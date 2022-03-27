Latest News
WFP says lack of funds threatening its operations in Afghanistan
The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that a lack of funds is threatening its operations in Afghanistan, which are critical to staving off a major humanitarian crisis.
The warning comes at a time when more than half of all Afghans need emergency food assistance, according to WFP.
“Every day, WFP convoys are on the road – through snow and in freezing temperatures – to bring food to people across Afghanistan. Over half of all Afghans – 23 million people – need emergency food assistance. Yet a lack of funds threatens to grind operations to a halt,” WFP tweeted on Friday.
Economic experts believe international assistance to Afghanistan is not managed well, which is a reason why the aid has not eradicated poverty in the country.
“This (challenge) is absolutely because of a mistake or a non-managerial distribution of international aid for eradication of poverty in Afghanistan,” said Syed Masood, an economic expert.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, rejected figures provided by WFP on people who need emergency food assistance.
“We cannot confirm the figures they release. The international community, aid and humanitarian organizations should provide greater assistance to Afghans,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA.
WFP has sought $2.6 billion for its operations in Afghanistan this year.
Last year, the agency provided food, cash and nutrition assistance to 12.4 million people in Afghanistan.
Muttaqi to attend China meeting on Afghanistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Sunday that they will attend a meeting in China, with neighboring countries, that could strengthen diplomatic ties and attract more humanitarian aid.
The meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries is expected to get underway this week in Beijing and Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to attend.
IEA officials said that the Beijing meeting will provide a platform for engagement and assistance opportunities for the new Afghan government.
“Naturally, if it provides an environment of assistance for Afghans, and strengthens diplomatic relations of the Islamic Emirate with countries, especially with China, [we will participate],” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
In addition to meeting with Afghan officials, delegates from Russia, Pakistan, US and China will also hold discussions.
“Meetings of neighboring countries have economic and political advantages. It is beneficial for Afghanistan’s recognition with its own values,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, head of Peace and Rescue Council of Afghanistan.
Pakistan and Iran have meanwhile also held meetings on Afghanistan and delegates who have attended these meetings have called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
“It is necessary for the current government of Afghanistan to take reasonable steps and send necessary messages to the world, regional and neighboring countries to provide opportunities for recognition,” said Fazal Hadi Wazine, a university professor.
The IEA came into power seven months ago but has yet to be recognized as the official government by any country.
IEA blocks unaccompanied women from flights
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including international flights, because they were traveling without a male chaperone, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday.
The Associated Press reported that the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity said dozens of women who arrived at Kabul’s international airport on Friday to board domestic and international flights were told they couldn’t do so without a male guardian.
Some of the women were dual nationals returning to their homes overseas, including some from Canada, according to one of the officials.
Women were prevented from boarding flights to Islamabad, Dubai and Turkey on Kam Air and the state-owned Ariana Airline, said the officials.
The order came from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leadership, said one official.
By Saturday, some women traveling alone were given permission to board an Ariana Airlines flight to western Herat province, the official said. However, by the time the permission was granted they had missed their flight, he said.
The airport’s president and police chief, both from the IEA and both Islamic clerics, were meeting Saturday with airline officials, AP reported.
IEA designates days for women and men to visit Kabul amusement parks
The Ministry of Virtue and Vice on Sunday announced that men and women can visit Kabul amusement parks – but on different days.
A statement issued by the ministry said that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are reserved for women to go to amusement parks and that women must wear Sharia Hijab.
According to the statement, men would not be allowed in the parks in those days.
Other days of the week, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, are reserved for men and IEA forces.
IEA forces will not however be allowed in with weapons, the statement read.
The statement also said that some tourist areas of Kabul province such as Paghman, Shakardara, Estalif and others, will be open to women but that they again have to wear full hijab and avoid mixing with strangers and foreigners.
Anyone violating the rules will be dealt with in accordance of the law, the statement read.
