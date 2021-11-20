Latest News
West claims IEA letter to US Congress ‘misconstrued the facts’
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Friday the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) letter to Congress this week “misconstrued the facts” about the country’s economic and humanitarian crises.
In a series of tweets, West said: “The Taliban’s (IEA) letter to Congress earlier this week misconstrued the facts re Afghanistan’s economic & humanitarian crisis. Afghanistan was unfortunately already suffering a terrible humanitarian crisis before mid-August, made worse by war, years of drought, & the pandemic.”
This comes after Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi warned Wednesday that continued “sanctions” will not help the current situation and could instead lead to a major crisis including a mass migration.
In a letter addressed to the United States Congress, Muttaqi said after suffering decades of war, the Afghan people now “have a right to financial security.”
“Currently the fundamental challenge of our people is financial security and the roots of this concern lead back to the freezing of assets of our people by the American government,” he said.
He also said that following the signing of the Doha Agreement in February last year, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) “no longer find ourselves in direct conflict with one another nor are we a military opposition, what logic could possibly exist behind the freezing of our assets?”
However, West said on Friday that “U.S. officials made clear to the Taliban (IEA) for years that if they pursued a military takeover rather than a negotiated settlement with fellow Afghans…then critical non-humanitarian aid provided by the international community – in an economy enormously dependent on aid, including for basic services – would all but cease. That is what occurred.”
He said the U.S. would “continue clear-eyed, candid diplomacy with the Taliban (IEA). Legitimacy and support must be earned by actions to address terrorism, establish an inclusive government, and respect the rights of minorities, women and girls – including equal access to education and employment.”
West also stated that the U.S. will continue to support the Afghan people with humanitarian aid. “We’ve provided $474 million this year, applaud the robust efforts of Allies and partners in this space, and are making every effort to help the UN and humanitarian actors scale up to meet needs this winter,” he said.
China, Central Asia should help Afghanistan maintain stability: think tank forum attendees
China and Central Asian countries should actively assist Afghanistan in dealing with humanitarian crisis and bringing about a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan, said attendees at a think tank forum held in Beijing on Friday.
The think tank forum of China and five Central Asian Countries focused on the new situation of Afghanistan, the security and development of Central Asia.
Diplomats and think tank representatives had both online and offline discussions of the relevant topics.
In his speech at the forum, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng said that the changed situation in Afghanistan proves again that military intervention, power politics and the so-called “democratic transformation” are cul de sac.
“As a neighbor, China has been active in providing necessary emergency aid and anti-epidemic support to Afghanistan. China is stepping up efforts to implement the 200 million yuan emergency humanitarian assistance,” Le said.
Many attendees agreed that China and Central Asian countries should strengthen solidarity and cooperation to jointly support their neighbor Afghanistan in embarking on the road to peace, stability and development.
Aide to Kazakh president Erlan Karin said “Kazakhstan concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier that Afghanistan should not be left alone to face the plight, but humanitarian assistance should be given to it.”
“Countries in the region should unite to solve the security challenges first so as to avoid humanitarian crisis and the refugee issue so as to make the situation in Afghanistan stabilize and develop. At the same time, these countries should try to realize security and stability and common development through regional cooperation,” said Sun Zhuangzhi, director of the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
ICRC chief says Afghanistan’s most pressing need is cash
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer said this week that Afghanistan’s main problem is not hunger but rather the lack of cash due to economic sanctions.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, in Dubai, Maurer said Afghanistan is facing a looming humanitarian crisis as aid organizations struggle with ways to pay doctors, nurses and others on the ground because there is currently no way to transfer salaries to bank accounts there.
Maurer’s comments echoed those of the UN’s special representative for Afghanistan, who warned this week that the country is “on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe” and that its collapsing economy is heightening the risk of extremism.
The AP reported that the ICRC is temporarily carrying in bags of cash to Afghanistan and converting dollars into the local currency, the Afghani, in order to pay some of its staffers.
The ICRC has been able to do this with regulatory approval by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, AP reported adding that the ICRC also has an agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow donor-funded payments to pass through the ICRC and bypass the IEA government.
“The main problem in Afghanistan is not hunger. The main problem is the lack of cash to pay salaries to deliver social services which have existed before,” Maurer said.
“Let’s not forget that most of these medical doctors, nurses, operators of water systems and electricity systems are still the same people. It is the leadership which has changed, but not these people,” he added.
Maurer said humanitarian organizations cannot “fix an implosion of a whole country.” He said what’s needed is an agreement on a sufficient injection of liquidity — something he believes is possible without formally recognizing the IEA government, AP reported.
The ICRC’s budget until mid-2022 has increased from $95 million to roughly $163 million to address Afghanistan’s increasingly urgent needs.
US Treasury’s Adeyemo, Qatari leaders discuss Afghanistan humanitarian needs
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and senior Qatari leaders this week discussed their shared interest in meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.
According to the Treasury, Adeyemo traveled to Doha, Qatar on Thursday and met Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and other high-ranking officials.
According to the statement, Adeyemo also discussed equitable growth, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunities and challenges posed by virtual assets, and the United States’ shared interest in meeting the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.
Last week the United States and Qatar agreed that Qatar will represent the diplomatic interests of the United States in Afghanistan.
Qatar signed an arrangement last Friday assuming the role of “protecting power” for U.S. interests to help facilitate any formal communication between Washington and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government in Afghanistan, which the United States does not recognize.
The move comes at a time when the United States and other Western countries are grappling with how to engage with the IEA after they took over Afghanistan in a lightning advance in August as U.S.-led forces were withdrawing after two decades of war.
