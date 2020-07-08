COVID-19
WHO acknowledges virus may be airborne
After hundreds of scientists pled with the agency to consider the evidence in an open letter over the weekend.
If true, it could change how governments have been fighting the virus, including the one and two-meter separation rule many countries adopted for social distancing.
This was the WHO’s technical lead for controlling the pandemic, Benedetta Allegranzi, in a news conference on Tuesday (July 7):
“We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields regarding the COVID-19 virus and pandemic and therefore we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications regarding the modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions that need to be taken.”
The WHO was quick to say that the evidence is not final and they’re expected to put out their most recent findings in the coming days.
Doctor Anthony Fauci, of the White House’s pandemic response, had this to say:
“There isn’t a lot of definitive evidence about what the impact of the aerosolization is on COVID expression. However, we have some good examples, back with SARS, which is a similar virus, where there were clear cut examples of spread by aerosol. So although we don’t think it’s a major issue of spread, it’s something that we can’t completely rule out.”
Fauci says this is one of the reasons why people need to wear masks to protect themselves and others.
Covid-19 in Afghanistan; 22 died, 194 others infected
According to the Ministry of Public Health and in the past 24 hours, 22 patients died of the pandemic and 194 others tested positive.
According to the MoPH statistics, 15 cases in Kabul, 57 cases in Herat, 11 cases in Balkh, 23 cases in Takhar, 32 cases in Daikundi, 12 cases in Badghis, five cases in Parwan, five cases in Badakhshan, two cases in Kunar, 11 cases in Ghazni, six cases in Kandahar, six cases in Maidan Wardak, two cases in Khost, one case in Nangarhar, one case in Laghman, and three cases in Panjshir were registered.
Taking these numbers into account, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan came to 33,384.
Meanwhile, 22 patients passed out of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the country bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 920.
MoPH added that 495 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,151.
People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital
COVID-19 patient relatives complain of a lack of medical supplies at the Afghan-Japan hospital – one of the isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Kabul – saying they have to buy medicines from outside the hospital.
According to patients’ relatives, the hospital provides oxygen only that while using balloons the attendants themselves have to set them up.
Ahmad Zahir Sultani, head of Afghan-Japan hospital, however, said that situation is under control, adding the hospital puts efforts to satisfy the patients and their attendants.
It comes as Afghanistan witnesses a decline in confirmed cases while it saw a spike in daily deaths cases. Only 34 COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
In a daily update, the Ministry of Public Health recorded 239 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 33190 with 898 deaths and more than 20,000 recoveries.
India overtakes Russia to become world’s third hardest-hit nation in pandemic
India on Sunday surpassed Russia with the number of COVID-19 cases, to become the country with the third-highest number in the world.
Adding just under 24,000 new Coronavirus cases late Sunday, India’s total is now at 697,836, according to Worldometer data.
In its daily update, India’s health ministry on Sunday reported the record spike in cases and stated that 613 people had died in 24 hours.
India’s count surpassed Russia’s current caseload of 681,251. With this, only the US and Brazil have recorded higher numbers of COVID cases than India.
According to local news reports, this surge in numbers came as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.
NDTV stated that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state and home to the densely packed financial hub Mumbai, recorded over 7,000 new cases while Tamil Nadu and Delhi recorded more than 4,200 and 2,500 fresh cases respectively.
The surge in cases in India comes despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in March to control the virus spread.
Authorities have made wearing masks mandatory in public places, while large gatherings are banned and shops and other public establishments are required to implement social distancing.
But epidemiologists have told India’s media that the country’s peak could still be weeks or months away, suggesting the country’s already severely overburdened healthcare system will come under further stress.
