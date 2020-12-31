Latest News
White House receives ‘intel’ on Chinese bounties against US forces
The Trump administration is reportedly declassifying as-yet uncorroborated intelligence, that claims China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack US forces, two senior administration officials tell Axios.
The Chinese embassy in Washington DC did not respond to a request for comment by Axios and according to the report outgoing President Donald Trump is not believed to have discussed the matter with China’s President Xi Jinping.
It was not immediately clear whether any members of Congress or President-elect Joe Biden have been briefed, though Biden now has access to the President’s Daily Brief.
The intelligence was included in the president’s briefing on December 17, and Trump was verbally briefed on the matter by National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, officials told Axios.
According to the Axios article, administration officials across multiple agencies are currently working to corroborate the initial intelligence reports.
Axios was not able to visually inspect any reports detailing the intelligence but they reported stated a summary was described by the officials over the phone.
Axios meanwhile stated that if this intelligence were to be confirmed, it would represent a dramatic strategic shift for China, and sharply escalate tensions between China and the US and on the other hand, if the intelligence does not prove accurate, it raises questions about the motivations of the sources behind it as well as the decision to declassify it.
China has long played a quiet diplomatic role in Afghanistan, inviting Afghan Taliban officials to Beijing to discuss plans for a peace deal and encouraging an Afghan-led solution, though Chinese-made weapons and financing have at times also flowed into the conflict there.
But one senior official told Axios “like all first reports, we react with caution to initial reports” but “any intel reports relating to the safety of our forces we take very seriously.”
Another source said: “The US has evidence that the PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempted to finance attacks on American servicemen by Afghan non-state actors by offering financial incentives or ‘bounties’,” and said the National Security Council “is coordinating a whole-of-government investigation.”
He would not say whether he was referring to the Taliban, or give details about who “non-state actors” were, Axios reported.
The timing of the alleged bounty offer is unclear. The source would say only that this happened some time after late February when the US struck its deal with the Taliban.
This latest development comes just days after Afghan security officials announced they had discovered an alleged Chinese spy ring operating in the country apparently seeking to target Uyghurs.
Last week, officials confirmed that Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) detained 10 Chinese nationals on charges of espionage after busting the alleged spy ring.
The Hindustan Times reported that Beijing had tried to persuade the Afghan government to keep the case under wraps as it is a huge embarrassment for the communist country, people familiar with the matter told the Indian daily.
A senior diplomat in Kabul told the Hindustan Times that two of the 10 Chinese nationals were in touch with Haqqani Network and that Li Yangyang, one of the detainees, had been operating since July or August.
The Times reported the alleged spy was arrested by the NDS on December 10.
Another detainee, Sha Hung, reportedly ran a restaurant in Kabul’s Sherpur area, in the city center.
The Times stated that while both Chinese nationals were in touch with Haqqani Network, Li was gathering information about al-Qaeda, Taliban, and Uyghurs in Kunar and Badakhshan provinces.
Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu has reportedly been briefed about the situation by Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who in turn allegedly threatened Beijing with criminal proceedings unless it apologizes formally and admits to the violation of international protocol.
Afghanistan shares its border with China’s Xinjiang, home to Uighur Muslims who seek refuge in the country.
Staff from President’s office targeted in Kabul explosion
The Office of the President has confirmed one of its staff vehicles was targeted in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul city, leaving one employee dead and another wounded.
According to Fazel Fazly, the Director General for the Administrative Office of the President of Afghanistan, the Toyota Corolla targeted in Thursday’s explosion had belonged to the office and their staff members had been targeted.
He said: “Two of our employees, Jawid Wali, deputy director of the advisory affairs department, and their driver, Haji Bahramuddin, were targeted by a magnetic mine.”
Fazly confirmed Bahramuddin had died in the explosion while Wali was wounded.
“The enemies of Afghanistan have become so humiliated and powerless that they make no distinction between civilian and military goals and have declared war against all Afghans,” he said.
The explosion happened at about 8am Thursday in the Chehelsetoon area in PD7, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Paramarz confirmed earlier.
This is the latest in a string of IED explosions and targeted attacks against civilians in the capital in recent months.
Not only re government employees being targeted but assassinations of public figures including civil society activists and media workers have also been on the rise.
One killed, two wounded in early morning IED explosion
At least one person was killed and two others wounded in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul city Thursday, police confirmed.
According to Ferdaws Paramarz, Kabul police spokesman, the incident happened at about 8am in PD7 in Chehelsetoon area.
A magnetic IED was detonated against the vehicle which is believed to have been a government car.
However the identities of the victims have not yet been released.
This latest incident comes amid a spate of targeted attacks and killings against civilians in the capital in recent months.
Not only are government employees being targeted but assassinations of public figures including civil society activists and media workers have also been on the rise.
Khalilzad ‘shocked’ at sudden passing of key Afghan envoy
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said early Thursday he was shocked and saddened at the sudden death of Hakim Dalili, the Afghan ambassador to Qatar, who had worked tirelessly in support of the peace process.
Dalili died suddenly on Tuesday from a heart attack after being hospitalized in Doha on Monday.
In a series of tweets early Thursday, Khalilzad said Dalili had been “indefatigable” and had been deeply involved in advancing the peace process.
“I met with him often to seek his insights. His positive engagement with the negotiating teams and US and other diplomats will be sorely missed.
“Let us all honor his commitment to peace by redoubling our efforts,” Khalilzad said.
He also passed on his condolences to his family, the Afghan community in Qatar, and his friends and admirers across Afghanistan.
Khalilzad also pointed out that Dalili had been an effective advocate for strong bilateral ties with Qatari leaders.
Earlier this week, officials from the High Council for National Reconciliation said Dalili’s death was a big loss to Afghanistan and the current peace process.
HCNR spokesman Faraidoon Khwazoon said Dalili had worked hard to make the Afghan peace process a success.
Dalili was appointed Ambassador to Qatar in February 2019 and was known for working tirelessly on the peace process initiative and around strengthening relations with Doha.
