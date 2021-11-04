Sport
What Afghanistan now needs to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul powered India to a 66-run victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favourites finally registered a win at the T20 World Cup.
A 47-ball 74 by Rohit and Rahul’s haul of 69 from 48 balls laid the foundations for India to post a target of 210 runs that the Afghan team were unable to reach.
Their victory has now given India, who had a poor net run rate, a lifeline in Group 2 following heavy defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches.
Following Wednesday’s match, India have now moved above Namibia into fourth place in the group. With unbeaten Pakistan the runaway leaders on eight points.
While Afghanistan is still in second place on the board, the remaining semi-final berth is still up for grabs.
If Afghanistan are to carry on their T20 World Cup journey they need to beat New Zealand in their final match and finish the group with a superior net run rate to both India and the Kiwis.
Lose to New Zealand, the team will be out.
Sport
India take on Afghanistan with semi-final hopes hanging by a thread
Afghanistan will meet India in Wednesday’s Super 12 fixture in Abu Dhabi in what is a crucial game as both sides are hoping to secure the last Group 2 spot in the semi-finals.
India were initially pre-tournament favourites to take this year’s T20 World Cup but as cricket commentators have said, nothing has gone to plan for them so far.
They lost two tosses, their batting failed twice, their bowlers have taken only two wickets so far, and they find themselves second-last on the Group 2 table with no points from two games.
They can mathematically still finish in the top two of the group and make it to the semi-final, but the first step of that involves a defining win against Afghanistan.
The Afghan team however aren’t going to make things easy and have an excellent net run rate after big wins against Scotland and Namibia. Afghanistan also gave Pakistan some nervous moments during their match.
Their spin attack is world class, and will be the main threat to an Indian batting line-up that has struggled to get going against spinners.
But stars on both the Indian and Afghan sides will be wary of how dangerous the other players can be.
The match will start at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
Afghanistan name Asghar Afghan replacement for T20 World Cup
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday approved Sharafuddin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad.
Twenty-six-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is and was named as Asghar’s replacement.
Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
A bowling all-rounder, Ashraf has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career.
The left-arm spinner is available for selection for Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match against India on Wednesday, and may find his way into the starting XI should Mujeeb Ur Rahman not recover from his injury.
Afghanistan gave Asghar Afghan a fitting farewell in their last match, defeating Namibia by 62 runs in the final match for his country.
Afghanistan sit in second place in Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s stage, two points behind Pakistan.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Featured
Pakistan seal semi-final T20 World Cup spot after beating Namibia
Pakistan defeated Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi to become the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.
Chasing a formidable target of 190, Namibia gave a good account of their ability and promise and eventually finished with 144-5 as Pakistan collected the two points they needed to go through to the next round.
Pakistan’s total is the second-highest in this tournament, behind Afghanistan’s 190-4 against Scotland in Sharjah.
Afghanistan’s next T20 World Cup match is on Wednesday against India.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
