What Afghanistan now needs to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2021)

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul powered India to a 66-run victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favourites finally registered a win at the T20 World Cup.

A 47-ball 74 by Rohit and Rahul’s haul of 69 from 48 balls laid the foundations for India to post a target of 210 runs that the Afghan team were unable to reach.

Their victory has now given India, who had a poor net run rate, a lifeline in Group 2 following heavy defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches.

Following Wednesday’s match, India have now moved above Namibia into fourth place in the group. With unbeaten Pakistan the runaway leaders on eight points.

While Afghanistan is still in second place on the board, the remaining semi-final berth is still up for grabs.

If Afghanistan are to carry on their T20 World Cup journey they need to beat New Zealand in their final match and finish the group with a superior net run rate to both India and the Kiwis.

Lose to New Zealand, the team will be out.