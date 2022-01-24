COVID-19
WHO chief says world at ‘critical juncture’ in COVID pandemic
The head of the World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so, Reuters reported.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany’s development minister Svenja Schulze.
“We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect.”
Tedros said on Monday that Germany had become the agency’s largest donor, without giving details. Historically, the United States has made the biggest financial contribution among member states to the organization, read the report.
Schulze said that the top priority of Germany, which took over the G7 Presidency, is to end the pandemic worldwide and called for a “massively accelerated, truly global vaccination campaign” in order to do so.
The event in Geneva kicks off a week of WHO Executive Board meetings where key aspects of the U.N. health agency’s future are due to be discussed, including Tedros’ bid for a second term and a proposal to make the agency more financially independent.
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 cases rise by 333,533 in last 24 hours – govt
India reported over 300,000 new COVID-19 infections for the fourth straight day even though the caseload over the last 24 hours was slightly lower than a day before, data released by the government on Sunday showed, Reuters reported.
India reported 333,533 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with 525 dead, according to the figures released by the government.
According to the report India’s total death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 489,409, the health ministry said. On Saturday, India had reported 337,704 new cases of COVID-19 and 488 dead.
The government in the statement said the recovery rate for infected people currently stands at 93.18%.
Since the start of this year, different parts of the country are under varying degrees of restrictions to contain infections caused by highly transmissible Omicron variant.
India’s capital Delhi has imposed a weekend curfew and even though it was widely expected that Delhi will ease some restrictions, the local government decided on Friday to continue with the curfew, Reuters reported.
The federal government said it tested 1.87 million people in the last 24 hours and it planned to continue to expand its testing through the country.
COVID-19
Tokyo hits record 10,000 COVID cases, Japan over 50,000 for first time
Tokyo recorded its fourth record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking above 10,000, while Japan’s exceeded 50,000 for the first time as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.
The capital had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after it reinstated curbs on mobility and business activity through February 13, Reuters reported.
Tokyo’s case count, exceeding Friday’s 9,699, were more than double the 4,561 logged a week earlier.
Three people in Tokyo died of COVID-19 and 12 were in serious condition on Saturday, the Tokyo government said.
Some 34.3% of hospital beds in the capital were being used by coronavirus patients. A rise in the occupancy rate to 50% would warrant a state of emergency with more severe restrictions, local officials have said.
Infections nationwide totaled at least 50,200 as nearly 30 of Japan’s 47 prefectures set records, broadcaster FNN reported.
As of Friday, 78.7% of Japan’s population had been fully vaccinated, but only 1.5% had received a booster shot, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
China’s Beijing to maintain COVID emergency status as Winter Olympics loom
China’s capital Beijing urged all its local districts on Saturday to maintain “full emergency mode” as the city continued to report new local coronavirus cases, less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympic Games.
A total of 27 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms and five local asymptomatic carriers have been found in Beijing since Jan. 15, Pang Xinghuo, an official at Beijing city’s disease control authority told a news conference on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the northeastern city of Harbin will conduct a city-wide exercise to test its roughly 10 million people for COVID–19 from Monday, although it has had no recent cases, calling it a pre-emptive move ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday.
The city government said on its official WeChat account it had made the decision in view of how the week-long holiday, which officially starts on Jan. 31, was a peak travel period for the country.
Cities across China have in recent weeks imposed tougher restrictions to try to control new outbreaks of COVID–19, a task that has also taken on extra urgency as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics at the start of next month.
Many cities have advised residents to stay put or required travelers to report their trips days before their arrival.
Still, some state media outlets are warning against being too harsh, after a county-level government official in Henan province was quoted as saying that some people had ignored the advice to “maliciously return” to their hometown and that they would quarantine and detain such cases.
“It is human nature to return home during the Spring Festival for reunions, so why is it malicious?,” the official People’s Daily newspaper said on its Weibo account on Saturday after the comments triggered a heavy discussion on social media.
“Preventing and controlling the epidemic is a big task, but we cannot take a one size fits all approach…(it) must be done in a scientific and legal way, and every desire to return home must be treated compassionately.”
Mainland China reported 63 new COVID–19 cases on Jan. 21, down from 73 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that 23 of the new cases were locally transmitted, the same as a day earlier, and the rest imported.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 43 from 31 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
As of Jan. 21, mainland China had 105,547 confirmed cases.
NASA’s new space telescope nears destination in solar orbit
First shipment of Indian wheat through Pakistan expected early February
AIB takes delivery of 6th cash aid package from UN
WHO chief says world at ‘critical juncture’ in COVID pandemic
EU ready for ‘never-seen-before’ sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Tahawol: Issues around the recognition of Afghanistan’s new government discussed
Saar: Calls for the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Continuation of tensions between US and Islamic Emirate discussed
Zerbena: Heavy snow and rainfall in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate Afghanistan delegation travels to Norway for humanitarian talks
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan PM calls for international community to recognize IEA govt
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey to send 700 tons of aid to Afghanistan on ‘charity train’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan played major role in peace, stability of Afghanistan: Arif Alvi
-
Latest News4 days ago
Video of mistaken U.S. drone strike on Kabul home made public
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden defiantly defends Afghanistan exit, makes ‘no apologies’
-
World4 days ago
Russia’s Putin hosts Iranian counterpart in Kremlin
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA warns media against publishing rumors
-
World3 days ago
Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan