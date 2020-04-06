What does Abdullah mean by ‘inclusive government’?

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2020)

A source in Sapidar Palace said that the formation of an executive position like a prime minister, owning a 40% share in the cabinet and leading the peace process are among the latest proposals of Abdullah Abdullah for resolving the political tensions.

Sapidar says that these proposals are shared with the mediators. Arg also says that there are negotiations going on to resolve the tensions.

After Hamed Karzai and Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf attempted to resolve the tensions, Abdullah Abdullah presented his new proposal to the mediators.

In the proposal, Abdullah urged the creation of an executive position such as, prime minister, 40-45 % share in the cabinet, leading the peace process and dismissing the election result.

Faraidoon Khawzoon, Abdullah’s spokesperson, said, “Besides the president, an executive position should be established. We hope that tensions are resolved in this period.”

This comes as a senior member of Ghani’s cabinet said that the negotiations were in progress and that there had been individual meetings with the opposition.

Mateen Bik, head of the independent directorate of local governance, said, “Individual meetings are in progress to resolve the problems. No appointments will be made in the next five days.”

The presidential palace has stopped appointments upon the suggestion of the mediators for five days.

Latif Mahmood, the presidential deputy spokesperson, said, “Upon the request of the political leaders and to pave the ground for a political settlement, the president stopped the appointments for five days.”

There are believes that if Ghani and Abdullah don’t come to an agreement, the country will go into a severe crisis.

Zahir Salangi, Parwan people’s representative in the lower house, said, “Representatives left the presidential palace with disappointments.”

Now there are four days until the period of resolving the tensions ends.