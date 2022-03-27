WFP says lack of funds threatening its operations in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2022)

The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that a lack of funds is threatening its operations in Afghanistan, which are critical to staving off a major humanitarian crisis.

The warning comes at a time when more than half of all Afghans need emergency food assistance, according to WFP.

“Every day, WFP convoys are on the road – through snow and in freezing temperatures – to bring food to people across Afghanistan. Over half of all Afghans – 23 million people – need emergency food assistance. Yet a lack of funds threatens to grind operations to a halt,” WFP tweeted on Friday.

Economic experts believe international assistance to Afghanistan is not managed well, which is a reason why the aid has not eradicated poverty in the country.

“This (challenge) is absolutely because of a mistake or a non-managerial distribution of international aid for eradication of poverty in Afghanistan,” said Syed Masood, an economic expert.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, rejected figures provided by WFP on people who need emergency food assistance.

“We cannot confirm the figures they release. The international community, aid and humanitarian organizations should provide greater assistance to Afghans,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA.

WFP has sought $2.6 billion for its operations in Afghanistan this year.

Last year, the agency provided food, cash and nutrition assistance to 12.4 million people in Afghanistan.