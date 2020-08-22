COVID-19
WHO chief says COVID-19 pandemic could be over in two years
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said he hoped the coronavirus pandemic will be over in less than two years.
Ghebreyesus said the world had better technology to fight off the virus in the present time “and in our situation now with more technology, and of course, with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now,” Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying by Reuters.
“But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it,” he added.
“So we have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology.
“So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years.” He added that the Spanish Flu of 1918 “took two years to stop”.
However, he stipulated there was a need for unified global efforts to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.
“That is really key with utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like a vaccine,” he said.
But he said the vaccine alone will not end the pandemic and people must make adjustments to their daily lives.
Early Saturday, almost 23 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported with almost 800,000 deaths recorded.
The deadliest pandemic in modern history was the Spanish flu which killed as many as 50 million people and infected around 500 million around the world between February 1918 and April 1920.
Afghanistan records 33 new COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Public Health Friday reported that 33 new Coronavirus cases were positive out of 207 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The cases were registered in Herat (24), Takhar (2), Kunduz (1), Badghis (4), and Ghor (2) provinces.
It brings the total affected people to 37,894 in Afghanistan.
According to the data shared by the Ministry, so far, 100,351 samples have been tested in the COVID-19 testing centers.
The ministry added that currently there are 8519 active Coronavirus cases in the country.
Meanwhile, no death cases were recorded in the past 24 hours while the health ministry registered 335 recoveries.
So far, 1,385 COVID-19 patients have died and 27,990 others recovered from the virus since the first case was detected in February.
There are 22,726,945 cases tested positive worldwide, with 794,466 deaths and 14,568,845 recoveries.
Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 75 new cases, total 37,506
The Ministry of Public Health Friday reported that 75 new Coronavirus cases were positive out of 408 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The cases were registered in Kabul (4), Herat (36), Balkh (3), Paktya (1), Bamyan (4), Nangarhar (2), Badghis (5), Logar (2), Ghazni (12), Daikundi (5), and Kunar (1) provinces.
According to the Ministry, so far, 98,199 samples have been tested in COVID-19 testing centers, of which 37,506 cases were diagnosed positive.
The Ministry in its daily updates announced that currently there are 9,347 active COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan.
In the last 24 hours, the ministry also recorded 6 new deaths, five in Herat and one in Logar, from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,369 in the country.
The ministry stated that 452 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospitals after treatment, adding that, 27,166 had recovered so far.
Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Public Health released details of an official survey conducted with the help of the World Health Organization that found the coronavirus has likely infected a third of the country’s population – roughly 10 million people.
The Afghan health ministry released the estimates Wednesday, saying they are based on antibody tests on about 9,500 people in 34 provinces.
Acting Health Minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani told a news conference in Kabul the survey showed 31.5 percent of Afghanistan’s population has been infected by COVID-19.
Osmani noted that 53 percent of Kabul’s nearly five million residents had contracted the coronavirus.
There are 20,960,424 cases tested positive worldwide, with 760,371 deaths and 13,028,829 recoveries.
Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
Russia reported 5,065 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing its nationwide tally to 912,823, the fourth highest caseload in the world.
Russia’s coronavirus crisis response center said 114 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 15,498.
This comes as the Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday, August 11th, that his country has succeeded to develop a vaccine that “forms stable cell and antibody immunity” against the COVID-19.
Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said: “As far as I know, this morning for the first time in the world a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered.”
The vaccine still has to complete final trials but Russia’s move could pave the way for mass vaccination.
Reuters reported that the vaccine’s approval by the health ministry comes before the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.
Such trials, which require a certain rate of participants catching the virus to observe the vaccine’s effect, are normally considered essential precursors for a vaccine to receive regulatory approval.
The worldwide cases of Coronavirus reached 20,924,603 with the U.S. topping the list by 5,254,171 cases followed by Brazil with 3,224,876 and India with 2,461,190.
Out of 20,924,603 cases around the world, 759,716 of them died so far while 12,999,228 others have recovered.
