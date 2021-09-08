COVID-19
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now, Reuters reports.
New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases
New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the largely coronavirus-free nation looks to eradicate an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.
Officials earlier this week said schools, offices and businesses can reopen outside Auckland from Wednesday after near-zero cases in the rest of the country, but there will be a cap on gatherings and masks will remain mandatory in public venues.
Biden to outline plan to curb coronavirus Delta variant
US President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta variant and increase US COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House said on Tuesday.
A White House official familiar with the plan said it would touch on mandates, testing, and schools. The official added the private sector could do more on the issue and that Biden would take on vaccine hesitancy as well.
Vaccinations accelerate in Australia
Three-quarters of people over the age of 16 in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) have now had at least their first vaccination dose, the state reported on Wednesday, along with the first rise in new infections in three days.
As it prepares to emerge from lockdowns in its two biggest cities, the government is considering the use of vaccination certificates for international travel from October, the Sydney Morning Herald said in a report without citing a source. Australians are banned from leaving the country unless they have exemptions, while returning travellers must undergo a two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.
US CDC warns against, and eases, travel ratings
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday warned against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, raising its travel advisory for these countries to “Level 4: Very High”.
The CDC also eased its ratings for the Netherlands, Malta, Guinea-Bissau and United Arab Emirates from “Level 4: Very High” to “Level 3: High,” urging unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel there. It also raised Australia from “Level 1: Low” to “Level 2: Moderate.”
Mask war marks first weeks of school in Florida
Parents in Florida and across the United States have clashed with school and health officials in what has become a politicized tussle over COVID precautions.
Two small districts in Florida that did not require masks have had to shut down because of soaring COVID cases. Staff shortages stemming from illness or quarantine have led to overcrowding on buses and larger class sizes, making social distancing harder, Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said.
Sydney COVID-19 cases expected to top 2,000 a day
Sydney, the epicentre of Australia’s biggest coronavirus outbreak, is expected to see daily infections peak next week, authorities said on Monday, as they look to speed up immunisations before easing lockdown rules.
Australia is trying to contain a third wave of infections that has hit its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and its capital Canberra, forcing more than half the country’s 25 million people into strict stay-at-home restrictions, Reuters reported.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government’s modelling revealed the state would require its highest number of intensive care beds in early October, with “additional pressure on the system” in the next few weeks.
Daily cases in Sydney’s worst-affected suburbs are expected to rise to as high as 2,000 until the middle of this month, the modelling showed.
“If too many of us do the wrong thing, (if) there are too many super-spreading events, we could see those numbers higher,” Berejiklian said during a media briefing in Sydney.
A total of 1,071 COVID-19 cases are currently in New South Wales hospitals, with 177 people in intensive care (ICU), 67 of whom require ventilation. Officials have said they had quadrupled ICU beds to about 2,000 in the state early last year to handle the pandemic.
The state reported 1,281 new cases on Monday, most of them in Sydney, down from 1,485 a day earlier. Five new deaths were recorded. Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 246 new cases on Monday, its biggest daily rise of the year.
Despite the recent outbreaks, Australia’s coronavirus numbers have remained relatively low at around 63,000 cases and 1,044 deaths helped by hard lockdowns and border restrictions, Reuters reported.
Authorities have pledged more freedom of movement, including opening of state borders, once 70% to 80% of the population aged over 16 is vaccinated, although some virus-free states may delay their reopening plans due to the Delta outbreak in Sydney.
Just over 38% of Australia’s adult population has been fully vaccinated, with the country expected to reach 70% by early November based on current rates.
EU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population
The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70% of the European Union’s adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting a target it had set at the beginning of the year.
The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations being well above the 70% goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc are far behind, Reuters reported.
“70% of adults in the European Union are now fully vaccinated and that is more than 250 million people who are immunized and this is a great achievement,” the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a recorded video.
In January, the Commission said that “by summer 2021, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70% of the adult population.”
This was interpreted as meaning that each of the 27 EU member states should hit that target by September. Many, fearing they could not, criticized the Commission in internal meetings, documents seen by Reuters showed.
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan’s health ministry said on Saturday.
The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday. The causes of death are being investigated, Reuters reported.
Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, received reports of contaminants in some vials.
“At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna and Takeda said in a statement on Saturday. “It is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection.”
The government has also said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension of the three Moderna batches was a precaution, Reuters reported.
Japan has administered more than 124 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, with about 44% of the population fully inoculated.
