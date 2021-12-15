Latest News
WFP survey finds about 98% of Afghans not getting enough food
Almost all Afghans do not have enough to eat and a failing economy could tip Afghanistan’s increasingly dire situation under Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rule into catastrophe next year, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.
A WFP survey found an estimated 98% of Afghans are not eating enough food, with seven in 10 families resorting to borrowing food, which pushes them deeper into poverty, a spokesperson for the agency told reporters.
The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the IEA victory in August has left Afghanistan’s fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with prices for food, fuel and other basic staples rising rapidly out of reach for many people.
“The spiralling economic crisis, the conflict and drought has meant the average family can now barely cope,” Tomson Phiri told a Geneva briefing. “We have a huge amount to do to stop this crisis from becoming a catastrophe.”
WFP has provided food assistance to 15 million Afghans so far in 2021, and to seven million in November alone. Next year, it plans to ramp up its assistance to 23 million people across all provinces in Afghanistan.
“We cannot waste any moment,” Phiri said. “Our country director describes the situation as quite dire. She says it’s ‘an avalanche of hunger and destitution’.”
Separately, Nada Al-Nashif, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Afghan families face “severe poverty and hunger” with many pushed into desperate measures, including child labour, early marriage and “even the sale of children.”
US should compensate families of victims killed in drone strike: IEA
The United States military is accountable for killing innocent Afghan civilians through indiscriminate drone strike, and the U.S. government should compensate the families of the victims, said a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The statement came following the U.S. Department of Defense’s decision on Monday that no military personnel involved in a drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in the Afghan capital of Kabul in August, will face punishment.
“We want the families of those who were brutally killed to be assisted. The U.S. must pay the compensation. It is the demand of the Afghan people, but the Americans deny it. The U.S. has committed many similar actions in the world and is now saying [that no punishment for those involved in the air strikes]. The U.S. killed many innocent people in Afghanistan in the last 20 years. So this is not blackmail. It is an ethical responsibility of the U.S. that needs to be done,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman of the IEA.
According to the report the Defense Department admitted in September that the drone strike – which came in the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan – was a “tragic mistake” that killed the civilians.
The decision by the Pentagon was deemed unacceptable by the families of the victims.
One family member, Aimal Ahmadi, complained that the U.S. has told them several times that it has committed a mistake, but now it has changed its tune and said it won’t punish those who conducted the attack, read the report.
“The U.S. pledged to compensate us. They said that the wrongdoers would be brought to justice and they would help us to stay out of danger. The U.S. must fulfill the promises now. Each time they come with new excuses for their actions. The U.S. is the world’s superpower and it has to fulfill the promises they made,” said Ajmal Ahmadi, another family member of the victims.
Jaihoon Ahmad, a Kabul resident, said an international court is necessary to investigate the drone strikes conducted by the U.S, Reuters reported.
“An international court must be formed that can act in an impartial manner. There should be an impartial body that can investigate all the relevant issues of drone strikes and see if America is guilty. The reasons for the strikes must be investigated. Those who have conducted the attack must be punished,” he said.
Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan arrives in Herat province
Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday that a shipment of humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan arrived in Herat province on Tuesday.
In a series of tweets Wasiq said that the shipment consisted of fuel, gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas and other goods including wheat and clothing worth $1.2 million. The shipment was sent via the Torghondi Railway Line.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, who was in Herat to take delivery of the aid, thanked Turkmenistan for its humanitarian assistance and called Turkmenistan a true friend of Afghanistan, Wasiq said.
This comes two days after China’s envoy in Kabul said that his country is ready to establish an air corridor for Afghan agricultural products as a stable Afghanistan would benefit the region and the world.
Speaking at an event to mark the handover of a large consignment of humanitarian aid from China that arrived at Hairatan land port by rail on Sunday, Wang Yu said China has pledged humanitarian assistance worth $40 million and that the delivery of this aid would be completed soon.
Aid from China sent to Afghanistan included food, clothes and medical supplies as well as blankets and shelter for displaced Afghans.
In addition to this, the US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Wednesday the United States has offered the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses. This is in addition to the $474 million in US humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan this year.
IEA bans use of foreign currencies in bid to stabilize Afghan currency
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Tuesday banned the use of foreign currencies for commercial transactions in the country in a bid to stabilize the plummeting national currency, the Afghani (AFN).
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister, who is heading up a commission to curb the currency’s freefall, said at a press conference that the AFN would stabilize on the back of steps being taken.
“We have ordered clerics, local officials and security forces to prevent the use of foreign currencies [being used] in Afghanistan,” said Hanafi.
Mawlawi Hanafi warned that the authorities would take serious action against anyone found to be using, hoarding or smuggling foreign currencies.
This comes as Afghanistan grapples with an economic crisis following the sudden collapse of the previous government, the suspension of foreign donor money and the freezing of foreign assets.
Officials have however said there has been an increase in national revenue generated and that serious efforts are being made to stabilize the economy.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, meanwhile said while visiting an expo of domestic products in Kabul city that the humanitarian crisis, particularly the lack of food, will create challenges for the region and the world.
Mullah Baradar also criticized the international community for its silence over the issue of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.
“Why is the world silent about what the US is doing? The money did not belong to [former president] Ashraf Ghani; it belongs to the nation. Why is the US doing this? Why is the world silent? It is the nation’s money and it should be returned,” he said.
Regarding the issue of not recognizing the IEA as Afghanistan’s government, Mullah Baradar said the world is pursuing its own goals but that the IEA is committed to issues of national interest.
“We call on the international community to recognize the IEA and release Afghanistan’s frozen assets to solve the problems,” said Mullah Baradar.
The White House said on Monday that they are not yet willing to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, which amount to over $9 billion.
