, it hosts closed-door talks between the board and government officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations.