White House Condemns Attacks on Journalists in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 02, 2018 5:50 pm)

The White House has condemned the Kabul suicide bombing on journalists in the strongest possible terms, calling it as “senseless and heinous”.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during the White House press briefing that the Trump administration “strongly condemns” the attacks that rocked the capital of Kabul on Monday, killing several members of the media who were there to cover an earlier bombing.

“These journalists were in the area to cover a bomb blast when a second explosion occurred,” Sanders said.

“Afghanistan’s press corps is a powerful illustration of how that country has transformed,” she said. “There’s absolutely no justification for such a senseless and heinous act.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sharply critical of the press in the U.S. throughout his political career, has yet to address the bombing himself.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) also condemned terrorist attacks on civilians and called the perpetrators of violence in Afghanistan should be brought to justice.